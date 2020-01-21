Roundup: Johnsburg-Minerva tops IL-LL; Brophy's 33 leads Greenwich
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 46,

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 41

League: MVAC

Indian Lake-Long Lake (3-3, 3-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Benton 0 0 0 0

Penrose 0 0 0 0

Ky. Cannan 0 2 0 6

Ka Cannan 0 2 0 6

Deshaw 0 1 2 5

Oliver 2 1 2 9

Liddle 1 0 0 2

Campbell 2 2 0 10

Roberts 0 1 0 3

Totals 5 9 4 41

Johnsburg-Minerva (7-2, 8-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Morris 0 0 0 0

Stevens 1 0 0 2

Wright 0 0 0 0

Allen 0 0 0 0

Selleck 7 0 2 16

Dunbar 2 0 0 4

Wimberly 5 0 3 13

Deshetsky 4 0 3 11

Totals 19 0 8 46

IL-LL 10 5 11 15 — 41

J-M 15 8 14 9 — 46

GREENWICH 78, SCHUYLERVILLE 41

League: Non-league

Schuylerville (1-12)

2P 3P FT TP

Vautrin 4 0 0 8

Pflinger 2 0 0 4

Bortin 1 0 2 4

King 1 0 4 6

Koval 3 1 2 11

Haviland 2 0 0 4

Vianese 2 0 0 4

Totals 15 1 8 41

Greenwich (11-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Adrianna Rojas 4 0 3 11

Molly Brophy 9 4 3 33

Norah Niesz 6 2 4 22

Tess Merrill 4 0 0 8

Maddy Brophy 1 0 0 2

Dylan Skiff 1 0 0 2

Totals 25 6 10 78

Schuylerville 6 4 17 14 — 41

Greenwich 19 24 22 13 — 78

JV: Greenwich won

ARGYLE 65, HEATLY 21

League: Non-league

Heatly (5-7)

2P 3P FT TP

I Nolet 0 1 0 3

H Carter 0 0 0 0

C Horton 1 0 0 2

K Seeloff 0 0 1 1

O Diaz 0 0 1 1

Madilyn Zakrzewski 4 0 1 9

L Maynard 0 0 0 0

K Hope 1 0 1 3

K Barrett 1 0 0 2

Totals 7 1 4 21

Argyle (10-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Erica Liddle 0 1 0 3

Amber French 0 0 0 0

Paige Cormie 2 2 0 10

Kylee Humiston 2 1 0 7

Lilian Arellano 0 0 0 0

Shelby Caprood 5 0 3 13

Bryanne Mattison 2 0 0 4

Madison Gillis 3 0 0 6

Lillianna Kingsley 5 1 1 14

Emma Harwood 0 0 0 0

Hannah Brady 4 0 0 8

Totals 23 5 4 65

Heatly 3 5 6 7 — 21

Argyle 21 18 18 8 — 65

Other stats: Liddle (Arg) 8 rebounds, 8 assists. Caprood (Arg) 7 rebounds. Humiston (Arg) 5 assists.

Notes: Argyle got off to a fast start to win its fifth game in a row.

GRANVILLE 53, FORT ANN 37

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann (2-7, 4-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Paige 3 2 5 17

Lehoisky 3 3 3 18

Aratare 1 0 0 2

Totals 7 5 8 37

Granville (2-7, 4-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Corlew 1 4 1 15

Williams 2 0 1 5

Zovistoski 2 2 0 10

Phillips 4 0 3 11

Ferrin 0 1 0 3

Crossman 1 0 0 2

McEachron 1 1 1 6

Weeden 0 0 1 1

Totals 11 8 7 53

Fort Ann 9 12 3 13 — 37

Granville 3 13 21 16 — 53

Other stats: Williams (Gra) 14 rebounds. Zovistoski (Gra) 11 rebounds. Phillips (Gra) 18 rebounds.

JV: Granville won

WELLS 43, NEWCOMB 19

League: MVAC

Wells

2P 3P FT TP

Madaline Braunius 1 0 0 2

Alexis Brooks 8 0 2 18

Meghan Robinson 3 0 1 7

Keara O’Rourke 5 0 1 11

Josyln Schribner 1 0 1 3

B Purchase 1 0 0 2

Totals 19 0 5 43

Newcomb

2P 3P FT TP

Laia Galocha 2 0 0 4

Jana Gilbert 4 2 1 15

Lilly Vaughn 0 0 0 0

Emily Fifield 0 0 0 0

Alba Sevillano 0 0 0 0

Totals 6 2 1 19

Wells 16 3 14 10 — 43

Newcomb 7 1 4 7 — 19

