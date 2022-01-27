ROUNDUP: Queensbury, South High both win; Burghers win 5th straight

Brigid Duffy scored 19 points and Queensbury held Broadalbin-Perth to single digits in each quarter in a 48-23 Foothills Council win on Thursday. Queensbury is 12-1 in league play.

Sydney Hart finished with 18 points as South High (12-1) bested Gloversville 61-20. Amsterdam rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Hudson Falls, 44-43.

Hope Sherman scored 17 points and Karla Sherman added 14 as Warrensburg defeated Argyle 52-18 for the Burghers' fifth straight victory.

QUEENSBURY 48,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 23

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury (12-1, 12-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Donohue;2;0;0;4

Brigid Duffy;8;1;0;19

Ballard;2;0;4;8

Shea Canavan;3;1;2;11

Trowbridge;1;0;0;2

Rowley;1;0;0;2

Totals;17;2;6;46

Broadalbin-Perth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Goebel;0;0;1;1

Sassanella;0;0;1;1

Russon;3;0;2;8

Mycek;2;0;0;4

Calderone;2;0;0;4

Marsden;2;0;1;5

Totals;9;0;5;23

Queensbury;11;5;15;17 — 48

Broad.-Perth;6;5;6;6 — 23

Other stats: Ballard (Q) 15 rebounds. Donohue (Q) 6 assists. Delaney Donohue 8 steals. Kendra Ballard 6 steals.

JV: Broadalbin-Perth won.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 61,

GLOVERSVILLE 20

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls (12-1, 12-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Abigail Newell;0;1;0;3

Bailee Wolfe;0;0;2;2

Jordan Wolfe;3;0;0;6

Sydney Hart;4;1;7;18

Rori Novack;1;0;0;2

Alivia Killian;1;3;0;11

Mary Fitzsimmons;0;0;0;0

Jade Maille;4;0;1;9

Sophia Hallenbeck;4;0;0;8

Elena Kennedy;1;0;0;2

Totals;18;5;10;61

Gloversville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A. Brown;0;0;0;0

L. Chapin;1;0;0;2

A. Salvione;1;0;0;2

A. Albanese;0;0;0;0

M. Stroller;0;0;0;0

S. Williams;1;0;0;2

A. Murphy;0;0;0;0

L. Bouchard;2;1;2;9

Z. Tesi;1;0;0;2

A. Christman;0;1;0;3

Totals;6;2;2;20

South High;19;25;11;6 — 61

Gloversville;7;1;5;7 — 20

AMSTERDAM 44, HUDSON FALLS 43

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A Dicano;4;0;1;9

S Hoefs;4;2;3;17

N Agyatz;0;0;3;3

S Goodson;1;1;2;7

S Lamont;0;0;1;1

B Cranasco;3;0;1;7

Totals;12;3;11;44

Hudson Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Seneca Williamson;8;0;1;17

Ashlyn Hutchinson;1;0;1;3

Maggie Potvin;1;1;0;5

Emma Rose;1;0;0;2

K. Osterhaudt;4;0;2;10

Maddy Ruthosky;2;0;1;5

Lily Lanphear;0;0;1;1

Sami Peters;0;0;0;0

Ella Johnson;0;0;0;0

Marissa Jarvis;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;1;6;43

Amsterdam;7;16;10;11 — 44

Hudson Falls;10;11;20;2 — 43

JV: Hudson Falls won.

WARRENSBURG 52, ARGYLE 18

League: Adirondack League

Argyle (2-6, 5-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carrie Humiston;0;1;0;3

Rebecca Campbell;0;0;0;0

Kylee Humiston;1;0;0;2

Amber French;0;0;0;0

Lilian Arellano;3;0;1;7

Raegan Humiston;0;0;0;0

Lexi Irizarry-Hadfield;0;0;0;0

Lily Kingsley;2;0;2;6

Hannah Brady;0;0;0;0

Totals;6;1;3;18

Warrensburg (8-2, 10-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kara Bacon;2;0;0;4

Abby Cheney;1;0;0;2

Olivia Frazier;2;1;0;7

Bridget Anaman;1;0;0;2

Elli York;2;0;0;4

Audrey Steves;1;0;0;2

Karla Sherman;4;2;0;14

Hope Sherman;6;0;5;17

Totals;19;3;5;52

Argyle;5;3;6;4 — 18

Warrensburg;11;10;18;13 — 52

Other stats: Steves (War) 12 rebounds, 2 assists. H. Sherman (War) 11 rebounds, 3 assists. Frazier/York (War) 8 rebounds. K. Sherman (War) 2 assists.

JV: Warrensburg beat Salem

Notes: All eight eligible players scored for Warrensburg, led by Hope Sherman's 17 points. Karla Sherman had a career high 14 points. Defensively, Kara Bacon and Karla Sherman did a great job all night. Audrey Steves finished with 12 rebounds for the Burghers.

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 32,

WATERFORD 30

League: Wasaren League

Waterford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carly Cordts;0;3;0;9

Imani Bloomfield;0;0;0;0

Isabella Vecchio;0;0;1;1

Piper Morris;1;0;0;2

Sophia Belonga;3;1;0;9

Maddy Atwood;1;0;3;5

Natalie Rich;2;0;0;4

Sage Grennon;0;0;0;0

Zoe Grennon;0;0;0;0

Millie Carson;0;0;0;0

Skylar Kennedy;0;0;0;0

Totals;7;4;4;30

Berlin-New Lebanon

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sophie Ericson;0;0;0;0

Nora Colin;2;0;1;5

McKenzie Krause;5;0;3;13

Hannah Mace;2;0;0;4

Lilly Gardell;2;0;0;4

Rebecca Madsen;2;0;0;4

Riley Robertson;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;0;4;32

Waterford;6;15;5;4 — 30

Berlin-New Leb.;12;8;4;8 — 32

