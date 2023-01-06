ROUNDUP: Kenny powers Hadley-Luzerne past Hartford

LAKE LUZERNE — Jordanna Kenny scored a game-high 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Hadley-Luzerne girls basketball team to a 60-45 Adirondack League victory over Hartford on Friday night.

Madison Lent added 15 points for the Eagles, who also got 13 from Gabby Graham as they improved to 4-2 in the league, 5-4 overall. Freshman McKenzie Maslonka, who stepped in when Lent got into foul trouble, chipped in with 12 rebounds and three points.

Cailin Severance led the Tanagers with a career-high 18 points, and Alawnah Dunda added 11 in the loss.

GREENWICH 78, SPA CATHOLIC 16: Norah Niesz scored 21 points and three other players made it to double digits as the Witches improved to 7-0 in Wasaren League play, 10-0 overall.

Brooke Kuzmich and Adrianna Rojas each put in 18 points and Reegan Mullen added 13.

CORINTH 51, LAKE GEORGE 15: Emily Dingmon finished with 18 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and three steals in Corinth’s victory.

Alexis Crossman recorded 12 points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists as the Tomahawks improved to 7-0 in the Adirondack League, 8-1 overall. Taylor Stone had 10 points and Whitney Cameron had nine points.

Caroline Campbell finished with 15 rebounds for Lake George. Mykah Collier-Fisher scored seven points.

NORTH WARREN 30, FORT ANN 29: Kiki LaGuerre scored 15 points as the Cougars nipped the Cardinals.

Isabella Tucci scored eight points and Addison Swan added six for North Warren, which overcame a 15-12 halftime deficit with an 11-5 third quarter.

Natalie Cody scored 10 points to lead Fort Ann. Angel Aratare had seven points.

WHITEHALL 62, ARGYLE-FORT EDWARD 6: Samantha Howland and Madison Gould each scored 18 points as the Railroaders stayed unbeaten in the league.

Blake Bird scored 14 points for Whitehall (7-0, 8-1), which was up 25-2 after the first quarter.

HOOSIC VALLEY 50, STILLWATER 39: Megan Rice (14 points), Kaylee Smith (13) and Lainey Bochette (10) hit double digits as the Valley beat the Warriors.

Miranda Price led the way for Stillwater with 14 points.