ROUNDUP: Nolan, Epler lead Cambridge past Tigers

CAMBRIDGE 48, HUDSON FALLS 27

League: Non-league

Hudson Falls (4-12, 3-14)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Seneca Williamson;2;0;2;6

Ashlyn Hutchinson;1;0;0;2

Maggie Potvin;0;0;0;0

Emma Rose;2;0;2;6

Kaliegh Osterhaudt;2;0;1;5

Maddie Ruthlosky;1;0;2;4

Lilly Lanphear;1;0;0;2

Sammi Peters;0;0;0;0

Ella Johnson;1;0;0;2

Marissa Jarvis;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;0;7;27

Cambridge (6-3, 7-7)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sammi Crandall;1;0;1;3

Stasia Epler;2;2;1;11

Dani Mauro;2;0;0;4

Meg Day;0;0;0;0

Chelle Daniels;4;0;1;9

Schuylar Nolan;4;2;0;14

Alexis Austin;3;0;1;7

Tristann Crandall;0;0;0;0

Totals;16;4;4;48

Hudson Falls;9;2;8;8 — 27

Cambridge;22;12;11;3 — 48

Other stats: Austin (Cam) 4 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 4 rebounds, 4 assists. Nolan (Cam) 4 assists. T. Crandall (Cam) 4 assists.

JV: Hudson Falls won.

Notes: Schuylar Nolan scored 14 points and Stasia Epler added 11 to lead Cambridge to a non-league victory over Hudson Falls. Cambridge held Hudson Falls to single digits in all four quarters.

WHITEHALL 42, POULTNEY, Vt. 21

League: Non-league

Whitehall (7-3, 12-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Blake Bird;2;0;2;6

Madison Gould;1;1;1;6

Ashlyn Groesbeck;0;2;0;6

Samantha Howland;6;0;4;16

Jayden Hughes;2;0;0;4

Vinna Jensen;0;0;0;0

Amelia Lyng;0;0;0;0

Ava Ruby;0;0;2;2

Olivia Whiting;1;0;0;2

Totals;12;3;9;42

Poultney

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaitlyn DeBonis;2;0;0;4

Hannah Welch;0;0;2;2

Kayden Lesperance;1;0;0;2

Molly Hier;2;0;0;4

Em Ezzo;2;0;0;4

Hailey Hayes;2;0;1;5

Totals;9;0;3;21

Whitehall;6;11;15;10 — 42

Poultney;6;8;4;3 — 21

JV: Poultney, 29-20.

Notes: The Railroaders' defense held strong again after a physical contest on Friday night. Whitehall used a 25-7 second half to cruise home. Whitehall was led by Samantha Howland with 16 and three other teammates with 6 points each.

NORTH WARREN 45, JOHNSBURG 17

League: Adirondack League, Friday

Johnsburg

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Charlize Bernard;1;1;0;5

Cassie Dunbar;1;0;1;3

Charity Lupo;1;0;0;2

Megan Mohawski;2;0;0;4

Eloise Noel;0;1;0;3

Totals;5;2;1;17

North Warren

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kiana LaGuerre;4;1;3;14

Jaemasan Wilkinson;1;0;0;2

Ruth Brior;1;0;0;2

Sarah McGarr;1;0;3;5

Isabella Tucci;0;1;0;3

Nicole Buckman;8;0;0;16

Laci Bruno;1;0;1;3

Totals;16;2;7;45

Johnsburg;1;8;5;3 — 17

North Warren;17;5;16;7 — 45

BOLTON 37, CHAZY 30

League: MVAC, Friday

Bolton (5-6, 7-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jadynn Egloff;3;0;1;7

Ila Hubert;2;0;0;4

Jane Pfau;0;4;2;14

Ella Moskov;1;0;0;2

Maillie Kelley;0;1;3;6

Jane Trowbridge;0;0;1;1

Haven Varney;1;0;0;2

Natalie Figeuroa;0;0;1;1

Bailey Williams;0;0;0;0

Hannah Schwabb;0;0;0;0

Totals;7;5;8;37

Chazy

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Emma Howell;0;0;0;0

Andrea langlois;0;0;0;0

Sam Gonyo;4;0;2;10

Hadley lucas;1;0;0;2

Carly LaPierre;7;0;0;14

Kennedy Columbus;2;0;0;4

Totals;14;0;2;30

Bolton;8;18;1;10 — 37

Chazy;11;1;4;14 — 30

Other stats: Moskov (Bol) 10 rebounds. Kelley (Bol) 4 assists.

Notes: Jane Pfau had two clutch 3 pointers in the fourth quarter to put the Eagles ahead for good. Maillie Kelley had 7 steals.

HOOSICK FALLS 55, STILLWATER 31

League: Wasaren League, Friday

Hoosick Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Roberson;2;2;1;11

Case;1;1;1;6

McLellan;1;0;0;2

Hill;0;2;0;6

Kriner;3;0;1;7

MacNeil;3;1;2;11

Estes;5;0;2;12

Totals;15;6;7;55

Stillwater (3-11)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Morris;1;0;0;2

Salecker;1;1;3;8

Lily Tanner;3;0;1;7

Alicia Juliano;1;0;0;2

Riley O'Brien;4;0;1;9

Olivia Scarchilli;1;0;1;3

Totals;11;1;6;31

Hoosick Falls;5;13;17;20 — 55

Stillwater;10;6;6;9 — 31

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0