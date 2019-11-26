FORT ANN 51, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 31
League: Non-league
Johnsburg-Minerva (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
S. Selleck;2;0;0;4
J. Allen;0;0;0;0
M. Deshetsky;1;0;1;3
A. Stevens;0;0;2;2
K. Wimberly;5;0;3;13
C. Wright;1;0;0;2
C. Dunbar;3;0;1;7
J. Morris;0;0;0;0
Totals;12;0;7;31
Fort Ann (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sarah Paige;6;1;1;16
Faith Lehoisky;5;0;1;11
Angel Aratare;1;1;1;6
Riley Echeandia;0;0;0;0
Brooke Wright;1;0;0;2
Shaye Meschino;0;0;0;0
Natalie Cody;2;0;0;4
Mirian Hernandez;5;0;2;12
Emily Vega;0;0;0;0
Melissa Vega;0;0;0;0
Totals;20;2;5;51
Johnsburg;10;7;11;3 — 31
Fort Ann;20;12;13;6 — 51
Other stats: Paige (FA) 11 rebounds. Aratare (FA) 7 rebounds.
MAYFIELD 66, HADLEY-LUZERNE 22
You have free articles remaining.
League: Non-league
Mayfield (1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Adriana Yuret;2;0;0;4
Brooke Ianuzzi;1;0;0;2
Cloey Dopp;1;3;0;11
Lindsey Hampton;7;0;0;14
Brianna Hubiak;3;1;0;9
Kelsy Meca;3;2;2;14
Isabella Capano;0;0;0;0
Sallyann Agerter;0;0;0;0
Katarina Agerter;1;0;0;2
Lillian Powers;1;0;0;2
Josie Lavada;4;0;0;8
Totals;23;6;2;66
Hadley-Luzerne (0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gabby Mosher;0;0;0;0
Gabby Graham;1;0;0;2
Kaylie Goman;0;0;0;0
Serena Goman;1;0;0;2
Madison Lent;1;0;2;4
Elaina Diamond;1;0;0;2
Leena Haskell;0;0;0;0
Kayla Kenny;2;0;3;7
Charlotte Sanchez;1;0;0;2
Totals;7;0;5;19
Mayfield;12;17;21;16 — 66
Hadley-Luzerne;4;9;2;7 — 22
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.