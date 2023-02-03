Jordanna Kenny’s basket at the buzzer lifted Hadley-Luzerne to a 42-41 Adirondack League girls basketball victory over Hartford on Friday.

McKenzie Johnson had hit a late 3-pointer to put Hartford ahead by one point, but H-L advanced the ball, and after a timeout, Kenny hit the winning basket on a layup.

Kenny scored 21 points for the Eagles (10-3 league, 13-5 overall), who will visit Whitehall on Tuesday in the league semifinals. McKenzie Maslonka added six points.

Johnson (24), Alawnah Dunda (nine) and Cassandra Wade (eight) led Hartford.

WARRENSBURG 40, GRANVILLE 30: The Burghers were shut out in the second quarter, but outscored the Golden Horde 29-13 in the second half and improved to 9-4 in the league (12-6 overall).

Elli York finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for Warrensburg. Hope Sherman had nine points and eight rebounds. Kara Bacon and Karla Sherman contributed six points each.

Leading scorers for Granville were Melissa Beaver (eight points) and Paige Taylor (six).

CORINTH 52, LAKE GEORGE 12: Whitney Cameron scored 17 points and Emily Dingmon added 10 as the Tomahawks improved to 13-0 in league play (16-1 overall).

Top-seeded Corinth will host Salem on Tuesday in the Adirondack League semifinals.

GREENWICH 65, SPA CATHOLIC 9: Adrianna Rojas scored 17 points to lead a balanced effort as the Witches upped their record to 13-0 in the Wasaren League, 18-0 overall.

Norah Niesz scored 11 points and Brooke Kuzmich added 10.