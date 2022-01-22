ROUNDUP: Niesz leads Greenwich past Scotia

GREENWICH 61, SCOTIA 30
League: Non-league
Scotia
;2P;3P;FT;TP
McCarthy;4;0;3;11
Snyder;1;0;0;2
Kristel;1;1;0;5
LaMartin;2;0;5;9
Nardini;1;0;1;3
Totals;9;1;9;30
Greenwich (13-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Grace Autiello;3;0;0;6
Brooke Kuzmich;4;1;0;11
Adrianna Rojas;4;1;1;12
Jocelyn Spiezio;2;0;0;4
Reegan Mullen;1;0;0;2
Norah Niesz;7;1;3;20
Cate Abate;2;0;0;4
Ryan Skiff;1;0;0;2
Totals;24;3;4;61
Scotia;2;11;8;9 — 30
Greenwich;18;16;12;15 — 61
Other stats: Mullen (G) 6 rebounds. Rojas (G) 6 assists. Abate (G) 5 assists.
JV: Greenwich won
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 56,
STILLWATER 37
League: Wasaren League, Friday
Saratoga Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ashley Upson;3;0;0;6
Katie Cronin;2;5;3;22
Ryan McDonald;2;0;0;4
Rylee Cornell;0;0;2;2
Allison Mottler;6;0;1;13
Danielle Gill;4;0;1;9
Totals;17;5;7;56
Stillwater (3-8)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Peyton Morris;2;0;5;9
Charisma Salecker;2;1;0;7
Miranda Price;1;2;5;13
Lily Tanner;0;0;1;1
Sarah Folmann;2;1;0;7
Totals;7;4;11;37
Spa Catholic;10;14;14;18 — 56
Stillwater;9;5;9;14 — 37
Notes: Spa Catholic's Katie Cronin led all scorers with 22, including five from downtown. Freshman Miranda Price led the Warriors with 13.