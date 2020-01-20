Roundup: Queensbury suffers first loss; Cambridge stays unbeaten

OUR LADY OF LOURDES 59,
QUEENSBURY 45
Shenendehowa Tournament
Site: Shenendehowa H.S.
Our Lady Of Lourdes
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Fischer;0;1;0;3
Seymour;2;0;0;4
Felice;2;1;4;11
Learn;4;0;9;17
Russo;3;4;0;18
Feigelson;3;0;0;6
Totals;14;6;13;59
Queensbury (11-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Meghan O'Connor;0;1;2;5
Hailey Ballard;7;0;1;15
Kaileigh Hunt;2;1;4;11
Abby Doin;1;1;0;5
Fiona Hunt;0;0;3;3
Cassidy Ray;1;0;0;2
Hope Sullivan;2;0;0;4
Totals;13;3;10;45
Lourdes;13;22;16;8 — 59
Queensbury;6;11;17;11 — 45
Other stats: Sullivan (Q) 8 rebounds.
CAMBRIDGE 53, XAVERIAN 38
Rose Classic Super Slam
Site: Nazareth H.S., Brooklyn
Xaverian
;2P;3P;FT;TP
C. O'Brien;0;2;0;6
Ibeneglou;2;0;0;4
Fabozzi;0;0;0;0
Tetcryz;1;1;0;5
Sundback;2;1;0;7
Zukowski;2;0;0;4
Vero;1;0;2;4
Debiase;3;0;2;8
Gouida;0;0;0;0
K. O'Brien;0;0;0;0
Brown;0;0;0;0
You have free articles remaining.
Totals;11;4;4;38
Cambridge (12-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lilly Phillips;2;3;0;13
Sophie Phillips;1;4;0;14
Ruth Nolan;0;2;0;6
Stasia Epler;3;0;0;6
Katie Simon;0;0;0;0
Abby Maher;0;0;0;0
Fiona Mooney;5;1;0;13
Jaylyn Prouty;0;0;0;0
Madison Price;0;0;0;0
McKayla McLenithan;0;0;1;1
Totals;11;10;1;53
Xaverian;15;5;4;14 — 38
Cambridge;14;16;15;8 — 53
Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 13 rebounds. Nolan (Cam) 9 rebounds. L. Phillips (Cam) 7 rebounds, 5 assists.
Notes: Sophie Phillips was named the tournament MVP, with Fiona Mooney earning the Sportsmanship award and Abby Maher receiving a Scholar-Athlete award.
HOOSIC VALLEY 53,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 35
League: Non-league
Hoosic Valley (7-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dickinson;6;0;4;16
Peckham;2;1;0;7
Searles;5;0;2;12
Lonque;2;2;0;10
Chartier;4;0;0;8
Totals;19;3;6;53
South Glens Falls (7-6)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hannah Breen;1;2;0;8
Jorgesen;1;0;0;2
Haley Breen;0;2;0;6
Sydney Hart;5;1;3;16
Lanfear;0;0;1;1
King;1;0;0;2
Davis;0;0;0;0
Robarge;0;0;0;0
McDonough;0;0;0;0
Totals;8;5;4;35
Hoo. Valley;11;16;10;16 — 53
South High;6;5;11;13 — 35