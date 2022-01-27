ROUNDUP: Queensbury, South High both win; Burghers win 5th straight

Brigid Duffy scored 19 points and Queensbury held Broadalbin-Perth to single digits in each quarter in a 48-23 Foothills Council win on Thursday. Queensbury is 12-1 in league play.
Sydney Hart finished with 18 points as South High (12-1) bested Gloversville 61-20. Amsterdam rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Hudson Falls, 44-43.
Hope Sherman scored 17 points and Karla Sherman added 14 as Warrensburg defeated Argyle 52-18 for the Burghers' fifth straight victory.
QUEENSBURY 48,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 23
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury (12-1, 12-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Donohue;2;0;0;4
Brigid Duffy;8;1;0;19
Ballard;2;0;4;8
Shea Canavan;3;1;2;11
Trowbridge;1;0;0;2
Rowley;1;0;0;2
Totals;17;2;6;46
Broadalbin-Perth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Goebel;0;0;1;1
Sassanella;0;0;1;1
Russon;3;0;2;8
Mycek;2;0;0;4
Calderone;2;0;0;4
Marsden;2;0;1;5
Totals;9;0;5;23
Queensbury;11;5;15;17 — 48
Broad.-Perth;6;5;6;6 — 23
Other stats: Ballard (Q) 15 rebounds. Donohue (Q) 6 assists. Delaney Donohue 8 steals. Kendra Ballard 6 steals.
JV: Broadalbin-Perth won.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 61,
GLOVERSVILLE 20
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls (12-1, 12-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Abigail Newell;0;1;0;3
Bailee Wolfe;0;0;2;2
Jordan Wolfe;3;0;0;6
Sydney Hart;4;1;7;18
Rori Novack;1;0;0;2
Alivia Killian;1;3;0;11
Mary Fitzsimmons;0;0;0;0
Jade Maille;4;0;1;9
Sophia Hallenbeck;4;0;0;8
Elena Kennedy;1;0;0;2
Totals;18;5;10;61
Gloversville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A. Brown;0;0;0;0
L. Chapin;1;0;0;2
A. Salvione;1;0;0;2
A. Albanese;0;0;0;0
M. Stroller;0;0;0;0
S. Williams;1;0;0;2
A. Murphy;0;0;0;0
L. Bouchard;2;1;2;9
Z. Tesi;1;0;0;2
A. Christman;0;1;0;3
Totals;6;2;2;20
South High;19;25;11;6 — 61
Gloversville;7;1;5;7 — 20
AMSTERDAM 44, HUDSON FALLS 43
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A Dicano;4;0;1;9
S Hoefs;4;2;3;17
N Agyatz;0;0;3;3
S Goodson;1;1;2;7
S Lamont;0;0;1;1
B Cranasco;3;0;1;7
Totals;12;3;11;44
Hudson Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Seneca Williamson;8;0;1;17
Ashlyn Hutchinson;1;0;1;3
Maggie Potvin;1;1;0;5
Emma Rose;1;0;0;2
K. Osterhaudt;4;0;2;10
Maddy Ruthosky;2;0;1;5
Lily Lanphear;0;0;1;1
Sami Peters;0;0;0;0
Ella Johnson;0;0;0;0
Marissa Jarvis;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;1;6;43
Amsterdam;7;16;10;11 — 44
Hudson Falls;10;11;20;2 — 43
JV: Hudson Falls won.
WARRENSBURG 52, ARGYLE 18
League: Adirondack League
Argyle (2-6, 5-7)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carrie Humiston;0;1;0;3
Rebecca Campbell;0;0;0;0
Kylee Humiston;1;0;0;2
Amber French;0;0;0;0
Lilian Arellano;3;0;1;7
Raegan Humiston;0;0;0;0
Lexi Irizarry-Hadfield;0;0;0;0
Lily Kingsley;2;0;2;6
Hannah Brady;0;0;0;0
Totals;6;1;3;18
Warrensburg (8-2, 10-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kara Bacon;2;0;0;4
Abby Cheney;1;0;0;2
Olivia Frazier;2;1;0;7
Bridget Anaman;1;0;0;2
Elli York;2;0;0;4
Audrey Steves;1;0;0;2
Karla Sherman;4;2;0;14
Hope Sherman;6;0;5;17
Totals;19;3;5;52
Argyle;5;3;6;4 — 18
Warrensburg;11;10;18;13 — 52
Other stats: Steves (War) 12 rebounds, 2 assists. H. Sherman (War) 11 rebounds, 3 assists. Frazier/York (War) 8 rebounds. K. Sherman (War) 2 assists.
JV: Warrensburg beat Salem
Notes: All eight eligible players scored for Warrensburg, led by Hope Sherman's 17 points. Karla Sherman had a career high 14 points. Defensively, Kara Bacon and Karla Sherman did a great job all night. Audrey Steves finished with 12 rebounds for the Burghers.
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 32,
WATERFORD 30
League: Wasaren League
Waterford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carly Cordts;0;3;0;9
Imani Bloomfield;0;0;0;0
Isabella Vecchio;0;0;1;1
Piper Morris;1;0;0;2
Sophia Belonga;3;1;0;9
Maddy Atwood;1;0;3;5
Natalie Rich;2;0;0;4
Sage Grennon;0;0;0;0
Zoe Grennon;0;0;0;0
Millie Carson;0;0;0;0
Skylar Kennedy;0;0;0;0
Totals;7;4;4;30
Berlin-New Lebanon
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sophie Ericson;0;0;0;0
Nora Colin;2;0;1;5
McKenzie Krause;5;0;3;13
Hannah Mace;2;0;0;4
Lilly Gardell;2;0;0;4
Rebecca Madsen;2;0;0;4
Riley Robertson;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;0;4;32
Waterford;6;15;5;4 — 30
Berlin-New Leb.;12;8;4;8 — 32