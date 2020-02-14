Roundup: Lilly Phillips scores 1,000th point in Cambridge win

A second Phillips sisters surpassed the 1,000-point mark as Cambridge beat Hoosick Falls. Lake George and Fort Edward posted Adirondack League wins.
CAMBRIDGE 61, HOOSICK FALLS 38
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls (3-5, 8-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Molly Walker 1 0 0 2
Sophie Estes 1 0 1 3
Amber MacNeil 1 0 0 2
Logan Thayne 5 1 1 14
Maddy Walker 1 0 0 2
Marley McLellan 0 2 0 6
Ayla Fauler 0 0 0 0
Cai Sawyer 2 1 2 9
Totals 11 4 4 38
Cambridge (7-1, 18-1)
2P 3P FT TP
Lilly Phillips 4 1 2 13
Sophie Phillips 0 3 2 11
Ruth Nolan 0 2 0 6
Stasia Epler 1 1 0 5
Katie Simon 1 0 0 2
Abby Maher 1 0 1 3
Fiona Mooney 3 1 3 12
Jaylyn Prouty 0 0 0 0
Madison Price 0 0 0 0
McKayla McLenithan 4 0 1 9
Totals 14 8 9 61
Hoosick Falls 7 6 9 16 — 38
Cambridge 21 24 4 12 — 61
Other stats: Nolan (Cam) 8 rebounds. Epler (Cam) 3 assists.
JV: Cambridge won.
Notes: Lilly Phillips scored her 1,000th point and lead the Indians with 13 points on the night. Fiona Mooney added 12, Sophie Phillips tallied 11, and McKayla McLenithan 9 in the Wasaren League win.
LAKE GEORGE 66, SALEM 57
League: Non-league
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Amber Terry 2 0 1 5
Mackenzie Spencer 4 0 3 11
Blake Riche 0 0 9 9
Mikayah Rushinski 4 6 0 26
Keenan Fronhofer 1 0 0 2
Kate Sweenor 2 0 0 4
Totals 13 6 13 57
Lake George
2P 3P FT TP
Ava Pushor 5 2 8 24
Mikayla Duffy 11 0 6 28
Emma Abrantes 1 0 0 2
Gabby Marchello 1 0 0 2
Mara Knoop 0 3 0 9
Casey Burbo 0 0 1 1
Totals 18 5 15 66
Salem 7 15 20 15 — 57
Lake George 27 15 12 12 — 66
Other stats: Spencer (Sal) 11 rebounds. Terry (Sal) 8 rebounds. Rushinski (Sal) 5 rebounds. Fronhofer (Sal) 2 assists. Pushor (LG) 9 rebounds. Duffy (LG) 8 rebounds. Abrantes (LG) 6 rebounds, 2 assists. Marchello (LG) 4 assists.
FORT EDWARD 38, CORINTH 33
League: Adirondack League
Fort Edward (17-3)
2P 3P FT TP
A Newell 0 0 0 0
G Khobstimin 0 0 0 0
B Gollick 2 1 2 9
M Fish 1 1 0 5
G Thomas 6 1 7 22
C Mahoney 1 0 0 2
N Durkee 0 0 0 0
S Witters 0 0 0 0
H Condon 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 3 9 38
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
A Carney 2 1 0 7
O Mann 0 0 0 0
E Dingmon 0 0 0 0
M Dockum 1 0 0 2
A Parnell 1 0 0 2
A Robarge 0 0 0 0
M DeLisle 5 2 1 17
A Abbatantuono 2 0 1 5
C Decker 0 0 0 0
A Crossman 0 0 0 0
I Willett 0 0 0 0
S Pita 0 0 0 0
D Gill 0 0 0 0
You have free articles remaining.
Totals 11 3 2 33
Fort Edward 10 6 13 9 — 38
Corinth 9 6 10 8 — 33
Other stats: Parnell (Cor) 11 rebounds. DeLisle (Cor) 8 rebounds. Dingmon (Cor) 8 rebounds.
GLENS FALLS 30, BROADALBIN-PERTH 29
League: Non-league
Broadalbin-Perth
2P 3P FT TP
Goebel 1 1 2 7
Tomlinson 1 0 0 2
Fannoti 0 1 1 4
Smith 4 1 1 12
Bush 1 0 0 2
Palmateer 1 0 0 2
Totals 8 3 4 29
Glens Falls (6-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Bordeaux 2 1 2 9
Cutter 3 1 3 12
Girard 0 0 3 3
Hill 2 0 0 4
Williams 1 0 0 2
Totals 8 2 8 30
Broad.-Perth 8 10 6 5 — 29
Glens Falls 9 5 10 6 — 30
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 43, HUDSON FALLS 29
League: Foothills Council, Thursday
South Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Breen 3 2 3 15
Jorgenson 1 0 1 3
Breen 1 0 0 2
Hart 3 1 6 15
Robarge 1 0 1 3
Lanfear 1 0 1 3
Raferty 0 0 0 0
Davis 0 0 0 0
King 1 0 0 2
McDonough 0 0 0 0
Totals 11 3 12 43
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Emma Barton 0 0 0 0
Ashlyn Hutchinson 1 0 0 2
Danielle Hogan 1 0 0 2
Brinley Inglee 3 0 2 8
Mikayla Varney 2 2 0 10
Madison Phillips 0 0 1 1
Hailie Casey 0 0 0 0
Laine Horrigan 0 0 0 0
Rachel TalMadge 0 0 0 0
Emma Rose 0 0 0 0
Kay Osterhaudt 0 0 0 0
Mia Brewer 3 0 0 6
Totals 10 2 3 29
South High 10 14 9 10 — 43
Hudson Falls 4 8 6 11 — 29
JV: Hudson Falls won.
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 51, TICONDEROGA 33
League: CVAC, Thursday
Ticonderoga
2P 3P FT TP
Jade Charboneau 2 0 0 4
Sophia Dorsett 0 3 0 9
Cassidy Mattison 1 0 2 4
Molly Price 1 0 0 2
Kylee Huestis 0 0 0 0
Kennedy Davis 1 0 1 3
Lorelei Leerkes 0 0 1 1
Kaelyn Rice 4 0 2 10
Totals 9 3 6 33
Northern Adirondack
2P 3P FT TP
Mackenna LaBarge 2 0 0 4
Isabella Gilmore 2 0 0 4
Alexis Belrose 1 1 0 5
Ryhlee Poupore 1 0 0 2
Aiden Lambert 1 0 0 2
Brynne Gilmore 1 3 0 11
Morgan Lawrence 0 0 0 0
Anna Brown 1 2 1 9
Kira LaBarge 7 0 0 14
Totals 16 6 1 51
Ticonderoga 11 15 3 4 — 33
NAC 16 9 22 4 — 51
JV: NAC won.