ROUNDUP: Rojas, Niesz power unbeaten Witches

GREENWICH — Adrianna Rojas scored 23 points and Norah Niesz added 17 Wednesday night as the Greenwich girls basketball team cruised past Stillwater 75-27.

The Witches, ranked No. 5 in the state in Class C, improved to 8-0 in the Wasaren League, 11-0 overall with the win.

Rojas grabbed 10 rebounds, Niesz had six steals, Brooke Kuzmich added 13 points and five assists, and Grace Autiello had nine points for Greenwich.

Miranda Price led Stillwater with 19 points.

CAMBRIDGE 66, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 27: Schuylar Nolan scored 21 points and added seven steals to power Cambridge past Spa Catholic.

Samantha Crandall added 15 points and five assists and Megan Day had 10 points for Cambridge, which improved to 6-3 overall.

Grace Schaefer scored 12 points to lead the Saints (3-8).

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 34, TUPPER LAKE 10: Kaitlyn Cannan scored a game -high 18 points to power the Orange to the MVAC victory.

IL-LL improved to 4-1 in the league and 8-3 overall.

Jada McBroom led the Lumberjacks with six points.

SCHROON LAKE 50, BOLTON 45: Brittany Mieras scored 19 points and Dakotah Cutting added 16 to power the Wildcats (4-1, 7-1) to the MVAC victory over Bolton.

Jadynn Egloff netted a game-high 22 points for the Eagles (2-3, 6-3), who also got 10 points from Jane Pfau.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 54, GLENS FALLS 47: Gianna Endieveri scored 13 points and CJ Lunt added 12, but Glens Falls came up short in a Foothills Council loss at B-P on Monday night.

Glens Falls fell to 1-5 in the league, 5-6 overall.

Camille Calderone led the Patriots with 24 points and Molly Russom added 14. B-P used a 17-9 run through the fourth quarter to pull away from Glens Falls.