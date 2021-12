ROUNDUP: Kuzmich's 25-point performance leads Witches to victory

Brooke Kuzmich scored 25 points as Greenwich won a non-league game over Schuylerville on Tuesday, 66-39.

Amber Terry recorded 29 points as Salem beat Waterford, 62-37. Ticonderoga was a 43-18 victor over Fort Ann.

GREENWICH 66, SCHUYLERVILLE 39

SALEM 62, WATERFORD 37

Notes: Amber Terry pumped in 23 first-half points and finished with a game high 29 to lead Salem. MK McPhee added 14 points off the bench. Annabelle Dean and Alyssa Vandercar controlled the backboards for Salem.