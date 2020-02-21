Roundup: Inglee, Hutchinson, Varney lead Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS 35, SCOTIA 30
Class A Opening Round
Scotia (6-15)
2P 3P FT TP
Getter 0 0 0 0
Geniti 2 0 1 5
Corcker 3 1 4 13
Nitcher 0 1 0 3
Charnews 1 0 3 5
Paszkiewicz 1 0 0 2
Crousne 1 0 0 2
Totals 8 2 8 30
Hudson Falls (13-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Emma Barton 0 0 0 0
Ashlyn Hutchinson 2 2 0 10
Danielle Hogan 0 0 0 0
Brinley Inglee 4 1 2 13
Mikayla Varney 3 1 1 10
Madison Phillips 1 0 0 2
Hailie Casey 0 0 0 0
Laine Horrigan 0 0 0 0
Emma Rose 0 0 0 0
Kay Osterhaudt 0 0 0 0
Mia Brewer 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 4 3 35
Scotia 4 8 8 10 — 30
Hudson Falls 9 5 19 2 — 35
Other stats: Hogan (HuF) 7 rebounds. Phillips (HuF) 6 rebounds.
Next up: No. 8 seed Hudson Falls advances to play at No. 1 seed Queensbury on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Class A quarterfinals.
WHITEHALL 44,
LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 20
Class D Opening Round
Loudonville Christian (10-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Skyler Householder 2 2 0 10
Valerie Ralston 2 0 0 4
Ashley Woods 0 0 0 0
Larissa Paddock 2 0 1 5
Totals 6 2 1 19
Whitehall (11-10)
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 2 0 1 5
Zoe Eggleston 6 2 5 23
Madison Gould 1 1 0 5
Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 0 0 0
Sam Howland 2 0 0 4
Amelia Lyng 0 0 0 0
Kyrie Smith 3 0 0 6
Riley West 0 0 0 0
Olivia Whiting 0 0 1 1
Totals 14 3 7 44
Loudon. Chr. 9 2 4 5 — 20
Whitehall 9 12 9 14 — 44
Notes: The Railroaders defense held strong and let Loudonville Christian only score 20 point in the game. Whitehall was lead by Zoe Eggleston with 23 and Kyrie Smith with 6. The Railroaders held Loudonville to 9 in the second half.
Next up: No. 7 seed Whitehall plays at No. 2 seed Argyle on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Class D quarterfinals.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 48, HEATLY 28
Class D Opening Round
Saratoga Catholic (8-12)
2P 3P FT TP
Lauren Maher 2 0 0 4
Ashley Upson 4 0 1 9
Katie Cronin 3 1 1 10
Molly O’Reilly 6 0 1 13
Ryleigh Dempsey 1 0 0 2
Annie Naughton 0 0 0 0
Faith McKenna 1 0 0 2
Allison Motler 1 0 0 2
Kara Wengert 2 0 2 6
Totals 20 1 5 48
Heatly (9-12)
2P 3P FT TP
C Horton 0 0 0 0
K Seeloff 0 0 3 3
O Diaz 1 3 0 11
J Ries 5 0 2 12
K Hope 0 0 2 2
Totals 6 3 7 28
Spa Catholic 15 13 12 8 — 48
Heatly 6 7 4 11 — 28
Other stats: Dempsey (SCC) 7 rebounds. Naughton (SCC) 6 rebounds. Cronin (SCC) 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Upson (SCC) 3 assists.
Next up: No. 9 seed Spa Catholic advances to play at No. 1 seed Fort Edward on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Class D quarterfinals.
NORTHVILLE 41, NORTH WARREN 37
League: Non-league
Site: Class D Opening Round
North Warren (3-17)
2P 3P FT TP
Lauren Monroe 2 0 1 5
Jodi Bartlett 0 2 4 10
Kaitlyn Kramar 0 2 0 6
Holly Perry 0 0 0 0
Nicole Buckman 1 1 3 8
Tia Buttino 3 0 0 6
Kiki LaGuerre 1 0 0 2
Totals 7 5 8 37
Northville
2P 3P FT TP
Jaycee Frasier 5 0 3 13
Brytney Moore 2 0 4 8
Kerrigan Groff 3 0 4 10
Madalyn Biche 2 0 1 5
Morgan Mackey 0 0 2 2
Grace Forsey 0 1 0 3
Totals 12 1 14 41
North Warren 8 9 16 4 — 37
Northville 13 12 2 14 — 41