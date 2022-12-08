ROUNDUP: Hughes lifts Whitehall past Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — Jayden Hughes bucketed a 3-pointer with just over a minute left in regulation Thursday night, giving Whitehall the lead for good in a 35-33 Adirondack League girls basketball victory over Warrensburg.

Hughes finished with nine points for the Railroaders and Ashlyn Groesbeck led all scorers with 13.

Hope Sherman had 19 rebounds to go with her 11 points for Warrensburg. Kara Bacon and Zailey Baker each added eight points for the Burghers.

SCHROON LAKE 60, CHAZY 32: Brittany Mieras scored 20 points and Allison Baker added 19 to power the Wildcats to a Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference victory.

Mieras also had 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists. Dakotah Cutting added 10 points for Schroon Lake, while Saige Shaughnessy led the defense. Cutting, Kenzie Cutting and Addie Phillips combined for 12 steals for the Wildcats.

Samantha Gonyo led Chazy with 12 points and Kassidy Turek had 10.

GLENS FALLS 59, BALLSTON SPA 26: Gianna Endieveri scored a game-high 18 points as the Indians improved to 2-1 overall with a non-league victory over Ballston Spa on Wednesday night.

Carolyn Lunt added 15 points and Frances McTiernan added 10 for Glens Falls, and Darielle Gooden chipped in with seven points.

Mallory Sprissler led the Scotties with 18 points.

CORINTH 48, HADLEY-LUZERNE 35: Emily Dingmon scored 19 points and Whitney Cameron added 13 to lead the Tomahawks to an Adirondack League win over Hadley-Luzerne on Tuesday night.

Gabby Graham netted 14 points to lead the visiting Eagles, who also got 11 points from Madison Lent.

STILLWATER 52, WATERFORD 41: Andie Luskin and Riley O'Brien each scored 12 points to lead the Warriors past Waterford in Wasaren League action Wednesday.

Miranda Price added 11 points and Addison Thornton had nine for Stillwater.

Maddy Atwood led all scorers with 15 points for the Fordians, who also got 11 points apiece from Rachel McOmber and Izzy Vecchio.