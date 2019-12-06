HARTFORD 45, LAKE GEORGE 29
League: Adirondack League
Hartford (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
G. McFarren;3;1;2;11
A. Monroe;5;0;0;10
K Nims;8;0;0;16
H Monroe;1;0;0;2
S Monroe;1;0;2;4
A. Dunda;1;0;0;2
I French;0;0;0;0
A Sesselman;0;0;0;0
C Wade;0;0;0;0
Totals;19;1;4;45
Lake George (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ava Pushor;1;1;1;6
Brenna Metivier;0;0;3;3
Mikayla Duffy;6;0;2;14
Emma Abrantes;0;0;2;2
Gabby Marchello;2;0;0;4
Mara Knoop;0;0;0;0
Caroline Campbell;0;0;0;0
Casey Burbo;0;0;0;0
Alivia Dean;0;0;0;0
Aimee Ehmann;0;0;0;0
Molly Martellotta;0;0;0;0
Totals;9;1;8;29
Hartford;16;4;12;13 — 45
Lake George;8;8;11;2 — 29
WARRENSBURG 55, GRANVILLE 23
League: Adirondack League
Granville (0-1, 1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Brynna Perry;1;0;0;2
Haley Corlew;1;0;0;2
Aspen Williams;0;0;0;0
Lexyss Zovistosky;3;0;0;6
Bailey Phillips;2;0;1;5
Faith Ludwig;1;0;0;2
Briana Ferrin;0;2;0;6
Totals;8;2;1;23
Warrensburg (1-0, 4-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hope Boland;5;1;2;15
Abbigale Cheney;0;0;0;0
Abigail Ranous;3;1;4;13
Oliva Frazier;1;0;0;2
Jordan Barker;0;0;0;0
Aubrey Ranous;6;0;0;12
Sara Langworthy;1;0;0;2
Audrey Steves;1;0;0;2
Tenisha Tyrell;4;0;0;8
Ann Prosser;0;0;0;0
Kaylee Olden;0;0;1;1
Totals;21;2;7;55
Granville;5;6;4;8 — 23
Warrensburg;19;14;19;3 — 55
Other stats: Ranous, Aubrey (War) 10 rebounds. Barker (War) 6 rebounds. Boland (War) 4 assists. Ranous, Abigail (War) 3 assists.
JV: Granville won.
LYME 61, SCHROON LAKE 39
League: Non-league
Lyme
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Olivia Ososkalo;8;0;3;19
Callie La Fontaine;1;0;0;2
Molly Timmerman;1;0;0;2
Simarra Willett;3;0;1;7
Natalia Ososkalo;3;0;2;8
Camille Stevenson;0;0;0;0
Riley Aubertine;5;0;1;11
Malena Stevenson;1;0;0;2
Gamel Francessca;5;0;0;10
Totals;27;0;7;61
Schroon Lake
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Dakotah Cutting;2;0;0;4
Justice Kowal;1;0;0;2
Victoria Buell;0;0;0;0
Anna Maisonville;1;0;1;3
Kayli Hayden;3;2;0;12
Allison Baker;0;0;0;0
Saige Shaughnessy;1;0;0;2
Ava Storman;0;0;0;0
Malena Gereau;6;0;4;16
Totals;14;2;5;39
Lyme;15;15;14;17 — 61
Schroon Lake;10;11;13;5 — 39
HUDSON FALLS 54, SCHUYLERVILLE 37
League: Foothills Council, Thursday
Hudson Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Danielle Hogan;2;0;1;5
Brinley Inglee;2;4;5;21
Mikayla Varney;8;1;3;22
Madison Phillips;1;0;3;5
Kayleigh Osterhaudt;0;0;1;1
Totals;13;5;13;54
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Eliza Barton;3;0;1;7
Maeve Buff;1;0;0;2
Lauren King;2;0;1;5
Macey Koval;5;0;0;10
Star Pflieger;1;0;2;4
Sadie Tavares;1;0;0;2
Anya Vautrin;2;0;0;4
Molly Vianese;1;0;1;3
Totals;16;0;5;37
Hudson Falls;16;12;11;15 — 54
Schuylerville;10;7;14;6 — 37
JV: Hudson Falls won.
