Roundup: Orange post double overtime win; Cambridge breezes to victory
Roundup: Orange post double overtime win; Cambridge breezes to victory

Indian Lake-Long Lake needed two overtimes to beat Tupper Lake. Meanwhile, Cambridge made quick work of Berne-Knox.

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 35,

TUPPER LAKE 31, 2OT

League: Non-league

Indian Lake-Long Lake

2P 3P FT TP

Shelby Benton 0 0 0 0

Anna Penrose 1 0 0 2

Kylie Cannan 0 0 2 2

Emily DeShaw 0 0 0 0

Kaitlyn Cannan 1 2 0 8

Kristina Oliver 3 0 3 9

Marilla Liddle 0 0 1 1

Alex Campbell 3 0 0 6

Callie Roberts 2 1 0 7

Jazmine Harris 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 3 6 35

Tupper Lake

2P 3P FT TP

S Lavalley 1 0 2 4

S Fortune 2 0 0 4

C Tyo 4 1 1 12

K Harriman 0 0 2 2

S Higgins 0 0 0 0

S Saucy 2 0 0 4

E Daniels 1 0 3 5

M Charland 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 1 8 31

Indian/Long Lk. 5 9 2 8 5 6 — 35

Tupper Lake 4 4 9 7 5 2 — 31

Other stats: Campbell (ILLL) 10 rebounds. Ka. Cannan (ILLL) 10 rebounds.

Notes: Tupper Lake forced overtime with a 30-foot 3-pointer near the end of regulation, but Kristina Oliver scored six points in overtime and Indian Lake/Long Lake made four free throws late in double overtime to secure the win.

CAMBRIDGE 83, BERNE-KNOX 41

League: Non-league

Berne-Knox (9-1, 10-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Grace Tymchyn 3 0 0 6

Hailey Lawrence 0 0 0 0

Liz Lendrum 2 0 0 4

Taylor Meacham 3 2 5 17

Jajeh Wesley 0 0 0 0

Alexis Wright 5 1 0 13

Regan Smith 0 0 0 0

Page Davillo 0 0 1 1

Totals 13 3 6 41

Cambridge (4-0, 14-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Phillips 2 3 2 15

Sophie Phillips 3 6 0 24

Ruth Nolan 0 1 1 4

Stasia Epler 3 4 1 19

Katie Simon 0 0 0 0

Abby Maher 0 0 1 1

Fiona Mooney 3 0 2 8

Jaylyn Prouty 1 1 0 5

Madison Price 0 0 0 0

McKayla McLenithan 3 0 1 7

Totals 15 15 8 83

Berne-Knox 5 12 12 12 — 41

Cambridge 45 6 27 5 — 83

Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 8 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 8 assists.

JV: Cambridge won 38-30

Notes: Cambridge jumped out to a 45-5 first-quarter lead, hitting eight 3-pointers. Sophie Phillips scored 24 points to lead three players in double figures. Stasia Epler added 19 points and dished out 8 assists. Lilly Phillips added 15 points and Fiona Mooney added 8 points and 8 rebounds as Cambridge remains unbeaten.

