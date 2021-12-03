 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Humiston, Kingsley lead Argyle to win

  • 0

ARGYLE 51, HEATLY 24

League: Non-league

Argyle (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carrie Humiston;1;1;0;5

Rebecca Campbell;0;0;0;0

Amber French;0;0;0;0

Kylee Humiston;4;2;5;19

Lilian Arellano;0;0;0;0

Raegan Humiston;2;0;4;8

Lillianna Kingsley;8;0;1;17

Hannah Brady;1;0;0;2

Totals;16;3;10;51

Heatly (0-2)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nolet;0;0;0;0

Seeloff;3;0;0;6

Leslie;5;0;4;14

McCarthy;2;0;0;4

Dawson;0;0;0;0

Gardner;0;0;0;0

Thomas;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;0;4;24

Argyle;9;12;11;19 — 51

Heatly;10;10;2;2 — 24

Notes: Argyle held Heatly to two points each in the third and fourth quarters to win their season opener. After leading 21-20 at halftime, the Scots increased their defensive intensity to outscore Heatly 30-4 in the second half. Kylee Humiston (19) and Lillianna Kingsley (17) led the Scots in scoring.

GREENWICH 68, EMMA WILLARD 50

League: Wasaren League

Emma Willard

;2P;3P;FT;TP

E. Shields;5;0;0;10

Koval;0;1;4;7

A. Shields;3;2;0;12

Hettowland;2;0;0;4

Leone-Levin;4;0;2;10

Lucarelli;3;0;1;7

Totals;17;3;7;50

Greenwich (2-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Grace Autiello;2;1;3;10

Brooke Kuzmich;1;6;0;20

Adrianna Rojas;3;0;3;9

Jocelyn Spiezio;3;0;1;7

Norah Niesz;5;2;2;18

Cate Abate;2;0;0;4

Totals;16;9;9;68

Emma Willard;14;10;11;15 — 50

Greenwich;18;28;9;13 — 68

Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 7 rebounds.

JV: Greenwich won.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 52, WATERFORD 43

League: Wasaren League

Waterford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carley Cordts;1;0;0;2

Imani Bloomfield;1;0;1;3

Piper Morris;0;1;0;3

Sophia Belogna;4;1;2;13

Maddy Atwood;5;0;0;10

Natalie Rich;4;0;1;9

Sage Grennon;0;0;0;0

Zoe Grennon;0;1;0;3

Millie Carson;0;0;0;0

Totals;15;3;4;43

Saratoga Central Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ashley Upson;6;0;2;14

Katie Cronin;3;2;2;14

Kerry Gill;0;0;0;0

Arianna Bennett;0;0;0;0

Rylee Cornell;1;0;1;3

Allison Motler;8;0;1;17

Laia Ruiz Perez;0;0;0;0

Danielle Gill;2;0;0;4

Totals;20;2;6;52

Waterford;7;15;8;13 — 43

Spa Catholic;8;15;20;9 — 52

Notes: Ryan McDonald had 5 assists and Allison Motler and Danielle Gill both had 8 rebounds. Katie and Ashley played great defense and set the tone for the game.

HARTFORD 56, SCHROON LAKE 47

 Coaches Vs Caner Tournament

Hartford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

G McFarren;4;2;2;16

K Nims;10;0;2;22

C Wade;2;0;0;4

I French;0;0;3;3

A Dunda;3;0;5;11

M Johnson;0;0;0;0

C Serverance;0;0;0;0

J Wells;0;0;0;0

R Liebig;0;0;0;0

O Lindridge;0;0;0;0

Totals;19;2;12;56

Schroon Lake

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cutting;3;0;2;8

Timmer;0;0;2;2

Cutty;0;0;0;0

Emert;0;0;0;0

Phillips;0;0;0;0

Smith;3;0;0;6

Hayden;8;0;0;16

Baker;1;0;1;3

Shaughnessy;3;0;0;6

Arnold;1;0;0;2

Fraiser;0;0;0;0

Mieras;2;0;0;4

Totals;21;0;5;47

Hartford;12;15;14;15 — 56

Schroon Lake;14;12;15;6 — 47

SETON CATHOLIC 42, BOLTON 40

League: MVAC

Site: Coaches vs. Cancer

Seton Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

C. Hughes;2;0;5;9

M. Whalen;4;0;1;9

M. Allen;0;0;0;0

G. Trombley;0;0;0;0

J. Rock Perez;3;0;0;6

G. Conti;0;0;0;0

A. Johnston;3;0;0;6

A. Pearl;6;0;0;12

Totals;18;0;6;42

Bolton (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Jadynn Egloff;5;0;0;10

