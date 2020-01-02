Roundup: Hudson Falls, Whitehall post victories
HUDSON FALLS 49, WARRENSBURG 39

League: Non-league

Hudson Falls (4-3)

2P 3P FT TP

Emma Barton 0 0 0 0

Ashlynn Hutchinson 2 0 0 4

Brinley Inglee 2 3 4 17

Mikayla Varney 2 0 3 7

Madison Phillips 4 0 0 8

Haile Casey 2 0 0 4

Emma Rose 0 1 1 4

Kayleigh Osterhaudt 1 0 1 3

Laine Horrigan 0 0 0 0

Rachel Talmadge 0 0 0 0

Danielle Hogan 1 0 0 2

Totals 14 4 9 49

Warrensburg (6-2)

2P 3P FT TP

Hope Boland 1 1 3 8

Abiagail Ranous 4 1 1 12

Olivia Frazier 0 0 0 0

Jordan Barker 0 0 2 2

Aubrey Ranous 0 0 1 1

Sara Langworthy 0 2 1 7

Audrey Steves 2 0 0 4

Tenisha Tyrell 2 0 1 5

Totals 9 4 9 39

Hudson Falls 11 8 9 21 — 49

Warrensburg 5 19 3 12 — 39

JV: Hudson Falls won.

Notes: Hudson Falls played a solid second half on both ends of the court to pick up the non-league win.

WHITEHALL 28, CORINTH 21

League: Adirondack League

Corinth

2P 3P FT TP

A Carney 0 0 3 3

O Mann 0 0 0 0

E Dingmon 0 0 1 1

Miranda Dockum 1 0 0 2

H Parnell 2 1 2 9

H Robarge 1 0 0 2

M Delisle 2 0 0 4

Totals 6 1 6 21

Whitehall (3-2, 4-5)

2P 3P FT TP

Blake Bird 1 0 0 2

Zoe Eggleston 0 1 2 5

Madison Gould 0 0 0 0

Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 0 0 0

Amelia Lyng 1 0 0 2

Kyrie Smith 4 0 3 11

Riley West 2 0 0 4

Olivia Whiting 2 0 0 4

Totals 10 1 5 28

Corinth 3 9 6 3 — 21

Whitehall 14 3 6 5 — 28

JV: Whitehall won.

Notes: The Railroaders used a 14-2 first quarter to win a rescheduledgame against Corinth. Whitehall worked hard defensively to hold Corinth to 21 total points. The Railroaders were lead by Kyrie Smith with 11 and got a huge basket late by Olivia Whiting to go back up 4, then the game was capped off by Zoe Eggleston’s two free throws.

