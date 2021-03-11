 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Langworthy scores 23 as Burghers prevail; Argyle, Hartford win
WARRENSBURG 49, NORTH WARREN 43

League: Warren County league

Warrensburg

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kara Bacon;1;0;0;2

Abby Cheney;0;0;0;0

Kailey Bacon;0;0;0;0

Olivia Frazier;4;1;3;14

Jordan Barker;0;0;0;0

Karla Sherman;0;0;0;0

Sara Langworthy;8;1;4;23

Audrey Steves;0;0;0;0

Hope Sherman;4;0;2;10

Tatania Tyrell;0;0;0;0

Totals;17;2;9;49

North Warren

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nikki Arcila;0;0;0;0

Ruth Brior;0;0;0;0

Megan Bruno;0;1;0;3

Emma Phelps;2;0;7;11

Katie Kramar;0;3;0;9

Holly Perry;0;0;0;0

Kiana LaGuerre;0;2;0;6

Nicole Buckman;3;0;0;6

Tia Buttino;2;1;1;8

Totals;7;7;8;43

Warrensburg;10;9;12;18 — 49

North Warren;19;8;7;9 — 43

ARGYLE 69, GRANVILLE 33

League: Non-league

Granville (2-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Haley Corlew;5;0;0;10

Bri Ferrin;0;0;0;0

Caroline Gould;0;0;0;0

Alexis Taylor;0;0;0;0

Jenna Tooley;0;0;0;0

Laura Arnhold;3;0;2;8

Nicole Arnhold;1;0;0;2

Rachel Beaver;2;0;0;4

Hannah Ingleston;0;0;0;0

Bailey Philips;1;0;0;2

Lilly Strout;2;0;1;5

Reagan Swain;1;0;0;2

Totals;15;0;3;33

Argyle (3-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carrie Humiston;2;0;0;4

Kaitlyn Lindsay;3;0;0;6

Amber French;1;0;0;2

Paige Cormie;9;0;1;19

Kylee Humiston;2;1;0;7

Bryanne Mattison;7;0;0;14

Madison Gillis;3;0;1;7

Lillianna Kingsley;1;0;4;6

Hannah Brady;1;0;0;2

Raegan Humiston;1;0;0;2

Totals;30;1;6;69

Granville;10;8;5;10 — 33

Argyle;15;14;22;18 — 69

Notes: The Scots won on Senior Night over Granville. Argyle was led by Paige Cormie with 19 points and Bryanne Mattison scored 14 points. All 10 Argyle players got into the scoring column. Granville was lead by Haley Corlew with 10 points.

HARTFORD 58, FORT EDWARD 27

League: Washington County league

Hartford (5-0, 5-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gabby McFarren;7;2;0;20

Alexis Sesselman;1;0;0;2

Karlee Nims;7;0;4;18

Envy Geroux;0;1;0;3

Isabella French;2;1;0;7

Sarah Monroe;1;0;0;2

Emmaline Barker;2;0;0;4

Totals;20;4;4;56

Fort Edward

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lilly Newell;2;1;2;9

Heather Miller;0;0;0;0

Haley Saunders;0;0;0;0

Moriah Normandin;0;1;2;5

Abby Newell;2;2;3;13

Totals;4;4;7;27

Hartford;20;20;10;8 — 58

Fort Edward;10;2;4;11 — 27

GREENWICH 76, TAMARAC 49

League: Non-league

Greenwich

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Adrianna Rojas;5;0;4;14

Molly Brophy;7;3;13;36

Norah Niesz;2;3;3;16

Tess Merrill;3;0;1;7

Reese Autiello;0;0;1;1

Dylan Skiff;1;0;0;2

Totals;18;6;22;76

Tamarac

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Film;1;0;0;2

Yetto;0;1;0;3

Beaudoin;2;0;0;4

Phillips;4;0;2;10

Sorel;2;0;0;4

Machnick;0;2;1;7

Farij;5;1;6;19

Totals;14;4;9;49

Greenwich;24;12;26;14 — 76

Tamarac;14;5;14;16 — 49

Other stats: Merrill (Gre) 9 rebounds. Brophy (Gre) 6 rebounds. Skiff (Gre) 6 assists.

JV: Greenwich won.

CAMBRIDGE 69, HOOSICK FALLS 29

League: Non-league

Cambridge (8-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lilly Phillips;3;1;2;11

Sophie Phillips;1;5;1;18

Ruth Nolan;1;1;0;5

Stasia Epler;0;3;0;9

Chelle Daniels;0;0;1;1

Jaylyn Prouty;1;1;1;6

Madison Price;2;0;0;4

Schuylar Nolan;3;0;0;6

McKayla McLenithan;3;0;3;9

Totals;14;11;8;69

Hoosick Falls (2-10)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mackenna Roberson;1;3;2;13

Jordan Hill;0;2;0;6

Ayla Fauler;0;0;0;0

Rylie Niles;0;0;0;0

Meg Perry;0;0;0;0

Lyn Kriner;2;0;0;4

Amber MacNeil;3;0;0;6

Totals;6;5;2;29

Cambridge;21;21;24;3 — 69

Hoosick Falls;4;8;13;4 — 29

Other stats: Price (Cam) 7 rebounds. R. Nolan (Cam) 6 assists.

JV: Cambridge, 39-28.

Notes: Sophie Phillips scored 18 points, and twin sister Lilly scored 11 to lead Cambridge to its eighth consecutive win. Stasia Epler and Mckayla McLenithan each added 9.

