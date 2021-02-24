ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls, Greenwich earn victories

Lily Lanphear netted 11 points Wednesday night to lead Hudson Falls to a 34-20 non-league victory over Scotia.
Also Tuesday, Molly Brophy scored 25 points and Adrianna Rojas added 18 to lead Greenwich to an 80-26 non-league victory over Hoosick Falls.
HUDSON FALLS 34, SCOTIA 20
League: Non-league
Scotia
2P 3P FT TP
Jessica West 0 0 1 1
Mia Cooper 0 0 0 0
Kara McCarthy 1 1 3 8
Tori Lemorta 1 0 0 2
Maria Nardini 0 0 0 0
Morgan Lorey 0 0 0 0
Adriana Morcello 0 0 0 0
Keeley Kristel 1 0 1 3
Emma Dahl 0 0 0 0
Megan Montour 2 0 2 6
Tori Nardini 0 0 0 0
Totals 5 1 7 20
Hudson Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Seneca Williamson 1 0 0 2
Ashlyn Hutchinson 1 0 2 4
Nina Daley 0 0 1 1
Laine Horrigan 0 0 0 0
Mikayla Varney 1 2 0 8
Emma Barton 0 0 0 0
Ella Bigelow 4 0 0 8
Emma Rose 0 0 0 0
Marissa Jarvis 0 0 0 0
Lily Lanphear 4 0 3 11
Totals 11 2 6 34
Scotia 2 4 2 12 — 20
Hud. Falls 4 9 10 11 — 34
GREENWICH 80, HOOSICK FALLS 26
League: Non-league
Greenwich (1-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Adrianna Rojas 7 0 4 18
Molly Brophy 8 3 0 25
Norah Niesz 4 2 0 14
Reegan Mullen 3 1 0 9
Tess Merrill 4 0 0 8
Olivia Strope 1 0 0 2
Reese Autiello 1 0 0 2
Dylan Skiff 1 0 0 2
Totals 29 6 4 80
Hoosick Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Estes 2 0 2 6
Hill 1 0 0 2
Kriner 0 0 1 1
MacNeil 3 0 1 7
McLellan 1 2 0 8
Niles 0 0 2 2
Totals 7 2 6 26
Greenwich 21 24 21 14 — 80
Hoo. Falls 9 7 2 8 — 26
Other stats: Brophy (Gre) 5 rebounds, 5 assists. Merrill (Gre) 5 rebounds. Rojas (Gre) 5 rebounds. Niesz (Gre) 6 assists.
JV: Greenwich won