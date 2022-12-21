ROUNDUP: Nolan powers Cambridge past Hoosic Valley

SCHAGHTICOKE — Schuylar Nolan scored 22 points Wednesday night to lead the Cambridge girls basketball team to a 53-23 Wasaren League victory over Hoosic Valley.

Sam Crandall added 15 points and Tristann Crandall netted 10 points for Cambridge, which improved to 4-1 in the league, 5-2 overall.

Hannah Coffin led Valley with seven points.

STILLWATER 55, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 18: Addison Thornton scored 19 points to lead Stillwater over Saratoga Catholic.

Sarah Folmann scored nine points and Andie Luskin added seven for the Warriors, who improved to 2-2 in the league, 2-3 overall.

Addison Whitbeck netted eight points to lead the Saints.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 48, ARGYLE 28: Jordanna Kenny scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Eagles past Argyle on Tuesday night

Maddy Lent added 11 points, eight rebounds and six steals and Leena Haskell grabbed 12 boards.

Kylee Humiston led the Scots with 12 points.

BOLTON 62, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 12: Jordynn Egloff scored a game-high 22 points to lead Bolton past Johnsburg-Minerva in MVAC action Tuesday night.

Maille Kelley netted 14 points and Jane Pfau added 11 for the Eagles.

Mackenzie Mulligan led J-M with six points.