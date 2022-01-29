ROUNDUP: Nolan, Epler lead Cambridge past Tigers

CAMBRIDGE 48, HUDSON FALLS 27
League: Non-league
Hudson Falls (4-12, 3-14)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Seneca Williamson;2;0;2;6
Ashlyn Hutchinson;1;0;0;2
Maggie Potvin;0;0;0;0
Emma Rose;2;0;2;6
Kaliegh Osterhaudt;2;0;1;5
Maddie Ruthlosky;1;0;2;4
Lilly Lanphear;1;0;0;2
Sammi Peters;0;0;0;0
Ella Johnson;1;0;0;2
Marissa Jarvis;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;0;7;27
Cambridge (6-3, 7-7)
People are also reading…
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sammi Crandall;1;0;1;3
Stasia Epler;2;2;1;11
Dani Mauro;2;0;0;4
Meg Day;0;0;0;0
Chelle Daniels;4;0;1;9
Schuylar Nolan;4;2;0;14
Alexis Austin;3;0;1;7
Tristann Crandall;0;0;0;0
Totals;16;4;4;48
Hudson Falls;9;2;8;8 — 27
Cambridge;22;12;11;3 — 48
Other stats: Austin (Cam) 4 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 4 rebounds, 4 assists. Nolan (Cam) 4 assists. T. Crandall (Cam) 4 assists.
JV: Hudson Falls won.
Notes: Schuylar Nolan scored 14 points and Stasia Epler added 11 to lead Cambridge to a non-league victory over Hudson Falls. Cambridge held Hudson Falls to single digits in all four quarters.
WHITEHALL 42, POULTNEY, Vt. 21
League: Non-league
Whitehall (7-3, 12-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Blake Bird;2;0;2;6
Madison Gould;1;1;1;6
Ashlyn Groesbeck;0;2;0;6
Samantha Howland;6;0;4;16
Jayden Hughes;2;0;0;4
Vinna Jensen;0;0;0;0
Amelia Lyng;0;0;0;0
Ava Ruby;0;0;2;2
Olivia Whiting;1;0;0;2
Totals;12;3;9;42
Poultney
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaitlyn DeBonis;2;0;0;4
Hannah Welch;0;0;2;2
Kayden Lesperance;1;0;0;2
Molly Hier;2;0;0;4
Em Ezzo;2;0;0;4
Hailey Hayes;2;0;1;5
Totals;9;0;3;21
Whitehall;6;11;15;10 — 42
Poultney;6;8;4;3 — 21
JV: Poultney, 29-20.
Notes: The Railroaders' defense held strong again after a physical contest on Friday night. Whitehall used a 25-7 second half to cruise home. Whitehall was led by Samantha Howland with 16 and three other teammates with 6 points each.
NORTH WARREN 45, JOHNSBURG 17
League: Adirondack League, Friday
Johnsburg
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Charlize Bernard;1;1;0;5
Cassie Dunbar;1;0;1;3
Charity Lupo;1;0;0;2
Megan Mohawski;2;0;0;4
Eloise Noel;0;1;0;3
Totals;5;2;1;17
North Warren
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kiana LaGuerre;4;1;3;14
Jaemasan Wilkinson;1;0;0;2
Ruth Brior;1;0;0;2
Sarah McGarr;1;0;3;5
Isabella Tucci;0;1;0;3
Nicole Buckman;8;0;0;16
Laci Bruno;1;0;1;3
Totals;16;2;7;45
Johnsburg;1;8;5;3 — 17
North Warren;17;5;16;7 — 45
BOLTON 37, CHAZY 30
League: MVAC, Friday
Bolton (5-6, 7-8)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jadynn Egloff;3;0;1;7
Ila Hubert;2;0;0;4
Jane Pfau;0;4;2;14
Ella Moskov;1;0;0;2
Maillie Kelley;0;1;3;6
Jane Trowbridge;0;0;1;1
Haven Varney;1;0;0;2
Natalie Figeuroa;0;0;1;1
Bailey Williams;0;0;0;0
Hannah Schwabb;0;0;0;0
Totals;7;5;8;37
Chazy
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Emma Howell;0;0;0;0
Andrea langlois;0;0;0;0
Sam Gonyo;4;0;2;10
Hadley lucas;1;0;0;2
Carly LaPierre;7;0;0;14
Kennedy Columbus;2;0;0;4
Totals;14;0;2;30
Bolton;8;18;1;10 — 37
Chazy;11;1;4;14 — 30
Other stats: Moskov (Bol) 10 rebounds. Kelley (Bol) 4 assists.
Notes: Jane Pfau had two clutch 3 pointers in the fourth quarter to put the Eagles ahead for good. Maillie Kelley had 7 steals.
HOOSICK FALLS 55, STILLWATER 31
League: Wasaren League, Friday
Hoosick Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Roberson;2;2;1;11
Case;1;1;1;6
McLellan;1;0;0;2
Hill;0;2;0;6
Kriner;3;0;1;7
MacNeil;3;1;2;11
Estes;5;0;2;12
Totals;15;6;7;55
Stillwater (3-11)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Morris;1;0;0;2
Salecker;1;1;3;8
Lily Tanner;3;0;1;7
Alicia Juliano;1;0;0;2
Riley O'Brien;4;0;1;9
Olivia Scarchilli;1;0;1;3
Totals;11;1;6;31
Hoosick Falls;5;13;17;20 — 55
Stillwater;10;6;6;9 — 31