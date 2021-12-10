ROUNDUP: Railroaders hold off H-L for win

WHITEHALL 33, HADLEY-LUZERNE 31
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne (1-1, 2-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gabby Mosher;1;1;2;7
Cayden Williams;0;0;2;2
Madison Lent;9;1;0;21
Leena Haskell;0;0;1;1
Totals;10;2;5;31
Whitehall (2-0, 2-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Blake Bird;2;0;0;4
Madison Gould;2;0;1;5
Ashlyn Groesbeck;0;1;0;3
Samantha Howland;4;0;4;12
Jayden Hughes;0;2;0;6
Vinna Jensen;0;0;3;3
Totals;8;3;8;33
Hadley-Luzerne;4;5;8;14 — 31
Whitehall;13;8;3;9 — 33
Notes: The Railroaders defense held strong at the end and got one stop to seal the game. Whitehall came out lead by Samantha Howland in the first quarter firing on all cylinders, scoring 6 of her 12 points. Madison Lent who scored 17 of her 21 points in the second half for H-L. Samantha Howland and Vinna Jensen supplied the finishing touches, when Howland had a clean block on Lent and Jensen hit one of two foul shots to finish the game.
SALEM 61, ARGYLE 47
League: Adirondack League
Salem (1-1, 2-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Amber Terry;3;0;11;17
Sierra Phillips;4;2;0;14
MK McPhee;8;0;6;22
AB Dean;0;0;0;0
Brook Tellstone;2;0;1;5
Alyssa Vandecar;1;0;0;2
Matty Jackson;0;0;1;1
Taylor Cary;0;0;0;0
Alyssa McGraw;0;0;0;0
Totals;18;2;19;61
Argyle (0-2, 1-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carrie Humiston;0;0;1;1
Rebecca Campbell;0;0;0;0
Amber French;0;0;0;0
Kylee Humiston;4;1;1;12
Lilian Arellano;1;0;1;3
Raegan Humiston;3;0;0;6
Lillianna Kingsley;9;1;0;21
Hannah Brady;2;0;0;4
Totals;19;2;3;47
Salem;21;14;9;17 — 61
Argyle;6;15;15;11 — 47
Notes: Salem shot 19 for 32 (59 percent) from the free-throw line compared to Argyle only shooting 3 for 15 (20 percent).
CORINTH 67, FORT ANN 15
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A Aratare;0;0;1;1
S Artare;0;0;0;0
A Burch;0;0;0;0
N Cody;0;4;0;12
M Freebern;0;0;0;0
E Gadway;0;0;0;0
K Haldy;0;0;0;0
S Iacbucai;0;0;0;0
C Steves;0;0;0;0
B Wright;1;0;0;2
A Sharrow;0;0;0;0
Totals;1;4;1;15
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
O Mann;0;0;2;2
E Dingmon;9;0;6;24
T Stone;1;0;0;2
A Crossman;2;0;0;4
W Cameron;1;0;1;3
R Dumas;2;1;0;7
M DeLisle;4;3;2;19
S Pita;1;0;0;2
A Abbatantuono;1;0;0;2
D Gill;1;0;0;2
Totals;22;4;11;67
Fort Ann;3;7;3;2 — 15
Corinth;19;13;21;14 — 67
Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 14 rebounds. Crossman (Cor) 7 rebounds. Gill (Cor) 7 rebounds.
Notes: Emily Dingmon and Maddie DeLisle led the scoring for Corinth with a combined total of 43 points. Defense and rebounding were key factors in the win tonight.
NORTH WARREN 47, LAKE GEORGE 26
League: Adirondack League
Lake George (0-2, 0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caroline Campbell;2;0;0;4
Emily Guidetti;4;0;0;8
Evie Burke;0;1;1;4
Mykah Collier-Fisher;2;0;0;4
Aimee Ehman;1;0;0;2
Sarah Pelchar;2;0;0;4
Totals;11;1;1;26
North Warren (1-1, 1-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kiki LaGuerre;3;0;3;9
Megan Bruno;5;1;1;14
Holly Perry;1;0;0;2
Nicole Buckman;6;0;2;14
Tia Buttino;3;0;2;8
Totals;18;1;8;47
Lake George;7;4;9;6 — 26
North Warren;14;11;10;12 — 47
Other stats: Guidetti (LG) 9 rebounds. Burke (LG) 9 rebounds. Fisher (LG) 6 rebounds. Buttino (NW) 22 rebounds, 5 assists. Bruno (NW) 9 rebounds. Buckman (NW) 8 rebounds.
GREENWICH 56, CAMBRIDGE 40
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich (3-0, 4-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Grace Autiello;3;1;3;12
Brooke Kuzmich;0;1;2;5
Kylie Allen;0;0;0;0
Adrianna Rojas;3;1;6;15
Jocelyn Spiezio;0;0;1;1
Regan Mullen;0;0;0;0
Norah Niesz;1;4;1;15
Cate Abate;3;0;2;8
Ryan Skiff;0;0;0;0
McKenna Smith;0;0;0;0
Reece Autiello;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;7;15;56
Cambridge (0-1, 0-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sammi Crandall;1;0;1;3
Addison Gates;0;0;0;0
Stasia Epler;5;5;0;25
Dani Mauro;1;0;0;2
Megan Day;1;0;0;2
Chelle Daniels;0;0;1;1
Schuylar Nolan;2;1;0;7
Alexis Austin;0;0;0;0
Tristann Crandall;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;6;2;40
Greenwich;20;11;12;13 — 56
Cambridge;11;11;13;5 — 40
Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 6 rebounds. Kuzmich (Gre) 4 assists. Nolan (Cam) 6 rebounds, 5 assists.
JV: Greenwich won.
Notes: Norah Niesz and Adrianna Rojas scored 15 points apiece and Grace Autiello added 12 to lead Greenwich to a Wasaren League win over Cambridge. The Indians were lead by Stasia Epler's 25 points.
HOOSICK FALLS 66, WATERFORD 33
League: Wasaren League
Waterford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
M Atwood;2;0;0;4
I Bloomfield;3;0;0;6
C Cordts;2;0;1;5
S Belogno;0;0;0;0
Z Grennon;0;0;0;0
M Carson;0;0;0;0
S Belogna;5;1;1;14
N Rich;1;0;0;2
P Morris;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;1;2;33
Hoosick Falls (1-1, 2-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mackenna Roberson;2;2;0;10
Ava Case;1;1;0;5
Marley McLellan;1;1;0;5
Rylie NIles;1;0;0;2
Jordan Hill;3;1;0;9
Lyric Kriner;5;0;2;12
Amber MacNeil;9;0;1;19
Olivia Estes;0;0;0;0
Sameen Shaukat;1;0;0;2
Totals;23;5;3;64
Waterford;2;10;6;15 — 33
Hoosick Falls;17;20;17;12 — 66