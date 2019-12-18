Roundup: Nims scores 21 as Hartford beats North Warren

Karlee Nims scored 21 points in Hartford's win on Wednesday. Five players scored in double digits in Cambridge's win.
HARTFORD 57, NORTH WARREN 38
League: Adirondack League
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Lauren Monroe 1 0 0 2
Jodi Bartlett 1 1 1 6
Kaitlyn Kramar 0 6 0 18
Holly Perry 1 0 0 2
Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0
Nicole Buckman 3 1 1 10
Jasmina Brown 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 8 2 38
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Gabrielle Mcfarren 2 3 0 13
Isabella French 0 0 0 0
Abigail Monroe 2 0 4 8
Cassandra Wade 2 0 1 5
Hannah Monroe 3 0 0 6
Alexis Sesselman 1 0 0 2
Sarah Monroe 0 0 0 0
Alawnah Dunda 1 0 0 2
Emmaline Barker 0 0 0 0
Karlee Nims 9 0 3 21
Totals 20 3 8 57
North Warren 6 8 11 13 — 38
Hartford 14 22 10 11 — 57
Other stats: Monroe (Hart) 15 rebounds, 3 assists. Nims (Hart) 6 rebounds. Mcfarren (Hart) 5 rebounds, 5 assists.
JV: Hartford, 41-38
Notes: Hartford won with Nims and Mcfarren leading the way with scoring, along with A. Monroe leading the way with rebounds. Kramar led the scoring for North Warren with 18.
CAMBRIDGE 72, HOOSIC VALLEY 25
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley (0-0, 4-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Sam Dickinsen 1 0 0 2
Emmaleigh Peckham 0 1 0 3
Anna Jensen 3 0 0 6
Sam Lanoue 2 0 2 6
Ashlyn Chartier 2 0 0 4
Casey Bugbee 0 0 0 0
Hollis Guilianelle 1 0 0 2
Lili Czub 1 0 0 2
Mackenzie Searles 0 0 0 0
Elizabeth Reiter 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 1 2 25
Cambridge (1-0, 3-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Phillips 4 3 0 17
Sophie Phillips 3 1 2 11
Ruth Nolan 2 1 0 7
Stasia Epler 2 2 0 10
Katie Simon 0 0 0 0
Fiona Mooney 5 0 1 11
Jaylyn Prouty 1 0 0 2
Madison Price 0 0 0 0
McKayla McLenithan 5 0 4 14
Totals 22 7 7 72
Hoo. Valley 9 8 4 4 — 25
Cambridge 14 30 11 17 — 72
Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 13 rebounds. L. Phillips (Cam) 7 assists.
JV: Cambridge, 39-20
Notes: Cambridge broke the game open with a 30-point second quarter. Lilly Phillips scored 17 to lead a balanced attack of five players in double figures for the Indians. McKayla McLenithan scored 14 points and Fiona Mooney added 11 points and 13 rebounds. This game was a non-league matchup between league opponents.
SARANAC 58, TICONDEROGA 31
League: CVAC
Saranac
2P 3P FT TP
Muluerhill 0 0 0 0
Patterson 2 1 0 7
Parker 0 2 0 6
Liberty 1 1 2 7
Sydney Myers 7 0 1 15
Kayla Myers 0 0 0 0
Denis 1 0 0 2
Garman 1 0 2 4
Reil 2 0 0 4
Couture 5 0 3 13
Totals 19 4 8 58
Ticonderoga
2P 3P FT TP
Charboneau 7 0 2 16
Dorsett 0 3 0 9
Aurelia Leerkes 1 0 0 2
Price 1 0 0 2
Huestis 0 0 0 0
Davis 0 0 0 0
Lorelei Leerkes 0 0 0 0
Rice 0 0 2 2
Totals 9 3 4 31
Saranac 19 13 16 10 — 58
Ticonderoga 4 8 6 13 — 31
SCHROON LAKE 59, SETON 23
League: MVAC
Seton
2P 3P FT TP
Maddy Boule 0 0 0 0
Haly Murnane 2 4 1 17
Jackie Rock Perez 0 0 0 0
Kennedy Spriggs 2 0 2 6
Ally Johnson 0 0 0 0
Totals 4 4 3 23
Schroon Lake
2P 3P FT TP
Dakotah Cutting 3 0 2 8
Justice Kowal 1 0 0 2
Victoria Buell 1 0 0 2
Anna Maisonville 0 0 0 0
Kayli Hayden 2 0 2 6
Allison Baker 3 0 0 6
Brittany Mieras 3 1 0 9
Saige Shaughnessy 3 0 0 6
Ava Storman 0 0 0 0
Malena Gereau 7 2 0 20
Totals 23 3 4 59
Seton 3 9 5 6 — 23
Schroon Lake 6 20 20 13 — 59
GREENWICH 76, POULTNEY Vt. 11
League: Non-league
Poultney Vt.
2P 3P FT TP
Hayes 1 2 0 8
Handley 0 0 1 1
Holcomb 1 0 0 2
Totals 2 2 1 11
Greenwich (3-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Adrianna Rojas 3 0 3 9
Izzy Solan 2 0 0 4
Molly Brophy 8 0 7 23
Norah Niesz 4 0 0 8
Tess Merrill 8 0 0 16
Izzy Cary 1 0 0 2
Olivia Strope 1 0 0 2
Maddy Carney 1 0 2 4
Maddy Brophy 2 0 0 4
Dylan Skiff 3 0 0 6
Totals 33 0 12 78
Poultney 2 5 4 0 — 11
Greenwich 31 19 12 14 — 76