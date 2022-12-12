ROUNDUP: King's School tops Salem; Fort Ann falls to Crown Point

HADLEY — Evan Coltart scored a game-high 19 points and Ethan White added 16 to lead the King’s School past Salem 56-52 in non-league boys basketball action Monday night.

Stephen Yakubec led the Generals with 15 points and Josh Harrington added 12.

CROWN POINT 58, FORT ANN 44: Javier Hernandez scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but it was not enough as the Cardinals fell in non-league play.

Callon Sutliff added 14 points for Fort Ann (1-3).

Crown Point (4-0) got 20 points from Trevor Harris and 15 from Reese Pertak.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 52, MAYFIELD 36: Justin Duscher scored a game-high 18 points to lead Spa Catholic to a non-league victory.

Aidan Dunne added 13 points for the Saints, who also got 10 points from Hunter Fales and nine from Ryan Gillis.

HOOSICK FALLS 78, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 30: Jake Sparks poured in a game-high 26 points and Mat Kempf added 15 to lead the Panthers to the Wasaren League win.

Eli King chipped in with 12 points for Hoosick Falls.

Chris Shorter led B-NL with 10 points and Jesse Franceour added nine.