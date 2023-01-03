ROUNDUP: Queensbury, South High girls come up short

QUEENSBURY — Shea Canavan scored a game-high 19 points Tuesday night, but the Queensbury girls basketball team dropped a 46-43 non-league loss to Burnt Hills in overtime.

Dyllan Ray added 12 points for Queensbury as it dropped to 4-4 overall.

Grace O'Connor led Burnt Hills (4-5) with 16 points, MK Lescault scored 12 and Danielle DeBonis added 11.

SARATOGA SPRINGS 64, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 37: Natasha Chudy scored 21 points to lead Saratoga past South High in non-league action.

Ella Gennoy and Carly Wise each added 14 points for the Blue Streaks, who improved to 6-4 overall.

Kate McDonough and Jade Maille led the Bulldogs with nine points apiece as they fell to 7-2 overall.

WHITEHALL 53, HADLEY-LUZERNE 36: Samantha Howland scored 19 points and Madison Gould added 15 to power the Railroaders past Hadley-Luzerne in Adirondack League action.

Whitehall, which used an 11-5 third-quarter run to extend its 30-19 halftime lead, improved to 6-0 in the league and 7-1 overall.

Madison Lent led the Eagles (3-2, 4-4) with 17 points and Jordanna Kenny added 14.

WARRENSBURG 37, LAKE GEORGE 30: Hope Sherman scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Burghers past Lake George.

Elli York also netted 10 points and added six boards for Warrensburg (4-2, 6-4).

Mikah Fisher led the Warriors with 11 points and seven rebounds, Caroline Campbell added 11 rebounds, and Angelina Minnear had 10 boards and six points.

CORINTH 65, GRANVILLE 28: Emily Dingmon poured in 26 points to lead Corinth to an Adirondack League victory over Granville.

Dingmon also had seven rebounds, five steals and four assists to lead the Tomahawks, who improved to 5-0 in the league, 6-1 overall.

Alexis Crossman added 14 points, nine steals, five assists and four rebounds for Corinth, which also got eight points from Whitney Cameron.

Lilly Strout led the Golden Horde (1-3, 2-5) with 11 points.

SALEM 47, NORTH WARREN 20: Mary Kate McPhee scored 16 points and Hannah Gongola added nine to lead the Generals past North Warren.

Kiki LaGuerre netted eight points to lead the Cougars.