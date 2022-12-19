ROUNDUP: Ray, Dixon lead way as Spartans prevail

Dyllan Ray scored 19 points and Aislynn Dixon added 13 as Queensbury beat Glens Falls 47-24 in Foothills Council girls basketball on Monday night.

Shea Canavan scored six points for the Spartans, who put the game away with a 14-4 fourth quarter.

CJ Lunt led the way for Glens Falls with nine points. Frances McTiernan added six.

SOUTH HIGH 57, SCHUYLERVILLE 29: The Bulldogs pulled ahead with a 21-2 first quarter on the way to a Foothills Council victory over the Black Horses.

Kate McDonough led all scorers with 25 points for South High (3-0 league, 5-1 overall). Bailee Wolfe made it to double figures with 12 points and Jordan Wolfe added six.

Anika Buff (eight points) and Macey Koval (seven) led Schuylerville.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 67, GALWAY 30: Madison Lent poured in 27 points as H-L won a non-league battle of the Eagles.

Jordanna Kenny had 19 points and Gabby Graham added nine for Hadley-Luzerne. Gabby Graham recorded five rebounds, seven assists and five steals in the victory. Kenny (13 rebounds) and Lent (10) were strong on the boards.

Grace O’Brien and Amber Kolpakas each scored eight for Galway.

TICONDEROGA 54, FORT ANN 39: Cassidy Mattison scored 16 points and Sophia Dorsett added 14 as the Sentinels beat Fort Ann in a non-leaguer.

Addy Moore recorded nine points for Ti, which pulled away with a 23-5 third quarter.

Fort Ann’s leading scorers were Angel Aratare (11), Kayleigh Hardy (nine), Ella Gadway (seven) and Maddie Freebern (six).

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 42, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 10: Haylie Putesko scored 12 points and Kaitlyn Cannan added 10 as the Orange cruised to victory.

IL-LL was up 33-6 at halftime. Olivia Zumpano scored nine points and Rhiannon Staniford added seven.

Eloise Noel scored six for J-M.

NORTHVILLE 92, NORTH WARREN 23: Hailey Monroe’s 39-point night led the Falcons past the Cougars in a non-league matchup. Hannah Hoffman added 18 points for the winners.

Isabella Tucci finished with 14 points for North Warren.

MECHANICVILLE 54, SPA CATHOLIC 15: The Red Raiders jumped ahead with a 22-4 first quarter on the way to a win over the Saints. Grace Schaefer led Saratoga Catholic with a 10-point effort.