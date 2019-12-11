Roundup: Johnsburg-Minerva earns first victory

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 39,
WILLSBORO 22
League: Non-league
Willsboro (2-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Samantha Harrison;3;0;1;7
Kaili Bourdeau;3;0;1;7
Kyla Crowningshield;2;0;0;4
Abby Bruno;1;0;0;2
Jenna Ford;1;0;0;2
Totals;10;0;2;22
Johnsburg-Minerva (1-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Julia Morris;1;0;0;2
Sydney Selleck;4;0;1;9
Cassie Dunbar;3;0;2;8
Kate Wimberly;6;0;4;16
Molly Deshetsky;2;0;0;4
Totals;16;0;7;39
Willsboro;2;3;9;8 — 22
J'burg-Min.;11;7;13;8 — 39
TICONDEROGA 50, SARANAC LAKE 42
League: CVAC
Saranac Lake
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Alex LaDue;0;0;1;1
Kelsey Leeret;2;2;0;10
Olivia Bell;3;0;0;6
Serena Stevens;2;0;0;4
Susan Stevens;5;0;0;10
Mecalyn Sousa;0;1;0;3
Nora Glover;2;0;4;8
Totals;14;3;5;42
Ticonderoga
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jade Charboneau;1;0;0;2
Sophia Dorsett;0;3;0;9
Aurelia Leerkes;0;0;0;0
Cassidy Mattison;3;2;2;14
Molly Price;0;1;0;3
Kylee Huestis;0;0;0;0
Kennedy Davis;6;0;3;15
Lorelei Leerkes;0;0;0;0
Kaelyn Rice;3;0;1;7
Totals;13;6;6;50
Saranac Lake;2;9;17;14 — 42
Ticonderoga;8;12;16;14 — 50
CAMBRIDGE 61, TAMARAC 43
League: Wasaren League, Tuesday
Cambridge (1-0, 1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Lilly Phillips;1;2;4;12
Sophie Phillips;4;6;0;26
Ruth Nolan;0;1;0;3
Stasia Epler;1;1;0;5
Katie Simon;0;0;0;0
Abby Maher;0;0;0;0
Fiona Mooney;5;0;1;11
Jaylyn Prouty;0;0;0;0
Madison Price;0;0;0;0
McKayla McLenithan;2;0;0;4
Totals;13;10;5;61
Tamarac (0-1, 0-3)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Buciero;2;0;0;4
Bugbee;0;0;0;0
Cellucci;1;1;0;5
Film;0;0;2;2
Macshnick;2;0;0;4
Meyer;2;1;0;7
Phillips;2;0;0;4
Rheeman;0;0;0;0
Sorel;4;0;3;11
Wagner;0;2;0;6
Totals;13;4;5;43
Cambridge;27;13;9;12 — 61
Tamarac;8;14;9;12 — 43
Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 11 rebounds.
JV: Tamarac won 44-43
Notes: Sophie Phillips scored a game-high 26 points while making six 3s. Lilly Phillips added 12 points and Fiona Mooney added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Sophie Phillips needs 1 point to reach the 1,000 point mark for her career.