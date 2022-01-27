ROUNDUP: QHS, South High both win; Burghers win 5th straight

QUEENSBURY 48,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 23

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 61,

GLOVERSVILLE 20

AMSTERDAM 44, HUDSON FALLS 43

WARRENSBURG 52, ARGYLE 18

Notes: All eight eligible players scored for Warrensburg, led by Hope Sherman's 17 points. Karla Sherman had a career high 14 points. Defensively, Kara Bacon and Karla Sherman did a great job all night. Audrey Steves finished with 12 rebounds as the Burghers won their fifth straight game.