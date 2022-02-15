 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Railroaders, Cambridge among winners

WHITEHALL 63, NORTH WARREN 30

League: Non-league

North Warren (10-10)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kiana LaGuerre;0;2;0;6

Jaemason Wilkson;0;0;0;0

Megan Bruno;1;1;0;5

Sarah McGarr;0;0;0;0

Jessica Paul;0;0;0;0

Isabella Tucci;1;1;0;5

Nicole Buckman;5;1;1;14

Alexis Allen;0;0;0;0

Totals;7;5;1;30

Whitehall (16-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Blake Bird;5;0;1;11

Madison Gould;1;1;2;7

Ashlyn Groesbeck;1;3;2;13

Samantha Howland;6;0;0;12

Jayden Hughes;1;1;0;5

Vinna Jensen;2;0;3;7

Amelia Lyng;0;1;0;3

Ava Ruby;1;0;0;2

Olivia Whiting;0;1;0;3

Julia Arquette;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;7;8;63

North Warren;9;5;7;9 — 30

Whitehall;14;20;15;14 — 63

Notes: The Railroaders finished off the regular season with a win over North Warren. Whitehall had three players in double figures — Ashlyn Groesbeck with 14, Samantha Howland with 12 and Blake Bird with 11. North Warren was lead by Nicole Buckman with 14.

CAMBRIDGE 54, STILLWATER 15

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater (3-11, 3-17)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Peyton Morris;0;0;2;2

Charisma Salecker;0;0;0;0

Riley O'Brien;1;0;1;3

Lilly Tanner;1;0;0;2

Sarah Folman;0;0;0;0

Alicia Juliano;0;0;0;0

Ana Parella;3;0;0;6

Olivia Scarchilli;0;0;0;0

Brooke Henderson;0;0;0;0

Leanny Castro;1;0;0;2

Totals;6;0;3;15

Cambridge (9-5, 11-9)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sammi Crandall;3;1;1;10

Stasia Epler;4;1;2;13

Danni Mauro;1;0;0;2

Chelle Daniels;3;0;0;6

Isabel Darfler;0;0;0;0

Schuylar Nolan;2;1;4;11

Alexis Austin;1;0;2;4

Tristann Crandall;2;0;1;5

Charonne Berthiaume;1;0;1;3

Totals;17;3;11;54

Stillwater;3;4;4;4 — 15

Cambridge;11;21;15;7 — 54

Other stats: Nolan (Cam) 6 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 3 assists.

Notes: Stasia Epler scored 13 points, Schuylar Nolan 11 and Sammi Crandall 10 to lead Cambridge to a Wasaren League makeup game win over Stillwater.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 58,
CANAJOHARIE 43

League: Non-league

Canajoharie

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Soren Veit-Scott;3;0;1;7

Charlotte Nare;2;0;0;4

Felise Fowler;0;3;0;9

Arianna Leduc;1;0;0;2

Kaijah Fowler;2;2;4;14

DZ Phine;0;0;0;0

Karla Tyler;0;0;1;1

Alexis Gritzback;0;0;1;1

Mohaysia Garret;1;0;0;2

Jodalyn Lopez;0;1;0;3

Totals;9;6;7;43

Saratoga Central Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ashley Upson;5;4;2;24

Katie Cronin;1;1;0;5

Kerry Gill;0;0;0;0

Ryan McDonald;1;1;3;8

Rylee Cornell;0;0;1;1

Allison Motler;4;0;2;10

Laia Ruiz;0;0;0;0

Danielle Gill;5;0;0;10

Arianna Bennett;0;0;0;0

Totals;16;6;8;58

Canajoharie;13;14;11;5 — 43

Spa Catholic;18;10;19;11 — 58

SCHUYLERVILLE 47, SCOTIA 37

League: Foothills Council

Scotia

;2P;3P;FT;TP

LeMorta;4;0;1;9

Nardini;3;0;6;12

McGlauflin;1;0;0;2

McCarthy;2;0;2;6

Kristel;1;2;0;8

Totals;11;2;9;37

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Barton;1;0;3;5

King;2;0;3;7

Koval;7;0;1;15

McShane;2;1;1;8

Pflieger;0;4;0;12

Totals;12;5;8;47

Scotia;11;7;5;14 — 37

Schuylerville;10;12;16;9 — 47

JV: Scotia won.

GLENS FALLS 80, GLOVERSVILLE 36

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bouchard;1;5;2;19

Albanese;0;0;0;0

Brown;2;0;0;4

Chapin;1;0;0;2

Christman;1;0;0;2

Murphy;0;0;0;0

Salvione;0;0;0;0

Tesi;0;0;1;1

Williams;3;0;0;6

stoller;1;0;0;2

Totals;9;5;3;36

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bordeaux;5;1;3;16

Endieveri;4;0;3;11

Avery Hill;7;0;4;18

McTiernan;1;2;0;8

Lunt;1;0;4;6

Holcomb;2;0;0;4

Sylvia;1;1;0;5

Hirsch;1;0;0;2

Pirozzolo;2;0;0;4

Addison Hill;1;0;0;2

Gross;0;0;0;0

Gorton;2;0;0;4

Totals;27;4;14;80

Gloversville;9;5;11;11 — 36

Glens Falls;21;26;23;10 — 80

JV: Glens Falls won.

