ROUNDUP: McFarren, Nims lead Hartford past Whitehall; Corinth also stays unbeaten

HARTFORD 55, WHITEHALL 46
League: Adirondack League
Hartford (5-0, 7-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gabrielle McFarren;2;5;0;19
Karlee Nims;8;0;0;16
Cassandra Wade;1;0;0;2
Isabella French;1;0;3;5
Alawnah Dunda;4;0;0;8
McKenzie Johnson;0;1;0;3
Cailin Severance;1;0;0;2
Raegan Liebig;0;0;0;0
Olivia Lindridge;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;6;3;55
Whitehall (3-1, 4-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Blake Bird;5;0;1;11
Bri Eddy;4;0;1;9
Madison Gould;3;1;0;9
Ashlyn Groesbeck;0;0;0;0
Samantha Howland;3;0;0;6
Jayden Hughes;0;0;0;0
Vinna Jensen;1;0;2;4
Amelia Lyng;0;0;0;0
Ava Ruby;0;0;0;0
Brooklynn VanGuilder;0;0;0;0
Olivia Whiting;1;1;0;5
Totals;17;2;4;44
Hartford;13;19;9;14 — 55
Whitehall;12;8;18;8 — 46
Notes: In a battle of two undefeated teams, Hartford had a 13-12 lead after one quarer, then took off for a 12-point lead at half. Whitehall stormed back in the third to pull within 41-38, then drew within one on a steal and score by Madison Gould. However, Hartford pulled away for the win.
CORINTH 56, HADLEY-LUZERNE 28
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A Daley;0;0;0;0
S Abbot;0;0;0;0
G Mosher;2;1;0;7
G Graham;1;0;2;4
C Williams;2;0;0;4
M Lent;2;1;2;9
L Haskell;1;0;2;4
Totals;8;2;6;28
Corinth (5-0, 7-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
O Mann;0;0;0;0
Emily Dingmon;7;0;4;18
A Crossman;3;0;0;6
Maddie DeLisle;5;5;3;28
S Pita;1;0;0;2
A Abbatantuono;1;0;0;2
C Crossman;0;0;0;0
K Millis;0;0;0;0
Totals;17;5;7;56
Hadley-Luzerne;4;8;9;7 — 28
Corinth;12;19;9;16 — 56
Other stats: DeLisle (Cor) 8 rebounds. Pita (Cor) 7 rebounds.
GRANVILLE 42, LAKE GEORGE 18
League: Adirondack League
Lake George (0-4, 0-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Caroline Campbell;0;1;0;3
Emily Guidetti;1;0;0;2
Evie Burke;1;0;0;2
Mikah Collier-Fisher;3;1;0;9
Lara Stanco;1;0;0;2
Totals;6;2;0;18
Granville (2-1, 2-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nicole Arnhold;1;0;0;2
Melissa Beaver;3;2;0;12
Jordan Chadwick;1;0;1;3
Lilly Strout;2;0;0;4
Laura Arnhold;0;0;1;1
Aspen Williams;2;0;2;6
Lauren Bascom;2;2;0;10
Bailey Phillips;1;0;0;2
Raegan Swain;1;0;0;2
Totals;13;4;4;42
Lake George;4;6;5;3 — 18
Granville;8;19;6;9 — 42
Notes: Melissa Beaver had 13 steals to add to her 12 points for the game.
GREENWICH 77, HOOSIC VALLEY 22
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Peckham;2;1;1;8
Salisbury;4;0;4;12
Squires;1;0;0;2
Totals;7;1;5;22
Greenwich (5-0, 6-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Brooke Kuzmich;5;5;0;25
Adrianna Rojas;6;1;3;18
Jocelyn Spiezio;1;0;0;2
Norah Niesz;7;3;0;23
Cate Abate;1;0;0;2
Ryan Skiff;1;1;0;5
Reese Autiello;1;0;0;2
Totals;22;10;3;77
Hoosic Valley;4;7;4;7 — 22
Greenwich;30;13;17;17 — 77
Other stats: Niesz (Gre) 7 rebounds, 5 assists. Rojas (Gre) 6 rebounds. Kuzmich (Gre) 7 assists.
JV: Greenwich won
NORTH WARREN 46,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 30
League: Non-league
Indian Lake-Long Lake
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kaylie Norton;0;0;0;0
Olivia Zumpano;1;0;0;2
Lacey Meacheam;0;0;0;0
Kaitlyn Cannon;0;0;2;2
Haylie Puterko;3;0;1;7
Marilla Liddle;0;2;0;6
Charlotte Liddle;0;0;0;0
Jazmine Harris;0;0;0;0
Anna Penrose;2;3;0;13
Totals;6;5;3;30
North Warren
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kiana LaGuerre;0;0;0;0
Jaemasen Wilkinson;0;0;0;0
Megan Bruno;2;1;1;8
Ruth Brior;0;0;0;0
Sarah McGarr;0;0;0;0
Holly Perry;0;0;0;0
Laci Bruno;0;0;0;0
Jessica Paul;0;0;0;0
Isabella Tucci;2;0;1;5
Nicole Buckman;4;2;3;17
Alexis Allen;0;0;0;0
Tia Buttino;6;0;4;16
Totals;14;3;9;46
IL-LL;6;0;15;9 — 30
North Warren;12;16;6;12 — 46