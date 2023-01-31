ROUNDUP: Railroaders top H-L, move to 10-1 in league play

Madison Gould scored 14 points and Whitehall clinched first place in Division 2 of the Adirondack League with a 41-34 girls basketball victory over Hadley-Luzerne on Tuesday night.

Samantha Howland and Blake Bird each added 11 points for the Railroaders, who improved to 11-1 in the league, 13-3 overall.

Gabby Graham and Jordanna Kenny scored 14 points apiece for the Eagles. Kenny had 14 rebounds in her 15th double-double of the season and freshman Mackenzie Maslonka finished with 10 rebounds, three steals and four blocked shots.

SALEM 55, NORTH WARREN 26: Mary Kate McPhee put 23 points in the scorebook as the Generals improved to 9-4 in Adirondack League play (13-5 overall).

Sierra Phillips scored eight points and Hannah Gongola added seven for Salem, which led 35-15 at the half.

Laci Bruno was North Warren's top scorer with 10 points.

WARRENSBURG 51, LAKE GEORGE 15: Hope Sherman finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and Elli York scored 12 as the Burghers improved to 8-4 in league play.

Karla Sherman (seven points, five rebounds, five assists), Kara Bacon (seven points, six steals) and Kailey Bacon (eight steals) all had strong games for Warrensburg on Senior Night.

Mykah Collier-Fisher led Lake George with six points. Caroline Campbell had nine rebounds.

HARTFORD 57, ARGYLE-FORT EDWARD 29: Mckenzie Johnson's double-double of 24 points and 10 steals helped the Tanagers post a win.

Alawnah Dunda also had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Brynn Tyler contributed six points and Cassandra Wade had eight assists.

Carrie Humiston scored 14 points for Argyle-Fort Edward.

CORINTH 63, GRANVILLE 24: Emily Dingmon scored 29 points as the Tomahawks won their 12th Adirondack League game in as many tries.

Alexis Crossman and Caitlyn Crossman scored nine points apeice and Whitney Cameron added eight points. Jordan Chadwick led Granville with eight points.

SOUTH HIGH 41, BROADALBIN-PERTH 39: Jordan Wolfe sank two free throws with 7.9 second left in the fourth quarter to secure the Bulldogs' big road win against the Patriots on Monday.

The Bulldogs improved to 11-0 in Foothills play (15-2 overall) and will visit Queensbury (10-1, 10-6) on Monday.

Alivia Killian scored 16 points for South High, which led 19-10 at halftime before weathering a B-P comeback in the second half. Kate McDonough finished with nine points, 14 rebounds and six blocks. Jordan Wolfe had seven points, four steals and three assists.

Mairead Marsden led Broadalbin-Perth's scorers with 10 points.