Roundup: Lilly Phillips scores 1,000th point in Cambridge win

A second Phillips sisters surpassed the 1,000-point mark as Cambridge beat Hoosick Falls. Lake George and Fort Edward posted Adirondack League wins.

CAMBRIDGE 61, HOOSICK FALLS 38

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls (3-5, 8-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Molly Walker 1 0 0 2

Sophie Estes 1 0 1 3

Amber MacNeil 1 0 0 2

Logan Thayne 5 1 1 14

Maddy Walker 1 0 0 2

Marley McLellan 0 2 0 6

Ayla Fauler 0 0 0 0

Cai Sawyer 2 1 2 9

Totals 11 4 4 38

Cambridge (7-1, 18-1)

2P 3P FT TP

Lilly Phillips 4 1 2 13

Sophie Phillips 0 3 2 11

Ruth Nolan 0 2 0 6

Stasia Epler 1 1 0 5

Katie Simon 1 0 0 2

Abby Maher 1 0 1 3

Fiona Mooney 3 1 3 12

Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0

Madison Price 0 0 0 0

McKayla McLenithan 4 0 1 9

Totals 14 8 9 61

Hoosick Falls 7 6 9 16 — 38

Cambridge 21 24 4 12 — 61

Other stats: Nolan (Cam) 8 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 3 assists.

JV: Cambridge won.

Notes: Lilly Phillips scored her 1,000th point and lead the Indians with 13 points on the night. Fiona Mooney added 12, Sophie Phillips tallied 11, and McKayla McLenithan 9 in the Wasaren League win.

LAKE GEORGE 66, SALEM 57

League: Non-league

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Amber Terry 2 0 1 5

Mackenzie Spencer 4 0 3 11

Blake Riche 0 0 9 9

Mikayah Rushinski 4 6 0 26

Keenan Fronhofer 1 0 0 2

Kate Sweenor 2 0 0 4

Totals 13 6 13 57

Lake George

2P 3P FT TP

Ava Pushor 5 2 8 24

Mikayla Duffy 11 0 6 28

Emma Abrantes 1 0 0 2

Gabby Marchello 1 0 0 2

Mara Knoop 0 3 0 9

Casey Burbo 0 0 1 1

Totals 18 5 15 66

Salem 7 15 20 15 — 57

Lake George 27 15 12 12 — 66

Other stats: Spencer (Sal) 11 rebounds. Terry (Sal) 8 rebounds. Rushinski (Sal) 5 rebounds. Fronhofer (Sal) 2 assists. Pushor (LG) 9 rebounds. Duffy (LG) 8 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Marchello (LG) 4 assists.

FORT EDWARD 38, CORINTH 33

League: Adirondack League

Fort Edward (17-3)

2P 3P FT TP

A Newell 0 0 0 0

G Khobstimin 0 0 0 0

B Gollick 2 1 2 9

M Fish 1 1 0 5

G Thomas 6 1 7 22

C Mahoney 1 0 0 2

N Durkee 0 0 0 0

S Witters 0 0 0 0

H Condon 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 3 9 38

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

A Carney 2 1 0 7

O Mann 0 0 0 0

E Dingmon 0 0 0 0

M Dockum 1 0 0 2

A Parnell 1 0 0 2

A Robarge 0 0 0 0

M DeLisle 5 2 1 17

A Abbatantuono 2 0 1 5

C Decker 0 0 0 0

A Crossman 0 0 0 0

I Willett 0 0 0 0

S Pita 0 0 0 0

D Gill 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 3 2 33

Fort Edward 10 6 13 9 — 38

Corinth 9 6 10 8 — 33

Other stats: Parnell (Cor) 11 rebounds. DeLisle (Cor) 8 rebounds. Dingmon (Cor) 8 rebounds.

GLENS FALLS 30, BROADALBIN-PERTH 29

League: Non-league

Broadalbin-Perth

2P 3P FT TP

Goebel 1 1 2 7

Tomlinson 1 0 0 2

Fannoti 0 1 1 4

Smith 4 1 1 12

Bush 1 0 0 2

Palmateer 1 0 0 2

Totals 8 3 4 29

Glens Falls (6-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Bordeaux 2 1 2 9

Cutter 3 1 3 12

Girard 0 0 3 3

Hill 2 0 0 4

Williams 1 0 0 2

Totals 8 2 8 30

Broad.-Perth 8 10 6 5 — 29

Glens Falls 9 5 10 6 — 30

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 43, HUDSON FALLS 29

League: Foothills Council, Thursday

South Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Breen 3 2 3 15

Jorgenson 1 0 1 3

Breen 1 0 0 2

Hart 3 1 6 15

Robarge 1 0 1 3

Lanfear 1 0 1 3

Raferty 0 0 0 0

Davis 0 0 0 0

King 1 0 0 2

McDonough 0 0 0 0

Totals 11 3 12 43

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Emma Barton 0 0 0 0

Ashlyn Hutchinson 1 0 0 2

Danielle Hogan 1 0 0 2

Brinley Inglee 3 0 2 8

Mikayla Varney 2 2 0 10

Madison Phillips 0 0 1 1

Hailie Casey 0 0 0 0

Laine Horrigan 0 0 0 0

Rachel TalMadge 0 0 0 0

Emma Rose 0 0 0 0

Kay Osterhaudt 0 0 0 0

Mia Brewer 3 0 0 6

Totals 10 2 3 29

South High 10 14 9 10 — 43

Hudson Falls 4 8 6 11 — 29

JV: Hudson Falls won.

NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 51, TICONDEROGA 33

League: CVAC, Thursday

Ticonderoga

2P 3P FT TP

Jade Charboneau 2 0 0 4

Sophia Dorsett 0 3 0 9

Cassidy Mattison 1 0 2 4

Molly Price 1 0 0 2

Kylee Huestis 0 0 0 0

Kennedy Davis 1 0 1 3

Lorelei Leerkes 0 0 1 1

Kaelyn Rice 4 0 2 10

Totals 9 3 6 33

Northern Adirondack

2P 3P FT TP

Mackenna LaBarge 2 0 0 4

Isabella Gilmore 2 0 0 4

Alexis Belrose 1 1 0 5

Ryhlee Poupore 1 0 0 2

Aiden Lambert 1 0 0 2

Brynne Gilmore 1 3 0 11

Morgan Lawrence 0 0 0 0

Anna Brown 1 2 1 9

Kira LaBarge 7 0 0 14

Totals 16 6 1 51

Ticonderoga 11 15 3 4 — 33

NAC 16 9 22 4 — 51

JV: NAC won.

