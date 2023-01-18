ROUNDUP: Lent lifts Hadley-Luzerne past Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Madison Lent made one of two free throws with two seconds left in regulation Wednesday night to lift the Hadley-Luzerne girls basketball team to a 43-42 Adirondack League win over Warrensburg.

Jordanna Kenny scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the first half to lead the Eagles, while Lent finished with 16. H-L improved to 7-2 in the league, 9-4 overall.

The Burghers, whose final shot attempt was blocked at the buzzer, was led by Kara Bacon with 14 points, all in the second half. Hope Sherman added 12 points and 15 rebounds for Warrensburg (7-3, 9-5).

GREENWICH 82, HOOSIC VALLEY 25: Adrianna Rojas pumped in 27 points and Brooke Kuzmich added 20 to lead the Greenwich girls basketball team to a Wasaren League victory over Hoosic Valley.

Norah Niesz added 16 points and Cate Abate had nine for the Witches, who improved to 10-0 in the league, 15-0 overall. Greenwich, which also got seven rebounds from Rojas, is ranked fifth in the state in Class C.

SALEM 69, CROWN POINT 30: Mary Kate McPhee poured in 32 points to lead the Generals in a non-league win at Crown Point.

Salem (9-3) also got 14 points from Hannah Gongola and 10 from Sierra Phillips.

Gabrielle Mazotte led the Panthers with 19 points.

CORINTH 71, NORTH WARREN 17: Emily Dingmon scored 20 points and added six rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead Corinth past North Warren in Adirondack League action.

The Tomahawks (8-0, 10-1) also got 12 points, four assists and four rebounds from Whitney Cameron and 10 points, five rebounds and four steals from Taylor Stone.

Kiki LaGuerre led the Cougars with eight points.

CAMBRIDGE 40, STILLWATER 26: Schuylar Nolan scored 18 points and Tristann Crandall added 11 as Cambridge (8-2, 9-4) pulled away from the Warriors in a Wasaren League contest.

Stillwater got eight points apiece from Miranda Price and Andie Luskin.

BOLTON 51, KEENE 36: Jadynn Egloff scored 22 points to lead the Eagles in a Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference victory.

Maille Kelley added 15 points for Bolton (4-3, 8-3).

Haley Buysee scored 14 points and Marley Harmer had 12 for the Beavers.