ROUNDUP: Koval scores 30 as Horses top Tigers

Macey Koval's 30-point game led Schuylerville to a 57-45 Foothills Council girls basketball win over Hudson Falls on Thursday.

Lauren King scored 11 points for the Black Horse and Star Pflieger netted eight. A 17-9 run in the third quarter made the difference for the Horses.

Seneca Williamson went 8 for 10 from the foul line and led Hudson Falls with 17 points. Mya Nolan added nine.

SCHROON LAKE 65, NORTH WARREN 24: Allison Baker poured in 28 points as the Wildcats won a non-league game.

Brittany Mieras added 12 points for Schroon Lake and Alyssa Arnold netted eight points. Dakotah Cutting grabbed 18 rebounds, including 12 on the offensive end. Kenzie Cutting made six steals.

The Wildcats pulled away with a 26-5 third quarter, when Baker and Mieras combined for 22 points.

WATERFORD 49, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 16: Maddy Atwood scored 16 points and Izzy Vecchio added 12 as Waterford defeated Berlin-New Lebanon on Wednesday.