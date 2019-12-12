Roundup: Queensbury, Spa Catholic cruise to victories
agate

QUEENSBURY 60,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 10

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth

2P 3P FT TP

Goebel 0 1 0 3

Mycek 0 1 1 4

Smith 1 0 1 3

Totals 1 2 2 10

Queensbury (4-0, 4-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Sullivan 2 2 0 10

O’Connor 3 1 0 9

Hailey Ballard 5 0 1 11

Doin 1 2 0 8

Murray 1 1 1 6

Hunt 2 0 0 4

Ray 3 0 2 8

Ross 1 0 0 2

Zehr 1 0 0 2

Totals 19 6 4 60

B-P 2 1 3 4 — 10

Q’bury 17 21 16 6 — 60

Other stats: Sullivan (Q) 8 rebounds. Murray (Q) 6 rebounds. O’Connor (Q) 6 assists.

JV: Queensbury won

Notes: Meghan O’Connor had 5 steals

Hope Sullivan had 5 steals and 3 blocks

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 51,

BISHOP MAGINN 34

League: Non-league

Bishop Maginn

2P 3P FT TP

Hunter Anderson 3 0 2 8

Maria Bernadino 1 0 0 2

Sarai Lukes 1 0 0 2

Imperess McDowell 2 0 0 4

De’Mani Moore 0 0 2 2

Saiomi Willingham 6 1 1 16

Totals 13 1 5 34

Saratoga Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

Katie Cronin 2 0 0 4

Lauren Maher 5 0 2 12

Ashley Upson 3 2 1 13

Megan Cornell 0 0 0 0

Molly O’Reilly 1 1 0 5

Annie Naughton 2 0 0 4

Grace O’Reilly 0 0 0 0

Emy Murray 0 0 0 0

Maya Turcotte 0 0 0 0

Faith McKenna 1 0 0 2

Ria Walsh 3 0 1 7

Ryleigh Dempsey 2 0 0 4

Totals 19 3 4 51

Bishop Maginn 10 10 2 12 — 34

Spa Catholic 12 11 18 10 — 51

Other stats: Maher (SCC) 5 rebounds. Dempsey (SCC) 7 rebounds. Cronin (SCC) 5 rebounds. Upson (SCC) 2 assists. M O’Reilly (SCC) 3 assists. Cornell (SCC) 3 assists.

JV: SCC 43, Waterford 28

ARGYLE 34, HEATLY 29

League: Non-league, Wednesday

Argyle (3-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Erica Liddle 0 0 0 0

Paige Cormie 1 0 0 2

Kylee Humiston 1 2 0 8

Shelby Caprood 2 0 2 6

Bryanne Mattison 5 0 2 12

Madison Gillis 0 0 0 0

Lillianna Kingsley 3 0 0 6

Totals 12 2 4 34

Heatly (2-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Horton 0 0 0 0

Seeloff 0 0 0 0

Diaz 1 0 0 2

Zakrzewski 0 0 2 2

Ries 5 0 1 11

Hope 6 0 0 12

Barrett 0 0 2 2

Totals 12 0 5 29

Argyle 2 10 14 8 — 34

Heatly 4 6 4 15 — 29

Other stats: Caprood (Arg) 8 rebounds. Liddle (Arg) 4 assists.

Notes: Argyle won third game in a row.

