Roundup: Hudson Falls, Whitehall post victories

HUDSON FALLS 49, WARRENSBURG 39
League: Non-league
Hudson Falls (4-3)
2P 3P FT TP
Emma Barton 0 0 0 0
Ashlynn Hutchinson 2 0 0 4
Brinley Inglee 2 3 4 17
Mikayla Varney 2 0 3 7
Madison Phillips 4 0 0 8
Haile Casey 2 0 0 4
Emma Rose 0 1 1 4
Kayleigh Osterhaudt 1 0 1 3
Laine Horrigan 0 0 0 0
Rachel Talmadge 0 0 0 0
Danielle Hogan 1 0 0 2
Totals 14 4 9 49
Warrensburg (6-2)
2P 3P FT TP
Hope Boland 1 1 3 8
Abiagail Ranous 4 1 1 12
Olivia Frazier 0 0 0 0
Jordan Barker 0 0 2 2
Aubrey Ranous 0 0 1 1
Sara Langworthy 0 2 1 7
Audrey Steves 2 0 0 4
Tenisha Tyrell 2 0 1 5
Totals 9 4 9 39
Hudson Falls 11 8 9 21 — 49
Warrensburg 5 19 3 12 — 39
JV: Hudson Falls won.
Notes: Hudson Falls played a solid second half on both ends of the court to pick up the non-league win.
WHITEHALL 28, CORINTH 21
League: Adirondack League
Corinth
2P 3P FT TP
A Carney 0 0 3 3
O Mann 0 0 0 0
E Dingmon 0 0 1 1
Miranda Dockum 1 0 0 2
H Parnell 2 1 2 9
H Robarge 1 0 0 2
M Delisle 2 0 0 4
Totals 6 1 6 21
Whitehall (3-2, 4-5)
2P 3P FT TP
Blake Bird 1 0 0 2
Zoe Eggleston 0 1 2 5
Madison Gould 0 0 0 0
Ashlyn Groesbeck 0 0 0 0
Amelia Lyng 1 0 0 2
Kyrie Smith 4 0 3 11
Riley West 2 0 0 4
Olivia Whiting 2 0 0 4
Totals 10 1 5 28
Corinth 3 9 6 3 — 21
Whitehall 14 3 6 5 — 28
JV: Whitehall won.
Notes: The Railroaders used a 14-2 first quarter to win a rescheduledgame against Corinth. Whitehall worked hard defensively to hold Corinth to 21 total points. The Railroaders were lead by Kyrie Smith with 11 and got a huge basket late by Olivia Whiting to go back up 4, then the game was capped off by Zoe Eggleston’s two free throws.