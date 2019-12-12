Roundup: Queensbury, Spa Catholic cruise to victories

QUEENSBURY 60,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 10
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth
2P 3P FT TP
Goebel 0 1 0 3
Mycek 0 1 1 4
Smith 1 0 1 3
Totals 1 2 2 10
Queensbury (4-0, 4-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Sullivan 2 2 0 10
O’Connor 3 1 0 9
Hailey Ballard 5 0 1 11
Doin 1 2 0 8
Murray 1 1 1 6
Hunt 2 0 0 4
Ray 3 0 2 8
Ross 1 0 0 2
Zehr 1 0 0 2
Totals 19 6 4 60
B-P 2 1 3 4 — 10
Q’bury 17 21 16 6 — 60
Other stats: Sullivan (Q) 8 rebounds. Murray (Q) 6 rebounds. O’Connor (Q) 6 assists.
JV: Queensbury won
Notes: Meghan O’Connor had 5 steals
Hope Sullivan had 5 steals and 3 blocks
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 51,
BISHOP MAGINN 34
League: Non-league
Bishop Maginn
2P 3P FT TP
Hunter Anderson 3 0 2 8
Maria Bernadino 1 0 0 2
Sarai Lukes 1 0 0 2
Imperess McDowell 2 0 0 4
De’Mani Moore 0 0 2 2
Saiomi Willingham 6 1 1 16
Totals 13 1 5 34
Saratoga Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Katie Cronin 2 0 0 4
Lauren Maher 5 0 2 12
Ashley Upson 3 2 1 13
Megan Cornell 0 0 0 0
Molly O’Reilly 1 1 0 5
Annie Naughton 2 0 0 4
Grace O’Reilly 0 0 0 0
Emy Murray 0 0 0 0
Maya Turcotte 0 0 0 0
Faith McKenna 1 0 0 2
Ria Walsh 3 0 1 7
Ryleigh Dempsey 2 0 0 4
Totals 19 3 4 51
Bishop Maginn 10 10 2 12 — 34
Spa Catholic 12 11 18 10 — 51
Other stats: Maher (SCC) 5 rebounds. Dempsey (SCC) 7 rebounds. Cronin (SCC) 5 rebounds. Upson (SCC) 2 assists. M O’Reilly (SCC) 3 assists. Cornell (SCC) 3 assists.
JV: SCC 43, Waterford 28
ARGYLE 34, HEATLY 29
League: Non-league, Wednesday
Argyle (3-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Erica Liddle 0 0 0 0
Paige Cormie 1 0 0 2
Kylee Humiston 1 2 0 8
Shelby Caprood 2 0 2 6
Bryanne Mattison 5 0 2 12
Madison Gillis 0 0 0 0
Lillianna Kingsley 3 0 0 6
Totals 12 2 4 34
Heatly (2-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Horton 0 0 0 0
Seeloff 0 0 0 0
Diaz 1 0 0 2
Zakrzewski 0 0 2 2
Ries 5 0 1 11
Hope 6 0 0 12
Barrett 0 0 2 2
Totals 12 0 5 29
Argyle 2 10 14 8 — 34
Heatly 4 6 4 15 — 29
Other stats: Caprood (Arg) 8 rebounds. Liddle (Arg) 4 assists.
Notes: Argyle won third game in a row.