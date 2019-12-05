{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 78, SCOTIA 27

League: Foothills Council

Scotia

2P 3P FT TP

Charnews 3 0 2 8

Corker 3 0 1 7

Paszkiewicz 1 0 0 2

Cenzano 1 0 0 2

Geniti 2 0 0 4

LeMorta 0 1 0 3

Wylie 0 0 1 1

Totals 10 1 4 27

Queensbury (2-0, 2-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Sullivan 4 3 2 19

O’Connor 0 1 0 3

Abby Doin 2 4 0 16

Murray 2 0 0 4

F Hunt 2 0 1 5

Cassidy Ray 7 0 0 14

Duffy 2 0 0 4

Wallace 0 2 0 6

Zehr 3 0 1 7

Totals 22 10 4 78

Scotia 5 7 9 6 — 27

Queensbury 18 19 32 9 — 78

Other stats: Ray (Q) 9 rebounds. Murray (Q) 7 rebounds. O’Connor (Q) 5 assists.

JV: Queensbury won.

Notes: Meghan O’Connor is now 2nd on QHS’s all-time assists list with 225. Hope Sullivan became the fourth Spartan to reach 200 steals.

JOHNSTOWN 44,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 33

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls (1-1, 1-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Hannah Breen 1 0 6 8

Haley Breen 1 0 0 2

Hart 0 1 6 9

Robarge 3 0 3 9

Lanfear 1 0 0 2

Rafferty 1 0 0 2

K McDonough 0 0 1 1

Totals 7 1 16 33

Johnstown

2P 3P FT TP

Wilson 2 0 5 9

Prratt 2 0 0 4

Lee 3 4 1 19

Sasaki 2 0 2 6

Tesi 3 0 0 6

Totals 12 4 8 44

South Glens Falls 5 10 11 7 — 33

Johnstown 7 7 12 18 — 44

JV: Johnstown won.

KEENE 41, TICONDEROGA 33

League: CVAC

Keene

2P 3P FT TP

Haylie Buysse 3 0 2 8

Emily Whitney 0 1 0 3

Megan Shambo 0 0 0 0

Caitlyn Quinn 2 0 0 4

Alyssa Summo 6 2 3 21

Magen Quinn 2 0 1 5

Totals 13 3 6 41

Ticonderoga

2P 3P FT TP

Jade Charboneau 2 0 0 4

Sophia Dorsett 0 0 0 0

Aurelia Leerkes 0 0 0 0

Cassidy Mattison 0 1 0 3

Molly Price 1 0 0 2

Kylee Huestis 0 0 0 0

Kennedy Davis 6 0 0 12

Lorelei Leerkes 1 0 0 2

Kaelyn Rice 5 0 0 10

Totals 15 1 0 33

Keene 13 8 3 17 — 41

Ticonderoga 6 8 8 11 — 33

SCHALMONT 63, HUDSON FALLS 31

League: Non-league (Wednesday)

Schalmont

2P 3P FT TP

Payton Graber 5 3 8 27

Karissa Antoine 3 0 1 7

Haley Burchhardt 5 1 5 18

Al Boyd 1 0 0 2

Emily Lenehan 1 1 4 9

Totals 15 5 18 63

Hudson Falls (0-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Emma Barton 0 0 1 1

Ashlyn Hutchinson 2 0 0 4

Danielle Hogan 0 0 0 0

Brinley Inglee 3 3 0 15

Mikayla Varney 1 1 0 5

Madison Phillips 1 0 1 3

Hailie Casey 0 0 0 0

Emma Rose 0 0 1 1

Kayleigh Osterhaudt 1 0 0 2

Mia Brewer 0 0 0 0

Rachel Talmadge 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 4 3 31

Schalmont 18 16 23 6 — 63

Hudson Falls 10 15 3 3 — 31

JV: Hudson Falls won.

CORINTH 34, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 29

League: Non-league (Wednesday)

Saratoga Catholic

2P 3P FT TP

Katie Cronin 2 0 0 4

Ashley Upson 2 1 0 7

Lauren Maher 1 2 1 9

Annie Naughton 1 0 0 2

Megan Cornell 1 0 0 2

Emy Murray 0 0 0 0

Ria Walsh 1 0 1 3

Grace O’Reilly 0 0 0 0

Molly O’Reilly 0 0 2 2

Maya Turcotte 0 0 0 0

Faith McKenna 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 3 4 29

Corinth (0-0, 1-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Alex Carney 2 2 0 10

Emily Dingmon 0 0 4 4

Miranda Dockum 0 0 2 2

Anika Parnell 1 0 0 2

Amelia Robarge 0 1 0 3

Maddie DeLisle 1 2 3 11

Alexa Abbatantuono 1 0 0 2

Totals 5 5 9 34

Spa Catholic 8 5 10 4 2 — 29

Corinth 9 8 7 3 7 — 34

Other stats: Parnell (Cor) 16 rebounds. Dockum (Cor) 14 rebounds. Dingmon (Cor) 8 rebounds.

JV: Corinth won.

