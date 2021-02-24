 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls, Greenwich earn victories
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls, Greenwich earn victories

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lily Lanphear netted 11 points Wednesday night to lead Hudson Falls to a 34-20 non-league victory over Scotia.

Also Tuesday, Molly Brophy scored 25 points and Adrianna Rojas added 18 to lead Greenwich to an 80-26 non-league victory over Hoosick Falls.

HUDSON FALLS 34, SCOTIA 20

League: Non-league

Scotia

2P 3P FT TP

Jessica West 0 0 1 1

Mia Cooper 0 0 0 0

Kara McCarthy 1 1 3 8

Tori Lemorta 1 0 0 2

Maria Nardini 0 0 0 0

Morgan Lorey 0 0 0 0

Adriana Morcello 0 0 0 0

Keeley Kristel 1 0 1 3

Emma Dahl 0 0 0 0

Megan Montour 2 0 2 6

Tori Nardini 0 0 0 0

Totals 5 1 7 20

Hudson Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Seneca Williamson 1 0 0 2

Ashlyn Hutchinson 1 0 2 4

Nina Daley 0 0 1 1

Laine Horrigan 0 0 0 0

Mikayla Varney 1 2 0 8

Emma Barton 0 0 0 0

Ella Bigelow 4 0 0 8

Emma Rose 0 0 0 0

Marissa Jarvis 0 0 0 0

Lily Lanphear 4 0 3 11

Totals 11 2 6 34

Scotia 2 4 2 12 — 20

Hud. Falls 4 9 10 11 — 34

GREENWICH 80, HOOSICK FALLS 26

League: Non-league

Greenwich (1-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Adrianna Rojas 7 0 4 18

Molly Brophy 8 3 0 25

Norah Niesz 4 2 0 14

Reegan Mullen 3 1 0 9

Tess Merrill 4 0 0 8

Olivia Strope 1 0 0 2

Reese Autiello 1 0 0 2

Dylan Skiff 1 0 0 2

Totals 29 6 4 80

Hoosick Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Estes 2 0 2 6

Hill 1 0 0 2

Kriner 0 0 1 1

MacNeil 3 0 1 7

McLellan 1 2 0 8

Niles 0 0 2 2

Totals 7 2 6 26

Greenwich 21 24 21 14 — 80

Hoo. Falls 9 7 2 8 — 26

Other stats: Brophy (Gre) 5 rebounds, 5 assists. Merrill (Gre) 5 rebounds. Rojas (Gre) 5 rebounds. Niesz (Gre) 6 assists.

JV: Greenwich won

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News