Roundup: Hudson Falls, Whitehall post victories

Notes: The Railroaders used a 14-2 first quarter to win a rescheduledgame against Corinth. Whitehall worked hard defensively to hold Corinth to 21 total points. The Railroaders were lead by Kyrie Smith with 11 and got a huge basket late by Olivia Whiting to go back up 4, then the game was capped off by Zoe Eggleston’s two free throws.