Roundup: Nims scores 21 as Hartford beats North Warren
agate

Roundup: Nims scores 21 as Hartford beats North Warren

From the Wednesday's Prep Recap: Basketball, wrestling, hockey and bowling, plus Thursday's schedule series
Karlee Nims scored 21 points in Hartford's win on Wednesday. Five players scored in double digits in Cambridge's win.

HARTFORD 57, NORTH WARREN 38

League: Adirondack League

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Lauren Monroe 1 0 0 2

Jodi Bartlett 1 1 1 6

Kaitlyn Kramar 0 6 0 18

Holly Perry 1 0 0 2

Dani Kersey 0 0 0 0

Nicole Buckman 3 1 1 10

Jasmina Brown 0 0 0 0

Totals 6 8 2 38

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Gabrielle Mcfarren 2 3 0 13

Isabella French 0 0 0 0

Abigail Monroe 2 0 4 8

Cassandra Wade 2 0 1 5

Hannah Monroe 3 0 0 6

Alexis Sesselman 1 0 0 2

Sarah Monroe 0 0 0 0

Alawnah Dunda 1 0 0 2

Emmaline Barker 0 0 0 0

Karlee Nims 9 0 3 21

Totals 20 3 8 57

North Warren 6 8 11 13 — 38

Hartford 14 22 10 11 — 57

Other stats: Monroe (Hart) 15 rebounds, 3 assists. Nims (Hart) 6 rebounds. Mcfarren (Hart) 5 rebounds, 5 assists.

JV: Hartford, 41-38

Notes: Hartford won with Nims and Mcfarren leading the way with scoring, along with A. Monroe leading the way with rebounds. Kramar led the scoring for North Warren with 18.

CAMBRIDGE 72, HOOSIC VALLEY 25

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley (0-0, 4-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Sam Dickinsen 1 0 0 2

Emmaleigh Peckham 0 1 0 3

Anna Jensen 3 0 0 6

Sam Lanoue 2 0 2 6

Ashlyn Chartier 2 0 0 4

Casey Bugbee 0 0 0 0

Hollis Guilianelle 1 0 0 2

Lili Czub 1 0 0 2

Mackenzie Searles 0 0 0 0

Elizabeth Reiter 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 1 2 25

Cambridge (1-0, 3-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Phillips 4 3 0 17

Sophie Phillips 3 1 2 11

Ruth Nolan 2 1 0 7

Stasia Epler 2 2 0 10

Katie Simon 0 0 0 0

Fiona Mooney 5 0 1 11

Jaylyn Prouty 1 0 0 2

Madison Price 0 0 0 0

McKayla McLenithan 5 0 4 14

Totals 22 7 7 72

Hoo. Valley 9 8 4 4 — 25

Cambridge 14 30 11 17 — 72

Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 13 rebounds. L. Phillips (Cam) 7 assists.

JV: Cambridge, 39-20

Notes: Cambridge broke the game open with a 30-point second quarter. Lilly Phillips scored 17 to lead a balanced attack of five players in double figures for the Indians. McKayla McLenithan scored 14 points and Fiona Mooney added 11 points and 13 rebounds. This game was a non-league matchup between league opponents.

SARANAC 58, TICONDEROGA 31

League: CVAC

Saranac

2P 3P FT TP

Muluerhill 0 0 0 0

Patterson 2 1 0 7

Parker 0 2 0 6

Liberty 1 1 2 7

Sydney Myers 7 0 1 15

Kayla Myers 0 0 0 0

Denis 1 0 0 2

Garman 1 0 2 4

Reil 2 0 0 4

Couture 5 0 3 13

Totals 19 4 8 58

Ticonderoga

2P 3P FT TP

Charboneau 7 0 2 16

Dorsett 0 3 0 9

Aurelia Leerkes 1 0 0 2

Price 1 0 0 2

Huestis 0 0 0 0

Davis 0 0 0 0

Lorelei Leerkes 0 0 0 0

Rice 0 0 2 2

Totals 9 3 4 31

Saranac 19 13 16 10 — 58

Ticonderoga 4 8 6 13 — 31

SCHROON LAKE 59, SETON 23

League: MVAC

Seton

2P 3P FT TP

Maddy Boule 0 0 0 0

Haly Murnane 2 4 1 17

Jackie Rock Perez 0 0 0 0

Kennedy Spriggs 2 0 2 6

Ally Johnson 0 0 0 0

Totals 4 4 3 23

Schroon Lake

2P 3P FT TP

Dakotah Cutting 3 0 2 8

Justice Kowal 1 0 0 2

Victoria Buell 1 0 0 2

Anna Maisonville 0 0 0 0

Kayli Hayden 2 0 2 6

Allison Baker 3 0 0 6

Brittany Mieras 3 1 0 9

Saige Shaughnessy 3 0 0 6

Ava Storman 0 0 0 0

Malena Gereau 7 2 0 20

Totals 23 3 4 59

Seton 3 9 5 6 — 23

Schroon Lake 6 20 20 13 — 59

GREENWICH 76, POULTNEY Vt. 11

League: Non-league

Poultney Vt.

2P 3P FT TP

Hayes 1 2 0 8

Handley 0 0 1 1

Holcomb 1 0 0 2

Totals 2 2 1 11

Greenwich (3-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Adrianna Rojas 3 0 3 9

Izzy Solan 2 0 0 4

Molly Brophy 8 0 7 23

Norah Niesz 4 0 0 8

Tess Merrill 8 0 0 16

Izzy Cary 1 0 0 2

Olivia Strope 1 0 0 2

Maddy Carney 1 0 2 4

Maddy Brophy 2 0 0 4

Dylan Skiff 3 0 0 6

Totals 33 0 12 78

Poultney 2 5 4 0 — 11

Greenwich 31 19 12 14 — 76

