ROUNDUP: Lent, Kenny lead way as H-L defeats Salem

Madison Lent scored 19 points and Hadley-Luzerne broke away in the third quarter for a 55-43 victory over Salem in Adirondack League girls basketball on Friday.

The Eagles, ahead by one point at halftime, outscored the Generals 18-8 in the third quarter. Hadley-Luzerne improved to 8-2 in league play (10-4 overall), while Salem fell to 6-3 in the league (9-4 overall).

Jordanna Kenny added 14 points for H-L. Gabby Graham netted eight points and McKenzie Maslonka finished with six.

Mary Kate McPhee was Salem's leading scorer with a 20-point effort. Hannah Gongola added eight points.

LAKE GEORGE 35, ARGYLE-FORT EDWARD 34: Chloe Popa had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds as the Warriors pulled out a narrow victory.

Caroline Campbell grabbed 18 rebounds for the winners and Aimee Ehmann finished with 15 rebounds. Kylee Humiston (12) and Becca Campbell (10) were top scorers for Argyle-Fort Edward.

HARTFORD 75, NORTH WARREN 42: Alawnah Dunda scored 18 points and Mckenzie Johnson added 16 as the Tanagers beat the Cougars.

Raeghan Liebig (11 points), Cailin Severance (nine), Cassandra Wade (eight) and Madison Whaley (six) helped out Hartford's balanced scoring attack. The Cougars' leading scorers were Kiki LaGuerre (12) and Laci Bruno (12).

QUEENSBURY 49, SCHUYLERVILLE 33: Shea Canavan scored 20 points on 9-for-18 shooting and Dyllan Ray recorded 15 rebounds as the Spartans defeated Schuylerville.

The Black Horses were only down by four points after 24 minutes, but QHS (8-1 Foothills, 8-5 overall) outscored Schuylerville 14-2 in the fourth quarter.

Ray scored 10 points and had four assists, four steals and two blocked shots. Caleigh Johnson recorded eight points and Kayla Zehr had seven.

Macey Koval led the way for Schuylerville with 16 points. Lauren King had eight points.

STILLWATER 61, SPA CATHOLIC 23: Sarah Folmann (11 points), Miranda Price (10) and Charisma Salecker (10) led the way in the Warriors' victory.