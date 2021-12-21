 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: McFarren, Nims lead Hartford past Whitehall; Corinth also stays unbeaten

HARTFORD 55, WHITEHALL 46

League: Adirondack League

Hartford (5-0, 7-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gabrielle McFarren;2;5;0;19

Karlee Nims;8;0;0;16

Cassandra Wade;1;0;0;2

Isabella French;1;0;3;5

Alawnah Dunda;4;0;0;8

McKenzie Johnson;0;1;0;3

Cailin Severance;1;0;0;2

Raegan Liebig;0;0;0;0

Olivia Lindridge;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;6;3;55

Whitehall (3-1, 4-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Blake Bird;5;0;1;11

Bri Eddy;4;0;1;9

Madison Gould;3;1;0;9

Ashlyn Groesbeck;0;0;0;0

Samantha Howland;3;0;0;6

Jayden Hughes;0;0;0;0

Vinna Jensen;1;0;2;4

Amelia Lyng;0;0;0;0

Ava Ruby;0;0;0;0

Brooklynn VanGuilder;0;0;0;0

Olivia Whiting;1;1;0;5

Totals;17;2;4;44

Hartford;13;19;9;14 — 55

Whitehall;12;8;18;8 — 46

Notes: In a battle of two undefeated teams, Hartford had a 13-12 lead after one quarer, then took off for a 12-point lead at half. Whitehall stormed back in the third to pull within 41-38, then drew within one on a steal and score by Madison Gould. However, Hartford pulled away for the win.

CORINTH 56, HADLEY-LUZERNE 28

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A Daley;0;0;0;0

S Abbot;0;0;0;0

G Mosher;2;1;0;7

G Graham;1;0;2;4

C Williams;2;0;0;4

M Lent;2;1;2;9

L Haskell;1;0;2;4

Totals;8;2;6;28

Corinth (5-0, 7-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

O Mann;0;0;0;0

Emily Dingmon;7;0;4;18

A Crossman;3;0;0;6

Maddie DeLisle;5;5;3;28

S Pita;1;0;0;2

A Abbatantuono;1;0;0;2

C Crossman;0;0;0;0

K Millis;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;5;7;56

Hadley-Luzerne;4;8;9;7 — 28

Corinth;12;19;9;16 — 56

Other stats: DeLisle (Cor) 8 rebounds. Pita (Cor) 7 rebounds.

GRANVILLE 42, LAKE GEORGE 18

League: Adirondack League

Lake George (0-4, 0-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Caroline Campbell;0;1;0;3

Emily Guidetti;1;0;0;2

Evie Burke;1;0;0;2

Mikah Collier-Fisher;3;1;0;9

Lara Stanco;1;0;0;2

Totals;6;2;0;18

Granville (2-1, 2-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nicole Arnhold;1;0;0;2

Melissa Beaver;3;2;0;12

Jordan Chadwick;1;0;1;3

Lilly Strout;2;0;0;4

Laura Arnhold;0;0;1;1

Aspen Williams;2;0;2;6

Lauren Bascom;2;2;0;10

Bailey Phillips;1;0;0;2

Raegan Swain;1;0;0;2

Totals;13;4;4;42

Lake George;4;6;5;3 — 18

Granville;8;19;6;9 — 42

Notes: Melissa Beaver had 13 steals to add to her 12 points for the game.

GREENWICH 77, HOOSIC VALLEY 22

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Peckham;2;1;1;8

Salisbury;4;0;4;12

Squires;1;0;0;2

Totals;7;1;5;22

Greenwich (5-0, 6-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brooke Kuzmich;5;5;0;25

Adrianna Rojas;6;1;3;18

Jocelyn Spiezio;1;0;0;2

Norah Niesz;7;3;0;23

Cate Abate;1;0;0;2

Ryan Skiff;1;1;0;5

Reese Autiello;1;0;0;2

Totals;22;10;3;77

Hoosic Valley;4;7;4;7 — 22

Greenwich;30;13;17;17 — 77

Other stats: Niesz (Gre) 7 rebounds, 5 assists. Rojas (Gre) 6 rebounds. Kuzmich (Gre) 7 assists.

JV: Greenwich won

NORTH WARREN 46,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 30

League: Non-league

Indian Lake-Long Lake

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kaylie Norton;0;0;0;0

Olivia Zumpano;1;0;0;2

Lacey Meacheam;0;0;0;0

Kaitlyn Cannon;0;0;2;2

Haylie Puterko;3;0;1;7

Marilla Liddle;0;2;0;6

Charlotte Liddle;0;0;0;0

Jazmine Harris;0;0;0;0

Anna Penrose;2;3;0;13

Totals;6;5;3;30

North Warren

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kiana LaGuerre;0;0;0;0

Jaemasen Wilkinson;0;0;0;0

Megan Bruno;2;1;1;8

Ruth Brior;0;0;0;0

Sarah McGarr;0;0;0;0

Holly Perry;0;0;0;0

Laci Bruno;0;0;0;0

Jessica Paul;0;0;0;0

Isabella Tucci;2;0;1;5

Nicole Buckman;4;2;3;17

Alexis Allen;0;0;0;0

Tia Buttino;6;0;4;16

Totals;14;3;9;46

IL-LL;6;0;15;9 — 30

North Warren;12;16;6;12 — 46

