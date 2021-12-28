 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Hartford, Glens Falls score tournament wins

  • 0

HARTFORD 56, GRANVILLE 27

Glens Falls Holiday Tournament

Hartford

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Cailin Severance;1;0;0;2

Alawnah Dunda;2;0;1;5

Isabella French;5;0;2;12

Gabrielle McFarren;4;1;5;16

McKenzie Johnson;1;0;0;2

Karlee Nims;9;0;1;19

Totals;22;1;9;56

Granville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Nicole Arnhold;1;0;0;2

Melissa Beaver;0;1;0;3

Lilly Strout;2;0;0;4

People are also reading…

Rachel Beaver;0;0;2;2

Lauren Bascom;0;0;2;2

Bailey Phillips;3;1;2;11

Raegan Swain;0;1;0;3

Totals;6;3;6;27

Hartford;17;14;13;12 — 56

Granville;6;4;5;12 — 27

Other stats: Bailey Phillips (Gra) 10 rebounds. Lilly Strout (Gra) 14 rebounds.

Notes: Hartford got off to a good start, outscoring the Horde 31-10 in the first half. Karlee Nims led the Tanagers with 19 points. Bailey Phillips had a double double with 10 rebounds and 11 points for Granville. Lilly Strout added 14 rebounds. 

GLENS FALLS 66, ARGYLE 24

Glens Falls Holiday Tournament

Argyle

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Humiston;2;3;0;13

Kingsley;3;1;1;10

Brady;0;0;0;0

Totals;5;4;1;24

Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bordeaux;6;4;1;25

Endieveri;4;1;0;11

McTiernan;1;1;0;5

Sylvia;0;1;0;3

Lunt;1;1;0;5

Pirozzola;1;0;0;2

Holcomb;0;1;1;4

Avery Hill;1;0;0;2

Gorton;1;0;0;2

Hirsch;2;0;0;4

Addison Hill;1;0;1;3

Totals;18;9;3;66

Argyle;9;7;3;5 — 24

Glens Falls;18;16;17;15 — 66

JV: Glens Falls won.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News