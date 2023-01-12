ROUNDUP: Ray, Canavan propel Spartans past Patriots

Dyllan Ray scored 24 points and Shea Canavan added 15 as Queensbury posted a key 50-30 victory over Broadalbin-Perth in Foothills Council girls basketball on Thursday.

Broadalbin-Perth came into the game unbeaten in Foothills play. Queensbury (6-1 league, 6-5 overall) has lost only to league-leading South Glens Falls.

"We're improving every day, every game," coach Megan Bethel said, "and that’s what you want to do throughout the season."

The Spartans broke out of the gate quickly and had a 13-5 lead after the first quarter. They maintained that eight-point lead at halftime but fell back to a six-point lead during a defensive third quarter. They put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Ray's 24 points, along with her 15 rebounds, were career highs. She was nine for 19 from the field. Canavan recorded eight rebounds, seven assists and 11 steals. The Spartans grabbed 42 rebounds and made 18 steals in the game.

Mairead Marsden led B-P with a 10-point effort. Molly Russom added eight points.

Queensbury is scheduled to meet South High on Feb. 6.

GLENS FALLS 62, GLOVERSVILLE 36: Gianna Endieveri had a 21-point game as the red and black defeated Gloversville to improve to 6-6 overall.

Frances McTiernan had nine points and Ciara Hirsch and Brooke Eggleston scored eight point apiece for Glens Falls. Darielle Gooden added six points. Glens Falls pulled away with a 17-5 third quarter.

Zoie Tessi (18) and Lucia Bouchard (11) led Gloversville.

SCHUYLERVILLE 76, SCOTIA 41: Macey Koval put 32 points in the scorebook as the Black Horses cruised to victory.

Lauren King netted 13 points and Star Pflieger finished with 11 for Schuylerville, which ran out to a 25-3 lead in the first quarter. Anika Buff added seven points.

Karaline McCarthy led Scotia with a 15-point effort.

SOUTH HIGH 63, JOHNSTOWN 10: Four players scored in double figures as South Glens Falls improved to 7-0 in Foothills play, 10-2 overall.

Kate McDonough turned in her 10th double-double of the season, with 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Jade Maille scored 12 points, Alivia Killian and Jordan Wolfe recorded 11 points, Bailee Wolfe netted seven points and Mary Fitzsimmons added six points.

The Bulldogs were up 32-4 at halftime.

AMSTERDAM 53, HUDSON FALLS 34: Sharazade Cooper scored 14 points and Annika Fedullo added 10 as the Rams defeated the Tigers.

Lily Lanphear led the way for Hudson Falls with 10 points. Mya Nolan had eight points.

TAMARAC 55, WATERFORD 32: Kayla Beaudoin scored 13 points and Myanna Faraj added 12 as Tamarac won on Wednesday. Maddy Atwood led Waterford with a 17-point effort.

