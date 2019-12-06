{{featured_button_text}}

HARTFORD 45, LAKE GEORGE 29

League: Adirondack League

Hartford (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

G. McFarren;3;1;2;11

A. Monroe;5;0;0;10

K Nims;8;0;0;16

H Monroe;1;0;0;2

S Monroe;1;0;2;4

A. Dunda;1;0;0;2

I French;0;0;0;0

A Sesselman;0;0;0;0

C Wade;0;0;0;0

Totals;19;1;4;45

Lake George (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ava Pushor;1;1;1;6

Brenna Metivier;0;0;3;3

Mikayla Duffy;6;0;2;14

Emma Abrantes;0;0;2;2

Gabby Marchello;2;0;0;4

Mara Knoop;0;0;0;0

Caroline Campbell;0;0;0;0

Casey Burbo;0;0;0;0

Alivia Dean;0;0;0;0

Aimee Ehmann;0;0;0;0

Molly Martellotta;0;0;0;0

Totals;9;1;8;29

Hartford;16;4;12;13 — 45

Lake George;8;8;11;2 — 29

WARRENSBURG 55, GRANVILLE 23

League: Adirondack League

Granville (0-1, 1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brynna Perry;1;0;0;2

Haley Corlew;1;0;0;2

Aspen Williams;0;0;0;0

Lexyss Zovistosky;3;0;0;6

Bailey Phillips;2;0;1;5

Faith Ludwig;1;0;0;2

Briana Ferrin;0;2;0;6

Totals;8;2;1;23

Warrensburg (1-0, 4-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hope Boland;5;1;2;15

Abbigale Cheney;0;0;0;0

Abigail Ranous;3;1;4;13

Oliva Frazier;1;0;0;2

Jordan Barker;0;0;0;0

Aubrey Ranous;6;0;0;12

Sara Langworthy;1;0;0;2

Audrey Steves;1;0;0;2

Tenisha Tyrell;4;0;0;8

Ann Prosser;0;0;0;0

Kaylee Olden;0;0;1;1

Totals;21;2;7;55

Granville;5;6;4;8 — 23

Warrensburg;19;14;19;3 — 55

Other stats: Ranous, Aubrey (War) 10 rebounds. Barker (War) 6 rebounds. Boland (War) 4 assists. Ranous, Abigail (War) 3 assists.

JV: Granville won.

LYME 61, SCHROON LAKE 39

League: Non-league

Lyme

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Olivia Ososkalo;8;0;3;19

Callie La Fontaine;1;0;0;2

Molly Timmerman;1;0;0;2

Simarra Willett;3;0;1;7

Natalia Ososkalo;3;0;2;8

Camille Stevenson;0;0;0;0

Riley Aubertine;5;0;1;11

Malena Stevenson;1;0;0;2

Gamel Francessca;5;0;0;10

Totals;27;0;7;61

Schroon Lake

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Dakotah Cutting;2;0;0;4

Justice Kowal;1;0;0;2

Victoria Buell;0;0;0;0

Anna Maisonville;1;0;1;3

Kayli Hayden;3;2;0;12

Allison Baker;0;0;0;0

Saige Shaughnessy;1;0;0;2

Ava Storman;0;0;0;0

Malena Gereau;6;0;4;16

Totals;14;2;5;39

Lyme;15;15;14;17 — 61

Schroon Lake;10;11;13;5 — 39

HUDSON FALLS 54, SCHUYLERVILLE 37

League: Foothills Council, Thursday

Hudson Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Danielle Hogan;2;0;1;5

Brinley Inglee;2;4;5;21

Mikayla Varney;8;1;3;22

Madison Phillips;1;0;3;5

Kayleigh Osterhaudt;0;0;1;1

Totals;13;5;13;54

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Eliza Barton;3;0;1;7

Maeve Buff;1;0;0;2

Lauren King;2;0;1;5

Macey Koval;5;0;0;10

Star Pflieger;1;0;2;4

Sadie Tavares;1;0;0;2

Anya Vautrin;2;0;0;4

Molly Vianese;1;0;1;3

Totals;16;0;5;37

Hudson Falls;16;12;11;15 — 54

Schuylerville;10;7;14;6 — 37

JV: Hudson Falls won.

