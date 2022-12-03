ROUNDUP: Niesz, Kuzmich lead Greenwich girls to win

DELHI — Norah Niesz scored 18 points and Brooke Kuzmich added 16 as the Greenwich girls basketball team defeated Delhi 61-20 on Friday in the first round of the Dick Alwine Tipoff Tournament.

Adrianna Rojas netted 10 points for Greenwich. Reegan Mullen added six and Grace Autiello added five. Niesz recorded seven steals, six rebounds and four assists while Kuzmich had seven rebounds.

Greenwich was up 33-8 at halftime.

CAMBRIDGE 40, COOPERSTOWN 33: Schuylar Nolan and Samantha Crandall both scored seven points in the fourth quarter as Cambridge moved to 1-1 on the season.

Nolan finished with 16 points, Crandall had 13 and Tristann Crandall added nine. Cambridge outscored Cooperstown 19-10 in the final quarter.