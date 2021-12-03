ROUNDUP: Humiston, Kingsley lead Argyle to win

ARGYLE 51, HEATLY 24
League: Non-league
Argyle (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carrie Humiston;1;1;0;5
Rebecca Campbell;0;0;0;0
Amber French;0;0;0;0
Kylee Humiston;4;2;5;19
Lilian Arellano;0;0;0;0
Raegan Humiston;2;0;4;8
Lillianna Kingsley;8;0;1;17
Hannah Brady;1;0;0;2
Totals;16;3;10;51
Heatly (0-2)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nolet;0;0;0;0
Seeloff;3;0;0;6
Leslie;5;0;4;14
McCarthy;2;0;0;4
Dawson;0;0;0;0
Gardner;0;0;0;0
Thomas;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;0;4;24
Argyle;9;12;11;19 — 51
Heatly;10;10;2;2 — 24
Notes: Argyle held Heatly to two points each in the third and fourth quarters to win their season opener. After leading 21-20 at halftime, the Scots increased their defensive intensity to outscore Heatly 30-4 in the second half. Kylee Humiston (19) and Lillianna Kingsley (17) led the Scots in scoring.
GREENWICH 68, EMMA WILLARD 50
League: Wasaren League
Emma Willard
;2P;3P;FT;TP
E. Shields;5;0;0;10
Koval;0;1;4;7
A. Shields;3;2;0;12
Hettowland;2;0;0;4
Leone-Levin;4;0;2;10
Lucarelli;3;0;1;7
Totals;17;3;7;50
Greenwich (2-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Grace Autiello;2;1;3;10
Brooke Kuzmich;1;6;0;20
Adrianna Rojas;3;0;3;9
Jocelyn Spiezio;3;0;1;7
Norah Niesz;5;2;2;18
Cate Abate;2;0;0;4
Totals;16;9;9;68
Emma Willard;14;10;11;15 — 50
Greenwich;18;28;9;13 — 68
Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 7 rebounds.
JV: Greenwich won.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 52, WATERFORD 43
League: Wasaren League
Waterford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carley Cordts;1;0;0;2
Imani Bloomfield;1;0;1;3
Piper Morris;0;1;0;3
Sophia Belogna;4;1;2;13
Maddy Atwood;5;0;0;10
Natalie Rich;4;0;1;9
Sage Grennon;0;0;0;0
Zoe Grennon;0;1;0;3
Millie Carson;0;0;0;0
Totals;15;3;4;43
Saratoga Central Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ashley Upson;6;0;2;14
Katie Cronin;3;2;2;14
Kerry Gill;0;0;0;0
Arianna Bennett;0;0;0;0
Rylee Cornell;1;0;1;3
Allison Motler;8;0;1;17
Laia Ruiz Perez;0;0;0;0
Danielle Gill;2;0;0;4
Totals;20;2;6;52
Waterford;7;15;8;13 — 43
Spa Catholic;8;15;20;9 — 52
Notes: Ryan McDonald had 5 assists and Allison Motler and Danielle Gill both had 8 rebounds. Katie and Ashley played great defense and set the tone for the game.
HARTFORD 56, SCHROON LAKE 47
Coaches Vs Caner Tournament
Hartford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
G McFarren;4;2;2;16
K Nims;10;0;2;22
C Wade;2;0;0;4
I French;0;0;3;3
A Dunda;3;0;5;11
M Johnson;0;0;0;0
C Serverance;0;0;0;0
J Wells;0;0;0;0
R Liebig;0;0;0;0
O Lindridge;0;0;0;0
Totals;19;2;12;56
Schroon Lake
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cutting;3;0;2;8
Timmer;0;0;2;2
Cutty;0;0;0;0
Emert;0;0;0;0
Phillips;0;0;0;0
Smith;3;0;0;6
Hayden;8;0;0;16
Baker;1;0;1;3
Shaughnessy;3;0;0;6
Arnold;1;0;0;2
Fraiser;0;0;0;0
Mieras;2;0;0;4
Totals;21;0;5;47
Hartford;12;15;14;15 — 56
Schroon Lake;14;12;15;6 — 47
SETON CATHOLIC 42, BOLTON 40
League: MVAC
Site: Coaches vs. Cancer
Seton Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
C. Hughes;2;0;5;9
M. Whalen;4;0;1;9
M. Allen;0;0;0;0
G. Trombley;0;0;0;0
J. Rock Perez;3;0;0;6
G. Conti;0;0;0;0
A. Johnston;3;0;0;6
