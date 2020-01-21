Roundup: Johnsburg-Minerva tops IL-LL; Brophy's 33 leads Greenwich

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 46,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 41
League: MVAC
Indian Lake-Long Lake (3-3, 3-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Benton 0 0 0 0
Penrose 0 0 0 0
Ky. Cannan 0 2 0 6
Ka Cannan 0 2 0 6
Deshaw 0 1 2 5
Oliver 2 1 2 9
Liddle 1 0 0 2
Campbell 2 2 0 10
Roberts 0 1 0 3
Totals 5 9 4 41
Johnsburg-Minerva (7-2, 8-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Morris 0 0 0 0
Stevens 1 0 0 2
Wright 0 0 0 0
Allen 0 0 0 0
Selleck 7 0 2 16
Dunbar 2 0 0 4
Wimberly 5 0 3 13
Deshetsky 4 0 3 11
Totals 19 0 8 46
IL-LL 10 5 11 15 — 41
J-M 15 8 14 9 — 46
GREENWICH 78, SCHUYLERVILLE 41
League: Non-league
Schuylerville (1-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Vautrin 4 0 0 8
Pflinger 2 0 0 4
Bortin 1 0 2 4
King 1 0 4 6
Koval 3 1 2 11
Haviland 2 0 0 4
Vianese 2 0 0 4
Totals 15 1 8 41
Greenwich (11-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Adrianna Rojas 4 0 3 11
Molly Brophy 9 4 3 33
Norah Niesz 6 2 4 22
Tess Merrill 4 0 0 8
Maddy Brophy 1 0 0 2
Dylan Skiff 1 0 0 2
Totals 25 6 10 78
Schuylerville 6 4 17 14 — 41
Greenwich 19 24 22 13 — 78
JV: Greenwich won
ARGYLE 65, HEATLY 21
League: Non-league
Heatly (5-7)
2P 3P FT TP
I Nolet 0 1 0 3
H Carter 0 0 0 0
C Horton 1 0 0 2
K Seeloff 0 0 1 1
O Diaz 0 0 1 1
Madilyn Zakrzewski 4 0 1 9
L Maynard 0 0 0 0
K Hope 1 0 1 3
K Barrett 1 0 0 2
Totals 7 1 4 21
Argyle (10-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Erica Liddle 0 1 0 3
Amber French 0 0 0 0
Paige Cormie 2 2 0 10
Kylee Humiston 2 1 0 7
Lilian Arellano 0 0 0 0
Shelby Caprood 5 0 3 13
Bryanne Mattison 2 0 0 4
Madison Gillis 3 0 0 6
Lillianna Kingsley 5 1 1 14
Emma Harwood 0 0 0 0
Hannah Brady 4 0 0 8
Totals 23 5 4 65
Heatly 3 5 6 7 — 21
Argyle 21 18 18 8 — 65
Other stats: Liddle (Arg) 8 rebounds, 8 assists. Caprood (Arg) 7 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 5 assists.
Notes: Argyle got off to a fast start to win its fifth game in a row.
GRANVILLE 53, FORT ANN 37
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann (2-7, 4-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Paige 3 2 5 17
Lehoisky 3 3 3 18
Aratare 1 0 0 2
Totals 7 5 8 37
Granville (2-7, 4-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Corlew 1 4 1 15
Williams 2 0 1 5
Zovistoski 2 2 0 10
Phillips 4 0 3 11
Ferrin 0 1 0 3
Crossman 1 0 0 2
McEachron 1 1 1 6
Weeden 0 0 1 1
Totals 11 8 7 53
Fort Ann 9 12 3 13 — 37
Granville 3 13 21 16 — 53
Other stats: Williams (Gra) 14 rebounds. Zovistoski (Gra) 11 rebounds. Phillips (Gra) 18 rebounds.
JV: Granville won
WELLS 43, NEWCOMB 19
League: MVAC
Wells
2P 3P FT TP
Madaline Braunius 1 0 0 2
Alexis Brooks 8 0 2 18
Meghan Robinson 3 0 1 7
Keara O’Rourke 5 0 1 11
Josyln Schribner 1 0 1 3
B Purchase 1 0 0 2
Totals 19 0 5 43
Newcomb
2P 3P FT TP
Laia Galocha 2 0 0 4
Jana Gilbert 4 2 1 15
Lilly Vaughn 0 0 0 0
Emily Fifield 0 0 0 0
Alba Sevillano 0 0 0 0
Totals 6 2 1 19
Wells 16 3 14 10 — 43
Newcomb 7 1 4 7 — 19