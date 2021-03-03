ROUNDUP: Molly Brophy becomes Greenwich's all-time scoring leader in loss

Molly Brophy scored 17 points to become Greenwich's all-time leading scoring in a 55-50 girls basketball loss to Cambridge on Wednesday night. Stasia Epler led the Indians with 20 points and Lilly Phillips added 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Maddie DeLisle netted 27 points and Emily Dingmon added 18 points and 18 rebounds to lead Corinth to a 74-37 victory over Waterford.
CAMBRIDGE 55, GREENWICH 50
League: Non-league
Greenwich (3-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Adrianna Rojas 4 1 0 11
Joslyn Spiezio 0 0 0 0
Molly Brophy 6 1 2 17
Norah Niesz 1 2 0 8
Reegan Mullen 0 0 0 0
Tess Merrill 4 0 0 8
Reese Autiello 0 0 0 0
Dylan Skiff 3 0 0 6
Olivia Strope 0 0 0 0
Totals 18 4 2 50
Cambridge (4-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Phillips 4 0 6 14
Sophie Phillips 2 1 1 8
Ruth Nolan 0 1 0 3
Stasia Epler 4 4 0 20
Chelle Daniels 0 0 0 0
Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0
Madison Price 0 0 0 0
Schuylar Nolan 1 0 0 2
McKayla McLenithan 4 0 0 8
Totals 15 6 7 55
Greenwich 16 11 11 12 — 50
Cambridge 16 19 10 10 — 55
Other stats: L. Phillips (Cam) 13 rebounds, 4 assists. S. Phillips (Cam) 4 assists.
JV: Cambridge, 48-44.
Notes: Molly Brophy scored 17 points and became Greenwich’s all-time leading scorer with 1,710 career points, passing Alexis Case.
CORINTH 74, WATERFORD 37
League: Saratoga County league
Waterford
2P 3P FT TP
Sophia Belonga 2 1 2 9
Megan Paul 4 2 0 14
Natalie Rich 0 1 0 3
Piper Morris 3 0 0 6
Zoe Brennon 0 0 0 0
Maddy Atwood 2 0 1 5
Kylee Pitcher 0 0 0 0
Max Forchilli 0 0 0 0
Kim Kennedy 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 4 3 37
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
Olivia Mann 0 0 0 0
Hannah DeLisle 0 0 0 0
Emily Dingmon 8 0 2 18
Casey Decker 3 0 0 6
Alexis Crossman 1 0 0 2
Riley Dumas 2 1 0 7
Maddie DeLisle 9 3 0 27
Deandra Gill 7 0 0 14
Sarah Pita 0 0 0 0
Morgan Thompson 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 2 74
Waterford 7 5 8 17 — 37
Corinth 16 17 16 25 — 74
Other stats: Dingmon (Cor) 18 rebounds. Gill (Cor) 13 rebounds.
GRANVILLE 43, FORT EDWARD 39
League: Non-league, Tuesday
Granville (1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Jenna Tooley 1 0 0 2
Nicole Arnhold 0 0 1 1
Haley Corlew 0 2 2 8
Hannah Insgeston 0 0 0 0
Laura Arnhold 6 0 1 13
Rachel Beaver 1 0 0 2
Bri Ferrin 0 1 0 3
Lilly Strout 3 0 0 6
Alexis Taylor 0 0 0 0
Caroline Gould 0 0 0 0
Bailey Phillips 3 0 2 8
Totals 14 3 6 43
Fort Edward (0-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Newell 2 0 0 4
Heather Miller 1 0 0 2