A. Pearl;6;0;0;12
Totals;18;0;6;42
Bolton (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Jadynn Egloff;5;0;0;10
Ila Hubert;2;0;0;4
Jane Pfau;1;6;1;21
Ella Moscov;1;0;1;3
Skyler Scott;0;0;0;0
Maille Kelley;0;0;0;0
Haven Varney;1;0;0;2
Natalie Figueroa;0;0;0;0
Bailey Williams;0;0;0;0
Hannah Schwab;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;6;2;40
Seton Catholic;10;13;3;9;7 — 42
Bolton;12;4;12;7;5 — 40
BEEKMANTOWN 40, NORTH WARREN 23
League: Non-league
Beekmantown
;2P;3P;FT;TP
McCasland;2;1;0;7
Wlliams;1;0;0;2
Cross;5;0;0;10
Parliament;7;0;1;15
Mesec;1;0;0;2
Proper;0;0;0;0
Labarge;0;0;0;0
Parker;0;0;0;0
Dutil;2;0;0;4
Barnes;0;0;0;0
Totals;18;1;1;40
North Warren
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kiki LaGuerre;2;0;0;4
Megan Bruno;1;1;0;5
Nicole Beckman;5;0;1;11
Tia Buttrino;1;0;1;3
Totals;9;1;2;23
Beekmantown;9;8;11;12 — 40
North Warren;5;5;6;7 — 23
CROWN POINT 25, FORT ANN 22
League: Non-league
Crown Point
;2P;3P;FT;TP
M Munson;0;0;0;0
M Hurlburt;0;1;0;3
M Munson;3;1;1;10
G Mazzotte;1;0;0;2
L Kimball;2;0;0;4
M Duprey;0;0;2;2
Z Gondal;0;0;0;0
R Greenan;0;0;0;0
A Lamotte;2;0;0;4
J Gibbs;0;0;0;0
Totals;8;2;3;25
Fort Ann
;2P;3P;FT;TP
A Aratare;4;2;0;14
S Aratare;0;0;0;0
A Burch;0;0;0;0
N Cody;0;1;0;3
M Freebern;1;0;0;2
E Gadway;0;0;0;0
K Hardy;0;0;0;0
S Iacobucci;0;0;0;0
A Sharrow;0;0;0;0
C Steves;1;0;1;3
B Wright;0;0;0;0
Totals;6;3;1;22
Crown Point;2;6;6;11 — 25
Fort Ann;4;8;3;7 — 22
HOOSIC VALLEY 49,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 14
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-New Lebanon
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nora Colin;1;0;2;4
Sophie Ericson;0;0;1;1
McKenzie Krause;0;0;0;0
Hanna Mace;0;0;1;1
Lilly Gardell;0;0;0;0
Rebecca Madsen;0;0;0;0
Nikki Minkler;1;0;0;2
Tylie Moffit;0;0;0;0
Alexandra Pierce;1;0;0;2
Acelyn Plouffe;0;0;0;0
Riley Robertson;1;0;0;2
Samantha Rokjer;1;0;0;2
Totals;5;0;4;14
Hoosic Valley
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Abbey Peckham;2;0;4;8
Eva Robert;3;0;0;6
Amanda Salisbury;4;0;0;8
Jaquelyn Carlo;1;0;0;2
Megan Rice;3;0;1;7
Sophia Squires;5;2;0;16
Sophie Svec;1;0;0;2
Totals;19;2;5;49
Berlin-N.L.;4;4;1;5 — 14
Hoosic Valley;12;13;13;11 — 49
Other stats: Salisbury (HV) 8 rebounds.
TAMARAC 76, STILLWATER 23
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac (2-0, 2-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hayden;1;0;0;2
Beaudoin;1;1;1;6
Yfetto;3;0;2;8
Hayen;0;1;0;3
Phillips;13;0;3;29
Dzembo;1;0;0;2
Faraj;6;1;1;16
Castiglione;3;0;0;6
Crudo;1;0;2;4
Totals;29;3;9;76
Stillwater (0-1, 0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Morris;0;0;1;1
Salecker;1;3;0;11
Price;2;0;2;6
Toleman;1;0;0;2
O'Brien;0;0;1;1
Parella;1;0;0;2
Totals;5;3;4;23
Tamarac;27;19;12;18 — 76
Stillwater;8;7;3;5 — 23
HUDSON FALLS 57, GLOVERSVILLE 30
League: Foothills Council, Thursday
Hudson Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Seneca Williamson;2;0;2;6
Ashlyn Hutchinson;4;0;1;9
Maggie Potvin;5;0;2;12
Kayleigh Osterhaudt;1;0;2;4
Lily Lanphear;3;0;1;7
Emma Rose;2;0;0;4
Sami Peters;2;0;3;7
Marissa Jarvis;1;2;0;8
Totals;20;2;11;57
Gloversville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Brown;0;0;3;3
Williams;2;0;3;7
Bouchard;3;1;3;12
Tossi;0;0;3;3
Christman;2;0;1;5
Totals;7;1;13;30
Hudson Falls;10;20;20;7 — 57
Gloversville;9;5;8;8 — 30
JV: Hudson Falls won