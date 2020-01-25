Roundup: Orange post double overtime win; Cambridge breezes to victory

Indian Lake-Long Lake needed two overtimes to beat Tupper Lake. Meanwhile, Cambridge made quick work of Berne-Knox.
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 35,
TUPPER LAKE 31, 2OT
League: Non-league
Indian Lake-Long Lake
2P 3P FT TP
Shelby Benton 0 0 0 0
Anna Penrose 1 0 0 2
Kylie Cannan 0 0 2 2
Emily DeShaw 0 0 0 0
Kaitlyn Cannan 1 2 0 8
Kristina Oliver 3 0 3 9
Marilla Liddle 0 0 1 1
Alex Campbell 3 0 0 6
Callie Roberts 2 1 0 7
Jazmine Harris 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 3 6 35
Tupper Lake
2P 3P FT TP
S Lavalley 1 0 2 4
S Fortune 2 0 0 4
C Tyo 4 1 1 12
K Harriman 0 0 2 2
S Higgins 0 0 0 0
S Saucy 2 0 0 4
E Daniels 1 0 3 5
M Charland 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 1 8 31
Indian/Long Lk. 5 9 2 8 5 6 — 35
Tupper Lake 4 4 9 7 5 2 — 31
Other stats: Campbell (ILLL) 10 rebounds. Ka. Cannan (ILLL) 10 rebounds.
Notes: Tupper Lake forced overtime with a 30-foot 3-pointer near the end of regulation, but Kristina Oliver scored six points in overtime and Indian Lake/Long Lake made four free throws late in double overtime to secure the win.
CAMBRIDGE 83, BERNE-KNOX 41
League: Non-league
Berne-Knox (9-1, 10-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Grace Tymchyn 3 0 0 6
Hailey Lawrence 0 0 0 0
Liz Lendrum 2 0 0 4
Taylor Meacham 3 2 5 17
Jajeh Wesley 0 0 0 0
Alexis Wright 5 1 0 13
Regan Smith 0 0 0 0
Page Davillo 0 0 1 1
Totals 13 3 6 41
Cambridge (4-0, 14-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Phillips 2 3 2 15
Sophie Phillips 3 6 0 24
Ruth Nolan 0 1 1 4
Stasia Epler 3 4 1 19
Katie Simon 0 0 0 0
Abby Maher 0 0 1 1
Fiona Mooney 3 0 2 8
Jaylyn Prouty 1 1 0 5
Madison Price 0 0 0 0
McKayla McLenithan 3 0 1 7
Totals 15 15 8 83
Berne-Knox 5 12 12 12 — 41
Cambridge 45 6 27 5 — 83
Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 8 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 8 assists.
JV: Cambridge won 38-30
Notes: Cambridge jumped out to a 45-5 first-quarter lead, hitting eight 3-pointers. Sophie Phillips scored 24 points to lead three players in double figures. Stasia Epler added 19 points and dished out 8 assists. Lilly Phillips added 15 points and Fiona Mooney added 8 points and 8 rebounds as Cambridge remains unbeaten.