Roundup: Kholstinin, Thomas lead Forts past Salem; Hartford, Argyle roll
Roundup: Kholstinin, Thomas lead Forts past Salem; Hartford, Argyle roll

FORT EDWARD 48, SALEM 43

League: Adirondack League

Salem (0-2, 0-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brianna Boyark;1;0;0;2

Amber Terry;5;0;1;11

MacKenzie Spencer;5;0;1;11

Blake Riche;3;0;4;10

Mikayah Rushinski;2;0;3;7

Kathryn Sweenor;1;0;0;2

Totals;17;0;9;43

Fort Edward (1-0, 1-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gabriella Kholstinin;3;4;0;18

Isabelle Gulick;0;0;0;0

Abby Newell;0;0;0;0

Morgan Fish;2;2;1;11

Gaby Thomas;3;2;2;14

Caitlin Mahoney;1;0;3;5

Totals;9;8;6;48

Salem;10;11;15;7 — 43

Ft. Edward;16;7;10;15 — 48

Other stats: Thomas (FE) 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks. Kholstinin (FE) 7 rebounds. Mahoney (FE) 6 rebounds.

HARTFORD 56, HADLEY-LUZERNE 24

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

G Mosher;0;0;1;1

G Graham;0;0;0;0

K Goman;0;0;0;0

J Kenny;3;0;0;6

S Goman;1;0;0;2

M Lewt;2;0;2;6

E Diamond;1;0;0;2

L Haskell;1;0;1;3

K Kewwy;2;0;0;4

C Sanchez;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;0;4;24

Hartford (2-0, 3-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

G McFarren;4;3;0;17

I French;1;0;0;2

A Monroe;8;0;0;16

K Nims;7;0;0;14

C Wade;0;0;0;0

H Monroe;0;0;1;1

A Sesselman;0;0;0;0

S Monroe;1;0;0;2

A Dunda;1;0;0;2

E Barker;1;0;0;2

Totals;23;3;1;56

H.-Luzerne;4;3;11;6 — 24

Hartford;9;11;17;19 — 56

Other stats: A. Monroe (Hart) 16 rebounds. K. Nims (Hart) 10 rebounds. G Mcfarren (Hart) 5 assists. I French (Hart) 4 assists.

JV: Granville def. Hartford.

ARGYLE 57, GRANVILLE 30

League: Adirondack League

Granville (0-2, 1-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Perry;1;0;0;2

Corlew;0;2;0;6

Beaver;0;0;0;0

Zovistoski;2;0;2;6

Phillips;3;0;5;11

Ludwig;0;0;0;0

Tooley;0;0;0;0

Ferrin;1;0;0;2

Crossman;0;0;0;0

McGrath;1;0;0;2

Gould;0;0;1;1

Weeden;0;0;0;0

Totals;8;2;8;30

Argyle (2-0, 2-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Erica Liddle;2;0;0;4

Amber French;0;0;0;0

Paige Cormie;5;2;2;18

Kylee Humiston;1;0;0;2

Lilian Arellano;1;0;0;2

Shelby Caprood;5;0;2;12

Bryanne Mattison;5;0;0;10

Madison Gillis;1;0;0;2

Lillianna Kingsley;1;1;0;5

Emma Harwood;0;0;0;0

Hannah Brady;1;0;0;2

Totals;22;3;4;57

Granville;1;12;8;9 — 30

Argyle;14;11;16;16 — 57

Other stats: Caprood (A) 15 rebounds. Liddle (A) 10 rebounds, 11 assists. Mattison (A) 8 rebounds.

Notes: Argyle had three players reach double digits and both seniors, Caprood and Liddle, had double-doubles.

GREENWICH 65, SCHOHARIE 46

League: Non-league, Monday

Greenwich (2-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Adrianna Rojas;2;0;1;5

Molly Brophy;10;0;4;24

Norah Niesz;5;1;1;14

Tess Merrill;1;0;0;2

Izzy Cary;1;0;0;2

Olivia Strope;1;0;0;2

Maddy Carney;2;0;0;4

Maddy Brophy;4;0;1;9

Dylan Skiff;1;0;1;3

Totals;27;1;8;65

Schoharie

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Haley Drinon;0;1;0;3

Julie Lehoe;1;0;1;3

Misha Cater-Smith;1;0;0;2

Alyssa Vangasbeck;2;0;1;5

Hannah Cater;8;2;7;29

Emily Lehoe;1;0;0;2

Sadiyah Adber-Rashid;1;0;0;2

Totals;14;3;9;46

Greenwich;15;24;11;15 — 65

Schoharie;14;11;9;12 — 46

Other stats: Molly Brophy (Gre) 13 rebounds, 6 assists.

