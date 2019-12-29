Roundup: Queensbury downs Hanover, NH
Roundup: Queensbury downs Hanover, NH

QUEENSBURY 57, HANOVER, NH 39

League: Non-league

Site: Amsterdam Showcase Tournament

Hanover 

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caroline Adams;5;0;0;10

Bardales;1;0;0;2

Maddie McCorkle;5;0;0;10

Whitmore;2;1;0;7

Johnson;2;0;0;4

Parkins;2;0;1;5

Lackley;0;0;1;1

Totals;17;1;2;39

Queensbury (6-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sullivan;2;1;1;8

Hailey Ballard;8;1;2;21

Doin;2;1;0;7

Murray;0;1;0;3

Fiona Hunt;5;0;0;10

Ray;2;0;0;4

Duffy;1;0;0;2

Wallace;1;0;0;2

Totals;21;4;3;57

Hanover;7;12;14;6 — 39

Queensbury;17;7;18;15 — 57

Other stats: Sullivan (Q) 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks. Ballard (Q) 7 rebounds, 4 steals F. Hunt (Q) 6 rebounds.

CAMBRIDGE 79, NEW HARTFORD 62

League: Non-league, Saturday

Site: Amsterdam Holiday Showcase

New Hartford (4-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sophia Murray;2;1;2;9

Lonnie Wadsworth;0;1;0;3

Kaia Henderson;8;3;4;29

Zaria Jamie;1;2;0;8

Jamie Sales;2;0;0;4

Rachel DeRocco;0;0;0;0

Talia Vitullo;2;1;0;7

Kendall Evens;1;0;0;2

Totals;16;8;6;62

Cambridge (6-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lilly Phillips;5;6;0;28

Sophie Phillips;7;2;2;22

Ruth Nolan;1;1;0;5

Stasia Epler;1;2;1;9

Abby Maher;0;0;0;0

Fiona Mooney;2;0;5;9

Jaylyn Prouty;0;0;2;2

Madison Price;0;0;0;0

McKayla McLenithan;0;0;4;4

Totals;16;11;14;79

New Hartford;13;15;11;23 — 62

Cambridge;17;24;14;24 — 79

Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 11 rebounds. S. Phillips (Cam) 6 assists.

