Roundup: Monroe, Nims help Hartford beat Whitehall
  0
HARTFORD 60, WHITEHALL 40

League: Adirondack League

Hartford

2P 3P FT TP

Gabbrielle McFarren 2 0 2 6

Isabella French 1 0 2 4

Abigail Monroe 10 0 1 21

Karlee Nims 11 0 1 23

Cassandra Wade 1 0 0 2

Hannah Monroe 1 0 0 2

Sarah Monroe 1 0 0 2

Alexis Sesselman 0 0 0 0

Totals 27 0 6 60

Whitehall (6-5, 7-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Bird 1 0 2 4

Zoe Eggleston 3 1 1 10

Madison Gould 3 2 0 12

Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 1 0 3

Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0

Kyrie Smith 3 0 1 7

Riley West 1 0 0 2

Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 4 4 40

Hartford 26 3 18 13 — 60

Whitehall 14 11 13 2 — 40

JV: Whitehall won

Notes: Hartford roared out to an early 26-14 lead but the Railroaders responded with a run of their own in the second quarter, pulling back within 4 at half 29-25. Both teams traded blows but then Hartford drew off in the fourth quarter.

WARRENSBURG 64, LAKE GEORGE 23

League: Adirondack League

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Ava Pushor 5 1 2 15

Brenna Metivier 1 0 0 2

Emma Abrantes 1 0 0 2

Gabby Marchello 1 0 0 2

Mara Knoop 0 0 0 0

Caroline Campbell 0 0 0 0

Aimee Ehmann 0 0 1 1

Casey Burbo 0 0 1 1

Alivia Dean 0 0 0 0

Molly Martellotta 0 0 0 0

Totals 8 1 4 23

Warrensburg (9-2, 12-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Boland 0 0 0 0

Abby Cheney 0 1 0 3

Abigail Ranous 10 0 2 22

Olivia Frazier 4 0 0 8

Jordan Barker 0 0 1 1

Aubrey Ranous 8 0 1 17

Sara Langworthy 1 0 0 2

Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0

Tenisha Tyrell 5 0 1 11

Ann Prosser 0 0 0 0

Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0

Totals 28 1 5 64

Lake George 4 9 8 2 — 23

Warrensburg 20 16 14 14 — 64

Other stats: Pushor (LG) 12 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 5 rebounds. Tyrell (War) 14 rebounds. Abigail Ranous (War) 8 rebounds. Aubrey Ranous (War) 7 rebounds. Boland (War) 8 assists.

JV: Warrensburg won.

Notes: Tenisha Tyrell had a double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds) for Warrensburg. Abigail Ranous had 8 steals to go with her game-high 22 points. Aubrey Ranous (17 points) also played solid defense and Hope Boland led with 8 assists.

ARGYLE 55, NORTH WARREN 43

League: Adirondack League

Argyle

2P 3P FT TP

Erica Liddle 0 0 0 0

Amber French 0 0 0 0

Paige Cormie 5 3 3 22

Kylee Humiston 0 0 0 0

Lilian Arrellano 0 0 0 0

Shelby Caprood 2 0 0 4

Bryanne Mattison 10 0 2 22

Madison Gillis 1 0 1 3

Lilanna Kingsley 2 0 0 4

Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0

Totals 20 3 6 55

North Warren

2P 3P FT TP

Lauren Monroe 1 1 1 6

Jodi Bartlett 2 0 1 5

Kaitlyn Kramar 2 3 1 14

Holly Perry 1 0 1 3

Dani Kersey 0 1 0 3

Nicole Buckman 6 0 0 12

Jasmina Brown 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 5 4 43

Argyle 10 8 18 19 — 55

North Warren 11 11 12 9 — 43

HADLEY-LUZERNE 47, FORT ANN 38

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

G Mosher 0 0 0 0

G Graham 0 0 0 0

K Goman 0 0 0 0

J Kenny 1 0 3 5

S Goman 2 0 0 4

M Lent 3 0 4 10

E Diamond 1 0 2 4

L Haskell 0 0 0 0

K Kenny 5 3 5 24

C Sanchez 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 3 14 47

Fort Ann

2P 3P FT TP

Sarah Paige 4 0 1 9

Faith Lehoisky 6 0 1 13

Angel Aratare 2 0 0 4

Riley Echeandia 0 0 0 0

Brooke Wright 1 0 0 2

Shaye Meschino 0 0 0 0

Natalie Cody 1 0 0 2

Mary Hernandez 2 0 4 8

Emily Vega 0 0 0 0

Melissa Vega 0 0 0 0

Totals 16 0 6 38

Had.-Luzerne 8 17 13 9 — 47

Fort Ann 13 14 3 8 — 38

Other stats: Lehoisky (FA) 12 rebounds. Hernandez (FA) 11 rebounds. Paige (FA) 5 assists.

FORT EDWARD 40, GRANVILLE 26

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward

2P 3P FT TP

Newell 2 0 0 4

Kholostinin 3 0 1 7

Gullick 1 0 0 2

Fish 0 1 0 3

Thomas 7 0 4 18

Mahoney 3 0 1 7

Condon 1 0 0 2

Totals 17 1 6 43

Granville

2P 3P FT TP

Corlew 1 0 0 2

Zovistoski 3 1 0 9

McEachron 0 0 0 0

Phillips 2 0 0 4

Williams 4 0 3 11

Totals 10 1 3 26

Fort Edward 5 13 11 11 — 40

Granville 6 7 7 6 — 26

LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 57, BOLTON 29

League: Non-league

Bolton

2P 3P FT TP

VanAuken 8 0 4 20

Pfau 1 0 1 3

Varney 1 0 0 2

S. McGarr 1 0 0 2

A. McGarr 1 0 0 2

Totals 12 0 5 29

Loudonville Christian

2P 3P FT TP

Househoulder 5 0 2 12

Ralston 3 5 0 21

Woods 1 0 0 2

Paddock 0 0 0 0

Foote 3 0 0 6

Temple 3 0 3 9

Hill 2 0 1 5

Flores 0 0 0 0

V. Branch 0 0 0 0

S. Branch 0 0 2 2

Totals 17 5 8 57

Bolton 9 4 4 12 — 29

L. Christian 19 13 10 15 — 57

