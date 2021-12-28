ROUNDUP: Hartford, Glens Falls score tournament wins

HARTFORD 56, GRANVILLE 27
Glens Falls Holiday Tournament
Hartford
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Cailin Severance;1;0;0;2
Alawnah Dunda;2;0;1;5
Isabella French;5;0;2;12
Gabrielle McFarren;4;1;5;16
McKenzie Johnson;1;0;0;2
Karlee Nims;9;0;1;19
Totals;22;1;9;56
Granville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Nicole Arnhold;1;0;0;2
Melissa Beaver;0;1;0;3
Lilly Strout;2;0;0;4
Rachel Beaver;0;0;2;2
Lauren Bascom;0;0;2;2
Bailey Phillips;3;1;2;11
Raegan Swain;0;1;0;3
Totals;6;3;6;27
Hartford;17;14;13;12 — 56
Granville;6;4;5;12 — 27
Other stats: Bailey Phillips (Gra) 10 rebounds. Lilly Strout (Gra) 14 rebounds.
Notes: Hartford got off to a good start, outscoring the Horde 31-10 in the first half. Karlee Nims led the Tanagers with 19 points. Bailey Phillips had a double double with 10 rebounds and 11 points for Granville. Lilly Strout added 14 rebounds.
GLENS FALLS 66, ARGYLE 24
Glens Falls Holiday Tournament
Argyle
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Humiston;2;3;0;13
Kingsley;3;1;1;10
Brady;0;0;0;0
Totals;5;4;1;24
Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bordeaux;6;4;1;25
Endieveri;4;1;0;11
McTiernan;1;1;0;5
Sylvia;0;1;0;3
Lunt;1;1;0;5
Pirozzola;1;0;0;2
Holcomb;0;1;1;4
Avery Hill;1;0;0;2
Gorton;1;0;0;2
Hirsch;2;0;0;4
Addison Hill;1;0;1;3
Totals;18;9;3;66
Argyle;9;7;3;5 — 24
Glens Falls;18;16;17;15 — 66
JV: Glens Falls won.