ROUNDUP: Railroaders hold off H-L for win

WHITEHALL 33, HADLEY-LUZERNE 31

Notes: The Railroaders defense held strong at the end and got one stop to seal the game. Whitehall came out lead by Samantha Howland in the first quarter firing on all cylinders, scoring 6 of her 12 points. Madison Lent who scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half for H-L. Samantha Howland and Vinna Jensen supplied the finishing touches, when Howland had a clean block on Lent and Jensen hit one of two foul shots to finish the game.