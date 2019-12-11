Roundup: Johnsburg-Minerva earns first victory
agate

Roundup: Johnsburg-Minerva earns first victory

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 39,
WILLSBORO 22

League: Non-league

Willsboro (2-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Samantha Harrison;3;0;1;7

Kaili Bourdeau;3;0;1;7

Kyla Crowningshield;2;0;0;4

Abby Bruno;1;0;0;2

Jenna Ford;1;0;0;2

Totals;10;0;2;22

Johnsburg-Minerva (1-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Julia Morris;1;0;0;2

Sydney Selleck;4;0;1;9

Cassie Dunbar;3;0;2;8

Kate Wimberly;6;0;4;16

Molly Deshetsky;2;0;0;4

Totals;16;0;7;39

Willsboro;2;3;9;8 — 22

J'burg-Min.;11;7;13;8 — 39

TICONDEROGA 50, SARANAC LAKE 42

League: CVAC

Saranac Lake

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Alex LaDue;0;0;1;1

Kelsey Leeret;2;2;0;10

Olivia Bell;3;0;0;6

Serena Stevens;2;0;0;4

Susan Stevens;5;0;0;10

Mecalyn Sousa;0;1;0;3

Nora Glover;2;0;4;8

Totals;14;3;5;42

Ticonderoga

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jade Charboneau;1;0;0;2

Sophia Dorsett;0;3;0;9

Aurelia Leerkes;0;0;0;0

Cassidy Mattison;3;2;2;14

Molly Price;0;1;0;3

Kylee Huestis;0;0;0;0

Kennedy Davis;6;0;3;15

Lorelei Leerkes;0;0;0;0

Kaelyn Rice;3;0;1;7

Totals;13;6;6;50

Saranac Lake;2;9;17;14 — 42

Ticonderoga;8;12;16;14 — 50

CAMBRIDGE 61, TAMARAC 43

League: Wasaren League, Tuesday

Cambridge (1-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Lilly Phillips;1;2;4;12

Sophie Phillips;4;6;0;26

Ruth Nolan;0;1;0;3

Stasia Epler;1;1;0;5

Katie Simon;0;0;0;0

Abby Maher;0;0;0;0

Fiona Mooney;5;0;1;11

Jaylyn Prouty;0;0;0;0

Madison Price;0;0;0;0

McKayla McLenithan;2;0;0;4

Totals;13;10;5;61

Tamarac (0-1, 0-3)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Buciero;2;0;0;4

Bugbee;0;0;0;0

Cellucci;1;1;0;5

Film;0;0;2;2

Macshnick;2;0;0;4

Meyer;2;1;0;7

Phillips;2;0;0;4

Rheeman;0;0;0;0

Sorel;4;0;3;11

Wagner;0;2;0;6

Totals;13;4;5;43

Cambridge;27;13;9;12 — 61

Tamarac;8;14;9;12 — 43

Other stats: Mooney (Cam) 11 rebounds.

JV: Tamarac won 44-43

Notes: Sophie Phillips scored a game-high 26 points while making six 3s. Lilly Phillips added 12 points and Fiona Mooney added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Sophie Phillips needs 1 point to reach the 1,000 point mark for her career.

