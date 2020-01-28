Roundup: Monroe, Nims help Hartford beat Whitehall

HARTFORD 60, WHITEHALL 40
League: Adirondack League
Hartford
2P 3P FT TP
Gabbrielle McFarren 2 0 2 6
Isabella French 1 0 2 4
Abigail Monroe 10 0 1 21
Karlee Nims 11 0 1 23
Cassandra Wade 1 0 0 2
Hannah Monroe 1 0 0 2
Sarah Monroe 1 0 0 2
Alexis Sesselman 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 6 60
Whitehall (6-5, 7-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 1 0 2 4
Zoe Eggleston 3 1 1 10
Madison Gould 3 2 0 12
Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 1 0 3
Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0
Kyrie Smith 3 0 1 7
Riley West 1 0 0 2
Olivia Whiting 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 4 4 40
Hartford 26 3 18 13 — 60
Whitehall 14 11 13 2 — 40
JV: Whitehall won
Notes: Hartford roared out to an early 26-14 lead but the Railroaders responded with a run of their own in the second quarter, pulling back within 4 at half 29-25. Both teams traded blows but then Hartford drew off in the fourth quarter.
WARRENSBURG 64, LAKE GEORGE 23
League: Adirondack League
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Ava Pushor 5 1 2 15
Brenna Metivier 1 0 0 2
Emma Abrantes 1 0 0 2
Gabby Marchello 1 0 0 2
Mara Knoop 0 0 0 0
Caroline Campbell 0 0 0 0
Aimee Ehmann 0 0 1 1
Casey Burbo 0 0 1 1
Alivia Dean 0 0 0 0
Molly Martellotta 0 0 0 0
Totals 8 1 4 23
Warrensburg (9-2, 12-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Boland 0 0 0 0
Abby Cheney 0 1 0 3
Abigail Ranous 10 0 2 22
Olivia Frazier 4 0 0 8
Jordan Barker 0 0 1 1
Aubrey Ranous 8 0 1 17
Sara Langworthy 1 0 0 2
Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0
Tenisha Tyrell 5 0 1 11
Ann Prosser 0 0 0 0
Kaylee Olden 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 1 5 64
Lake George 4 9 8 2 — 23
Warrensburg 20 16 14 14 — 64
Other stats: Pushor (LG) 12 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 5 rebounds. Tyrell (War) 14 rebounds. Abigail Ranous (War) 8 rebounds. Aubrey Ranous (War) 7 rebounds. Boland (War) 8 assists.
JV: Warrensburg won.
Notes: Tenisha Tyrell had a double-double (11 points, 14 rebounds) for Warrensburg. Abigail Ranous had 8 steals to go with her game-high 22 points. Aubrey Ranous (17 points) also played solid defense and Hope Boland led with 8 assists.
ARGYLE 55, NORTH WARREN 43
League: Adirondack League
Argyle
2P 3P FT TP
Erica Liddle 0 0 0 0
Amber French 0 0 0 0
Paige Cormie 5 3 3 22
Kylee Humiston 0 0 0 0
Lilian Arrellano 0 0 0 0
Shelby Caprood 2 0 0 4
Bryanne Mattison 10 0 2 22
Madison Gillis 1 0 1 3
Lilanna Kingsley 2 0 0 4
Hannah Brady 0 0 0 0
Totals 20 3 6 55
North Warren
2P 3P FT TP
Lauren Monroe 1 1 1 6
Jodi Bartlett 2 0 1 5
Kaitlyn Kramar 2 3 1 14
Holly Perry 1 0 1 3
Dani Kersey 0 1 0 3
Nicole Buckman 6 0 0 12
Jasmina Brown 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 5 4 43
Argyle 10 8 18 19 — 55
North Warren 11 11 12 9 — 43
HADLEY-LUZERNE 47, FORT ANN 38
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
G Mosher 0 0 0 0
G Graham 0 0 0 0
K Goman 0 0 0 0
J Kenny 1 0 3 5
S Goman 2 0 0 4
M Lent 3 0 4 10
E Diamond 1 0 2 4
L Haskell 0 0 0 0
K Kenny 5 3 5 24
C Sanchez 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 3 14 47
Fort Ann
2P 3P FT TP
Sarah Paige 4 0 1 9
Faith Lehoisky 6 0 1 13
Angel Aratare 2 0 0 4
Riley Echeandia 0 0 0 0
Brooke Wright 1 0 0 2
Shaye Meschino 0 0 0 0
Natalie Cody 1 0 0 2
Mary Hernandez 2 0 4 8
Emily Vega 0 0 0 0
Melissa Vega 0 0 0 0
Totals 16 0 6 38
Had.-Luzerne 8 17 13 9 — 47
Fort Ann 13 14 3 8 — 38
Other stats: Lehoisky (FA) 12 rebounds. Hernandez (FA) 11 rebounds. Paige (FA) 5 assists.
FORT EDWARD 40, GRANVILLE 26
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward
2P 3P FT TP
Newell 2 0 0 4
Kholostinin 3 0 1 7
Gullick 1 0 0 2
Fish 0 1 0 3
Thomas 7 0 4 18
Mahoney 3 0 1 7
Condon 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 1 6 43
Granville
2P 3P FT TP
Corlew 1 0 0 2
Zovistoski 3 1 0 9
McEachron 0 0 0 0
Phillips 2 0 0 4
Williams 4 0 3 11
Totals 10 1 3 26
Fort Edward 5 13 11 11 — 40
Granville 6 7 7 6 — 26
LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 57, BOLTON 29
League: Non-league
Bolton
2P 3P FT TP
VanAuken 8 0 4 20
Pfau 1 0 1 3
Varney 1 0 0 2
S. McGarr 1 0 0 2
A. McGarr 1 0 0 2
Totals 12 0 5 29
Loudonville Christian
2P 3P FT TP
Househoulder 5 0 2 12
Ralston 3 5 0 21
Woods 1 0 0 2
Paddock 0 0 0 0
Foote 3 0 0 6
Temple 3 0 3 9
Hill 2 0 1 5
Flores 0 0 0 0
V. Branch 0 0 0 0
S. Branch 0 0 2 2
Totals 17 5 8 57
Bolton 9 4 4 12 — 29
L. Christian 19 13 10 15 — 57