Roundup: Queensbury downs Hanover, NH

QUEENSBURY 57, HANOVER, NH 39
League: Non-league
Site: Amsterdam Showcase Tournament
Hanover
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caroline Adams;5;0;0;10
Bardales;1;0;0;2
Maddie McCorkle;5;0;0;10
Whitmore;2;1;0;7
Johnson;2;0;0;4
Parkins;2;0;1;5
Lackley;0;0;1;1
Totals;17;1;2;39
Queensbury (6-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sullivan;2;1;1;8
Hailey Ballard;8;1;2;21
Doin;2;1;0;7
Murray;0;1;0;3
Fiona Hunt;5;0;0;10
Ray;2;0;0;4
Duffy;1;0;0;2
Wallace;1;0;0;2
Totals;21;4;3;57
Hanover;7;12;14;6 — 39
Queensbury;17;7;18;15 — 57
Other stats: Sullivan (Q) 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks. Ballard (Q) 7 rebounds, 4 steals F. Hunt (Q) 6 rebounds.
CAMBRIDGE 79, NEW HARTFORD 62
League: Non-league, Saturday
Site: Amsterdam Holiday Showcase
New Hartford (4-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sophia Murray;2;1;2;9
Lonnie Wadsworth;0;1;0;3
Kaia Henderson;8;3;4;29
Zaria Jamie;1;2;0;8
Jamie Sales;2;0;0;4
Rachel DeRocco;0;0;0;0
Talia Vitullo;2;1;0;7
Kendall Evens;1;0;0;2
Totals;16;8;6;62
Cambridge (6-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lilly Phillips;5;6;0;28
Sophie Phillips;7;2;2;22
Ruth Nolan;1;1;0;5
Stasia Epler;1;2;1;9
Abby Maher;0;0;0;0
Fiona Mooney;2;0;5;9
Jaylyn Prouty;0;0;2;2
Madison Price;0;0;0;0
McKayla McLenithan;0;0;4;4
Totals;16;11;14;79
New Hartford;13;15;11;23 — 62
Cambridge;17;24;14;24 — 79
Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 11 rebounds. S. Phillips (Cam) 6 assists.