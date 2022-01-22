 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Niesz leads Greenwich past Scotia

GREENWICH 61, SCOTIA 30

League: Non-league

Scotia

;2P;3P;FT;TP

McCarthy;4;0;3;11

Snyder;1;0;0;2

Kristel;1;1;0;5

LaMartin;2;0;5;9

Nardini;1;0;1;3

Totals;9;1;9;30

Greenwich (13-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Grace Autiello;3;0;0;6

Brooke Kuzmich;4;1;0;11

Adrianna Rojas;4;1;1;12

Jocelyn Spiezio;2;0;0;4

Reegan Mullen;1;0;0;2

Norah Niesz;7;1;3;20

Cate Abate;2;0;0;4

Ryan Skiff;1;0;0;2

Totals;24;3;4;61

Scotia;2;11;8;9 — 30

Greenwich;18;16;12;15 — 61

Other stats: Mullen (G) 6 rebounds. Rojas (G) 6 assists. Abate (G) 5 assists.

JV: Greenwich won

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 56,
STILLWATER 37

League: Wasaren League, Friday

Saratoga Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ashley Upson;3;0;0;6

Katie Cronin;2;5;3;22

Ryan McDonald;2;0;0;4

Rylee Cornell;0;0;2;2

Allison Mottler;6;0;1;13

Danielle Gill;4;0;1;9

Totals;17;5;7;56

Stillwater (3-8)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Peyton Morris;2;0;5;9

Charisma Salecker;2;1;0;7

Miranda Price;1;2;5;13

Lily Tanner;0;0;1;1

Sarah Folmann;2;1;0;7

Totals;7;4;11;37

Spa Catholic;10;14;14;18 — 56

Stillwater;9;5;9;14 — 37

Notes: Spa Catholic's Katie Cronin led all scorers with 22, including five from downtown. Freshman Miranda Price led the Warriors with 13.

