Roundup: Kholstinin, Thomas lead Forts past Salem; Hartford, Argyle roll

FORT EDWARD 48, SALEM 43
League: Adirondack League
Salem (0-2, 0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Brianna Boyark;1;0;0;2
Amber Terry;5;0;1;11
MacKenzie Spencer;5;0;1;11
Blake Riche;3;0;4;10
Mikayah Rushinski;2;0;3;7
Kathryn Sweenor;1;0;0;2
Totals;17;0;9;43
Fort Edward (1-0, 1-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gabriella Kholstinin;3;4;0;18
Isabelle Gulick;0;0;0;0
Abby Newell;0;0;0;0
Morgan Fish;2;2;1;11
Gaby Thomas;3;2;2;14
Caitlin Mahoney;1;0;3;5
Totals;9;8;6;48
Salem;10;11;15;7 — 43
Ft. Edward;16;7;10;15 — 48
Other stats: Thomas (FE) 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 blocks. Kholstinin (FE) 7 rebounds. Mahoney (FE) 6 rebounds.
HARTFORD 56, HADLEY-LUZERNE 24
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
G Mosher;0;0;1;1
G Graham;0;0;0;0
K Goman;0;0;0;0
J Kenny;3;0;0;6
S Goman;1;0;0;2
M Lewt;2;0;2;6
E Diamond;1;0;0;2
L Haskell;1;0;1;3
K Kewwy;2;0;0;4
C Sanchez;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;0;4;24
Hartford (2-0, 3-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
G McFarren;4;3;0;17
I French;1;0;0;2
A Monroe;8;0;0;16
K Nims;7;0;0;14
C Wade;0;0;0;0
H Monroe;0;0;1;1
A Sesselman;0;0;0;0
S Monroe;1;0;0;2
A Dunda;1;0;0;2
E Barker;1;0;0;2
Totals;23;3;1;56
H.-Luzerne;4;3;11;6 — 24
Hartford;9;11;17;19 — 56
Other stats: A. Monroe (Hart) 16 rebounds. K. Nims (Hart) 10 rebounds. G Mcfarren (Hart) 5 assists. I French (Hart) 4 assists.
JV: Granville def. Hartford.
ARGYLE 57, GRANVILLE 30
League: Adirondack League
Granville (0-2, 1-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Perry;1;0;0;2
Corlew;0;2;0;6
Beaver;0;0;0;0
Zovistoski;2;0;2;6
Phillips;3;0;5;11
Ludwig;0;0;0;0
Tooley;0;0;0;0
Ferrin;1;0;0;2
Crossman;0;0;0;0
McGrath;1;0;0;2
Gould;0;0;1;1
Weeden;0;0;0;0
Totals;8;2;8;30
Argyle (2-0, 2-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Erica Liddle;2;0;0;4
Amber French;0;0;0;0
Paige Cormie;5;2;2;18
Kylee Humiston;1;0;0;2
Lilian Arellano;1;0;0;2
Shelby Caprood;5;0;2;12
Bryanne Mattison;5;0;0;10
Madison Gillis;1;0;0;2
Lillianna Kingsley;1;1;0;5
Emma Harwood;0;0;0;0
Hannah Brady;1;0;0;2
Totals;22;3;4;57
Granville;1;12;8;9 — 30
Argyle;14;11;16;16 — 57
Other stats: Caprood (A) 15 rebounds. Liddle (A) 10 rebounds, 11 assists. Mattison (A) 8 rebounds.
Notes: Argyle had three players reach double digits and both seniors, Caprood and Liddle, had double-doubles.
GREENWICH 65, SCHOHARIE 46
League: Non-league, Monday
Greenwich (2-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Adrianna Rojas;2;0;1;5
Molly Brophy;10;0;4;24
Norah Niesz;5;1;1;14
Tess Merrill;1;0;0;2
Izzy Cary;1;0;0;2
Olivia Strope;1;0;0;2
Maddy Carney;2;0;0;4
Maddy Brophy;4;0;1;9
Dylan Skiff;1;0;1;3
Totals;27;1;8;65
Schoharie
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Haley Drinon;0;1;0;3
Julie Lehoe;1;0;1;3
Misha Cater-Smith;1;0;0;2
Alyssa Vangasbeck;2;0;1;5
Hannah Cater;8;2;7;29
Emily Lehoe;1;0;0;2
Sadiyah Adber-Rashid;1;0;0;2
Totals;14;3;9;46
Greenwich;15;24;11;15 — 65
Schoharie;14;11;9;12 — 46
Other stats: Molly Brophy (Gre) 13 rebounds, 6 assists.