QUEENSBURY 78, SCOTIA 27
League: Foothills Council
Scotia
2P 3P FT TP
Charnews 3 0 2 8
Corker 3 0 1 7
Paszkiewicz 1 0 0 2
Cenzano 1 0 0 2
Geniti 2 0 0 4
LeMorta 0 1 0 3
Wylie 0 0 1 1
Totals 10 1 4 27
Queensbury (2-0, 2-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Sullivan 4 3 2 19
O’Connor 0 1 0 3
Abby Doin 2 4 0 16
Murray 2 0 0 4
F Hunt 2 0 1 5
Cassidy Ray 7 0 0 14
Duffy 2 0 0 4
Wallace 0 2 0 6
Zehr 3 0 1 7
Totals 22 10 4 78
Scotia 5 7 9 6 — 27
Queensbury 18 19 32 9 — 78
Other stats: Ray (Q) 9 rebounds. Murray (Q) 7 rebounds. O’Connor (Q) 5 assists.
JV: Queensbury won.
Notes: Meghan O’Connor is now 2nd on QHS’s all-time assists list with 225. Hope Sullivan became the fourth Spartan to reach 200 steals.
JOHNSTOWN 44,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 33
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls (1-1, 1-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Hannah Breen 1 0 6 8
Haley Breen 1 0 0 2
Hart 0 1 6 9
Robarge 3 0 3 9
Lanfear 1 0 0 2
Rafferty 1 0 0 2
K McDonough 0 0 1 1
Totals 7 1 16 33
Johnstown
2P 3P FT TP
Wilson 2 0 5 9
Prratt 2 0 0 4
Lee 3 4 1 19
Sasaki 2 0 2 6
Tesi 3 0 0 6
Totals 12 4 8 44
South Glens Falls 5 10 11 7 — 33
Johnstown 7 7 12 18 — 44
JV: Johnstown won.
KEENE 41, TICONDEROGA 33
League: CVAC
Keene
2P 3P FT TP
Haylie Buysse 3 0 2 8
Emily Whitney 0 1 0 3
Megan Shambo 0 0 0 0
Caitlyn Quinn 2 0 0 4
Alyssa Summo 6 2 3 21
Magen Quinn 2 0 1 5
Totals 13 3 6 41
Ticonderoga
2P 3P FT TP
Jade Charboneau 2 0 0 4
Sophia Dorsett 0 0 0 0
Aurelia Leerkes 0 0 0 0
Cassidy Mattison 0 1 0 3
Molly Price 1 0 0 2
Kylee Huestis 0 0 0 0
Kennedy Davis 6 0 0 12
Lorelei Leerkes 1 0 0 2
Kaelyn Rice 5 0 0 10
Totals 15 1 0 33
Keene 13 8 3 17 — 41
Ticonderoga 6 8 8 11 — 33
SCHALMONT 63, HUDSON FALLS 31
League: Non-league (Wednesday)
Schalmont
2P 3P FT TP
Payton Graber 5 3 8 27
Karissa Antoine 3 0 1 7
Haley Burchhardt 5 1 5 18
Al Boyd 1 0 0 2
Emily Lenehan 1 1 4 9
Totals 15 5 18 63
Hudson Falls (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Emma Barton 0 0 1 1
Ashlyn Hutchinson 2 0 0 4
Danielle Hogan 0 0 0 0
Brinley Inglee 3 3 0 15
Mikayla Varney 1 1 0 5
Madison Phillips 1 0 1 3
Hailie Casey 0 0 0 0
Emma Rose 0 0 1 1
Kayleigh Osterhaudt 1 0 0 2
Mia Brewer 0 0 0 0
Rachel Talmadge 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 4 3 31
Schalmont 18 16 23 6 — 63
Hudson Falls 10 15 3 3 — 31
JV: Hudson Falls won.
CORINTH 34, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 29
League: Non-league (Wednesday)
Saratoga Catholic
2P 3P FT TP
Katie Cronin 2 0 0 4
Ashley Upson 2 1 0 7
Lauren Maher 1 2 1 9
Annie Naughton 1 0 0 2
Megan Cornell 1 0 0 2
Emy Murray 0 0 0 0
Ria Walsh 1 0 1 3
Grace O’Reilly 0 0 0 0
Molly O’Reilly 0 0 2 2
Maya Turcotte 0 0 0 0
Faith McKenna 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 3 4 29
Corinth (0-0, 1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Alex Carney 2 2 0 10
Emily Dingmon 0 0 4 4
Miranda Dockum 0 0 2 2
Anika Parnell 1 0 0 2
Amelia Robarge 0 1 0 3
Maddie DeLisle 1 2 3 11
Alexa Abbatantuono 1 0 0 2
Totals 5 5 9 34
Spa Catholic 8 5 10 4 2 — 29
Corinth 9 8 7 3 7 — 34
Other stats: Parnell (Cor) 16 rebounds. Dockum (Cor) 14 rebounds. Dingmon (Cor) 8 rebounds.
JV: Corinth won.