Ila Hubert;2;0;0;4

Jane Pfau;1;6;1;21

Ella Moscov;1;0;1;3

Skyler Scott;0;0;0;0

Maille Kelley;0;0;0;0

Haven Varney;1;0;0;2

Natalie Figueroa;0;0;0;0

Bailey Williams;0;0;0;0

Hannah Schwab;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;6;2;40

Seton Catholic;10;13;3;9;7 — 42

Bolton;12;4;12;7;5 — 40

BEEKMANTOWN 40, NORTH WARREN 23

League: Non-league

Beekmantown

;2P;3P;FT;TP

McCasland;2;1;0;7

Wlliams;1;0;0;2

Cross;5;0;0;10

Parliament;7;0;1;15

Mesec;1;0;0;2

Proper;0;0;0;0

Labarge;0;0;0;0

Parker;0;0;0;0

Dutil;2;0;0;4

Barnes;0;0;0;0

Totals;18;1;1;40

North Warren

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kiki LaGuerre;2;0;0;4

Megan Bruno;1;1;0;5

Nicole Beckman;5;0;1;11

Tia Buttrino;1;0;1;3

Totals;9;1;2;23

Beekmantown;9;8;11;12 — 40

North Warren;5;5;6;7 — 23

CROWN POINT 25, FORT ANN 22

League: Non-league

Crown Point

;2P;3P;FT;TP

M Munson;0;0;0;0

M Hurlburt;0;1;0;3

M Munson;3;1;1;10

G Mazzotte;1;0;0;2

L Kimball;2;0;0;4

M Duprey;0;0;2;2

Z Gondal;0;0;0;0

R Greenan;0;0;0;0

A Lamotte;2;0;0;4

J Gibbs;0;0;0;0

Totals;8;2;3;25

Fort Ann

;2P;3P;FT;TP

A Aratare;4;2;0;14

S Aratare;0;0;0;0

A Burch;0;0;0;0

N Cody;0;1;0;3

M Freebern;1;0;0;2

E Gadway;0;0;0;0

K Hardy;0;0;0;0

S Iacobucci;0;0;0;0

A Sharrow;0;0;0;0

C Steves;1;0;1;3

B Wright;0;0;0;0

Totals;6;3;1;22

Crown Point;2;6;6;11 — 25

Fort Ann;4;8;3;7 — 22

HOOSIC VALLEY 49,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 14

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-New Lebanon

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nora Colin;1;0;2;4

Sophie Ericson;0;0;1;1

McKenzie Krause;0;0;0;0

Hanna Mace;0;0;1;1

Lilly Gardell;0;0;0;0

Rebecca Madsen;0;0;0;0

Nikki Minkler;1;0;0;2

Tylie Moffit;0;0;0;0

Alexandra Pierce;1;0;0;2

Acelyn Plouffe;0;0;0;0

Riley Robertson;1;0;0;2

Samantha Rokjer;1;0;0;2

Totals;5;0;4;14

Hoosic Valley

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Abbey Peckham;2;0;4;8

Eva Robert;3;0;0;6

Amanda Salisbury;4;0;0;8

Jaquelyn Carlo;1;0;0;2

Megan Rice;3;0;1;7

Sophia Squires;5;2;0;16

Sophie Svec;1;0;0;2

Totals;19;2;5;49

Berlin-N.L.;4;4;1;5 — 14

Hoosic Valley;12;13;13;11 — 49

Other stats: Salisbury (HV) 8 rebounds.

TAMARAC 76, STILLWATER 23

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac (2-0, 2-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hayden;1;0;0;2

Beaudoin;1;1;1;6

Yfetto;3;0;2;8

Hayen;0;1;0;3

Phillips;13;0;3;29

Dzembo;1;0;0;2

Faraj;6;1;1;16

Castiglione;3;0;0;6

Crudo;1;0;2;4

Totals;29;3;9;76

Stillwater (0-1, 0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Morris;0;0;1;1

Salecker;1;3;0;11

Price;2;0;2;6

Toleman;1;0;0;2

O'Brien;0;0;1;1

Parella;1;0;0;2

Totals;5;3;4;23

Tamarac;27;19;12;18 — 76

Stillwater;8;7;3;5 — 23

HUDSON FALLS 57, GLOVERSVILLE 30

League: Foothills Council, Thursday

Hudson Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Seneca Williamson;2;0;2;6

Ashlyn Hutchinson;4;0;1;9

Maggie Potvin;5;0;2;12

Kayleigh Osterhaudt;1;0;2;4

Lily Lanphear;3;0;1;7

Emma Rose;2;0;0;4

Sami Peters;2;0;3;7

Marissa Jarvis;1;2;0;8

Totals;20;2;11;57

Gloversville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Brown;0;0;3;3

Williams;2;0;3;7

Bouchard;3;1;3;12

Tossi;0;0;3;3

Christman;2;0;1;5

Totals;7;1;13;30

Hudson Falls;10;20;20;7 — 57

Gloversville;9;5;8;8 — 30

JV: Hudson Falls won

