Roundup: Queensbury suffers first loss; Cambridge stays unbeaten
OUR LADY OF LOURDES 59,
QUEENSBURY 45

Shenendehowa Tournament

Site: Shenendehowa H.S.

Our Lady Of Lourdes

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Fischer;0;1;0;3

Seymour;2;0;0;4

Felice;2;1;4;11

Learn;4;0;9;17

Russo;3;4;0;18

Feigelson;3;0;0;6

Totals;14;6;13;59

Queensbury (11-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Meghan O'Connor;0;1;2;5

Hailey Ballard;7;0;1;15

Kaileigh Hunt;2;1;4;11

Abby Doin;1;1;0;5

Fiona Hunt;0;0;3;3

Cassidy Ray;1;0;0;2

Hope Sullivan;2;0;0;4

Totals;13;3;10;45

Lourdes;13;22;16;8 — 59

Queensbury;6;11;17;11 — 45

Other stats: Sullivan (Q) 8 rebounds.

CAMBRIDGE 53, XAVERIAN 38

Rose Classic Super Slam

Site: Nazareth H.S., Brooklyn

Xaverian

;2P;3P;FT;TP

C. O'Brien;0;2;0;6

Ibeneglou;2;0;0;4

Fabozzi;0;0;0;0

Tetcryz;1;1;0;5

Sundback;2;1;0;7

Zukowski;2;0;0;4

Vero;1;0;2;4

Debiase;3;0;2;8

Gouida;0;0;0;0

K. O'Brien;0;0;0;0

Brown;0;0;0;0

Totals;11;4;4;38

Cambridge (12-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lilly Phillips;2;3;0;13

Sophie Phillips;1;4;0;14

Ruth Nolan;0;2;0;6

Stasia Epler;3;0;0;6

Katie Simon;0;0;0;0

Abby Maher;0;0;0;0

Fiona Mooney;5;1;0;13

Jaylyn Prouty;0;0;0;0

Madison Price;0;0;0;0

McKayla McLenithan;0;0;1;1

Totals;11;10;1;53

Xaverian;15;5;4;14 — 38

Cambridge;14;16;15;8 — 53

Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 13 rebounds. Nolan (Cam) 9 rebounds. L. Phillips (Cam) 7 rebounds, 5 assists.

Notes: Sophie Phillips was named the tournament MVP, with Fiona Mooney earning the Sportsmanship award and Abby Maher receiving a Scholar-Athlete award.

HOOSIC VALLEY 53,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 35

League: Non-league

Hoosic Valley (7-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dickinson;6;0;4;16

Peckham;2;1;0;7

Searles;5;0;2;12

Lonque;2;2;0;10

Chartier;4;0;0;8

Totals;19;3;6;53

South Glens Falls (7-6)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hannah Breen;1;2;0;8

Jorgesen;1;0;0;2

Haley Breen;0;2;0;6

Sydney Hart;5;1;3;16

Lanfear;0;0;1;1

King;1;0;0;2

Davis;0;0;0;0

Robarge;0;0;0;0

McDonough;0;0;0;0

Totals;8;5;4;35

Hoo. Valley;11;16;10;16 — 53

South High;6;5;11;13 — 35

