ROUNDUP: Humiston, Kingsley lead Argyle to win

ARGYLE 51, HEATLY 24

Notes: Argyle held Heatly to two points each in the third and fourth quarters to win their season opener. After leading 21-20 at halftime, the Scots increased their defensive intensity to outscore Heatly 30-4 in the second half. Kylee Humiston (19) and Lillianna Kingsley (17) led the Scots in scoring.