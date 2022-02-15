ROUNDUP: Railroaders, Cambridge among winners

WHITEHALL 63, NORTH WARREN 30
League: Non-league
North Warren (10-10)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kiana LaGuerre;0;2;0;6
Jaemason Wilkson;0;0;0;0
Megan Bruno;1;1;0;5
Sarah McGarr;0;0;0;0
Jessica Paul;0;0;0;0
Isabella Tucci;1;1;0;5
Nicole Buckman;5;1;1;14
Alexis Allen;0;0;0;0
Totals;7;5;1;30
Whitehall (16-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Blake Bird;5;0;1;11
Madison Gould;1;1;2;7
Ashlyn Groesbeck;1;3;2;13
Samantha Howland;6;0;0;12
Jayden Hughes;1;1;0;5
Vinna Jensen;2;0;3;7
Amelia Lyng;0;1;0;3
Ava Ruby;1;0;0;2
Olivia Whiting;0;1;0;3
Julia Arquette;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;7;8;63
North Warren;9;5;7;9 — 30
Whitehall;14;20;15;14 — 63
Notes: The Railroaders finished off the regular season with a win over North Warren. Whitehall had three players in double figures — Ashlyn Groesbeck with 14, Samantha Howland with 12 and Blake Bird with 11. North Warren was lead by Nicole Buckman with 14.
CAMBRIDGE 54, STILLWATER 15
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater (3-11, 3-17)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Peyton Morris;0;0;2;2
Charisma Salecker;0;0;0;0
Riley O'Brien;1;0;1;3
Lilly Tanner;1;0;0;2
Sarah Folman;0;0;0;0
Alicia Juliano;0;0;0;0
Ana Parella;3;0;0;6
Olivia Scarchilli;0;0;0;0
Brooke Henderson;0;0;0;0
Leanny Castro;1;0;0;2
Totals;6;0;3;15
Cambridge (9-5, 11-9)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sammi Crandall;3;1;1;10
Stasia Epler;4;1;2;13
Danni Mauro;1;0;0;2
Chelle Daniels;3;0;0;6
Isabel Darfler;0;0;0;0
Schuylar Nolan;2;1;4;11
Alexis Austin;1;0;2;4
Tristann Crandall;2;0;1;5
Charonne Berthiaume;1;0;1;3
Totals;17;3;11;54
Stillwater;3;4;4;4 — 15
Cambridge;11;21;15;7 — 54
Other stats: Nolan (Cam) 6 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 3 assists.
Notes: Stasia Epler scored 13 points, Schuylar Nolan 11 and Sammi Crandall 10 to lead Cambridge to a Wasaren League makeup game win over Stillwater.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 58,
CANAJOHARIE 43
League: Non-league
Canajoharie
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Soren Veit-Scott;3;0;1;7
Charlotte Nare;2;0;0;4
Felise Fowler;0;3;0;9
Arianna Leduc;1;0;0;2
Kaijah Fowler;2;2;4;14
DZ Phine;0;0;0;0
Karla Tyler;0;0;1;1
Alexis Gritzback;0;0;1;1
Mohaysia Garret;1;0;0;2
Jodalyn Lopez;0;1;0;3
Totals;9;6;7;43
Saratoga Central Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ashley Upson;5;4;2;24
Katie Cronin;1;1;0;5
Kerry Gill;0;0;0;0
Ryan McDonald;1;1;3;8
Rylee Cornell;0;0;1;1
Allison Motler;4;0;2;10
Laia Ruiz;0;0;0;0
Danielle Gill;5;0;0;10
Arianna Bennett;0;0;0;0
Totals;16;6;8;58
Canajoharie;13;14;11;5 — 43
Spa Catholic;18;10;19;11 — 58
SCHUYLERVILLE 47, SCOTIA 37
League: Foothills Council
Scotia
;2P;3P;FT;TP
LeMorta;4;0;1;9
Nardini;3;0;6;12
McGlauflin;1;0;0;2
McCarthy;2;0;2;6
Kristel;1;2;0;8
Totals;11;2;9;37
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Barton;1;0;3;5
King;2;0;3;7
Koval;7;0;1;15
McShane;2;1;1;8
Pflieger;0;4;0;12
Totals;12;5;8;47
Scotia;11;7;5;14 — 37
Schuylerville;10;12;16;9 — 47
JV: Scotia won.
GLENS FALLS 80, GLOVERSVILLE 36
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bouchard;1;5;2;19
Albanese;0;0;0;0
Brown;2;0;0;4
Chapin;1;0;0;2
Christman;1;0;0;2
Murphy;0;0;0;0
Salvione;0;0;0;0
Tesi;0;0;1;1
Williams;3;0;0;6
stoller;1;0;0;2
Totals;9;5;3;36
Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bordeaux;5;1;3;16
Endieveri;4;0;3;11
Avery Hill;7;0;4;18
McTiernan;1;2;0;8
Lunt;1;0;4;6
Holcomb;2;0;0;4
Sylvia;1;1;0;5
Hirsch;1;0;0;2
Pirozzolo;2;0;0;4
Addison Hill;1;0;0;2
Gross;0;0;0;0
Gorton;2;0;0;4
Totals;27;4;14;80
Gloversville;9;5;11;11 — 36
Glens Falls;21;26;23;10 — 80
JV: Glens Falls won.