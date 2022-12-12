ROUNDUP: King's School tops Salem; Fort Ann falls to Crown Point

HADLEY — Evan Coltart scored a game-high 19 points and Ethan White added 16 to lead the King’s School past Salem 56-52 in non-league boys basketball action Monday night.
Stephen Yakubec led the Generals with 15 points and Josh Harrington added 12.
CROWN POINT 58, FORT ANN 44: Javier Hernandez scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but it was not enough as the Cardinals fell in non-league play.
Callon Sutliff added 14 points for Fort Ann (1-3).
Crown Point (4-0) got 20 points from Trevor Harris and 15 from Reese Pertak.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 52, MAYFIELD 36: Justin Duscher scored a game-high 18 points to lead Spa Catholic to a non-league victory.
Aidan Dunne added 13 points for the Saints, who also got 10 points from Hunter Fales and nine from Ryan Gillis.
People are also reading…
HOOSICK FALLS 78, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 30: Jake Sparks poured in a game-high 26 points and Mat Kempf added 15 to lead the Panthers to the Wasaren League win.
Eli King chipped in with 12 points for Hoosick Falls.
Chris Shorter led B-NL with 10 points and Jesse Franceour added nine.