FORT ANN 51, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 31

League: Non-league

Johnsburg-Minerva (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

S. Selleck;2;0;0;4

J. Allen;0;0;0;0

M. Deshetsky;1;0;1;3

A. Stevens;0;0;2;2

K. Wimberly;5;0;3;13

C. Wright;1;0;0;2

C. Dunbar;3;0;1;7

J. Morris;0;0;0;0

Totals;12;0;7;31

Fort Ann (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sarah Paige;6;1;1;16

Faith Lehoisky;5;0;1;11

Angel Aratare;1;1;1;6

Riley Echeandia;0;0;0;0

Brooke Wright;1;0;0;2

Shaye Meschino;0;0;0;0

Natalie Cody;2;0;0;4

Mirian Hernandez;5;0;2;12

Emily Vega;0;0;0;0

Melissa Vega;0;0;0;0

Totals;20;2;5;51

Johnsburg;10;7;11;3 — 31

Fort Ann;20;12;13;6 — 51

Other stats: Paige (FA) 11 rebounds. Aratare (FA) 7 rebounds.

MAYFIELD 66, HADLEY-LUZERNE 22

League: Non-league

Mayfield (1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Adriana Yuret;2;0;0;4

Brooke Ianuzzi;1;0;0;2

Cloey Dopp;1;3;0;11

Lindsey Hampton;7;0;0;14

Brianna Hubiak;3;1;0;9

Kelsy Meca;3;2;2;14

Isabella Capano;0;0;0;0

Sallyann Agerter;0;0;0;0

Katarina Agerter;1;0;0;2

Lillian Powers;1;0;0;2

Josie Lavada;4;0;0;8

Totals;23;6;2;66

Hadley-Luzerne (0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gabby Mosher;0;0;0;0

Gabby Graham;1;0;0;2

Kaylie Goman;0;0;0;0

Serena Goman;1;0;0;2

Madison Lent;1;0;2;4

Elaina Diamond;1;0;0;2

Leena Haskell;0;0;0;0

Kayla Kenny;2;0;3;7

Charlotte Sanchez;1;0;0;2

Totals;7;0;5;19

Mayfield;12;17;21;16 — 66

Hadley-Luzerne;4;9;2;7 — 22

