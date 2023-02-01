ROUNDUP: Norah Niesz reaches 1,000 points as Greenwich tops Cambridge

GREENWICH — Norah Niesz scored 29 points, including the 1,000th point of her career, as she led the undefeated Greenwich girls basketball team to a 74-30 Wasaren League victory over Cambridge.

Niesz, the Witches’ senior point guard, needed 25 points to reach 1,000 and got that just before halftime.

“She was on a roll from the start,” said Greenwich coach Jason Slater, whose team improved to 12-0 in the league, 17-0 overall. “She deserves it, she works hard. She’s a real student of the game — she’s up at school all summer long, working, watching film. She’s been my point guard since she was in ninth grade.”

Brooke Kuzmich added 12 points for the Witches, who also got eight points apiece from Cate Abate and McKenna Smith.

Greenwich, the No. 5 team in the state in Class C, has been on a roll all season.

“We have everybody back from last year’s Section II final, when we lost to Duanesburg,” Slater said. “They’re hungry to get back there and win Class C. This is our time to make a run.”

Schuylar Nolan led Cambridge (10-3, 11-5) with 10 points and Sam Crandall added nine in the loss.

GLENS FALLS 54, SCOTIA 40: CJ Lunt scored 14 points and Gianna Endieveri added 11 to lead Glens Falls to a Foothills Council victory over Scotia.

Darielle Gooden added nine points and Brooke Eggleston had eight for the Red and Black, who improved to 3-8 in the league, 7-9 overall.

Karaline McCarthy netted 14 points and Sierra O’Malley had 11 for the Tartans.

CHAZY 42, BOLTON 40: Bolton came up just short in a Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference loss to Chazy.

Jane Pfau led Bolton (5-5, 9-5) with 13 points and Jadynn Egloff added 11 in the loss.

Charly LaPierre led Chazy with a game-high 16 points and Emma Howell added 12.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 64, KING’S SCHOOL 13: McKenzie Maslonka led the Eagles with 19 points, 20 rebounds, seven steals and six assists as H-L won a non-league contest.

Dakota Bellerose added 10 and Hannah Fortner had nine for the Eagles (12-5).

The King’s School was led by Ana Maynard with nine points.

HOOSIC VALLEY 48, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 20: Megan Rice scored 14 points and Jaquelyn Carlo added nine to lead Hoosic Valley past Spa Catholic.

Grace Schaefer led the Saints with nine points.