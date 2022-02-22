ROUNDUP: Hartford, Cougars, Saints all move on

Top-seeded Hartford cruised to victory in the Class D quarterfinals on Tuesday, beating Germantown 65-25. Alawnah Dunda scored a career-high 19 points and Gabrielle McFarren finished with 17.
No. 2 seed North Warren won a defensive battle against Bishop Gibbons, 30-26. A strong first half carried third-seeded Saratoga Catholic to a 60-41 win over No. 6 Argyle.
Fourth-seeded Northville edged Salem 50-49.
HARTFORD 65, GERMANTOWN 25
Class D Quarterfinal
Germantown
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hannah Ferrer;0;0;0;0
Ryone Anderson;1;0;3;5
Marissa Cidras;2;0;0;4
Adele Heuer;2;0;0;4
Brooke Anderson;1;0;0;2
People are also reading…
Marrin Ludwig;0;0;0;0
Jordan Wyant;0;0;1;1
Zoe Fox;0;0;0;0
Katie Bathrick;2;1;2;9
Totals;8;1;6;25
Hartford (17-4)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Gabrielle McFarren;4;3;0;17
Karlee Nims;4;0;2;10
Cassandra Wade;0;0;0;0
Isabelle French;0;0;1;1
Alawnah Dunda;8;0;3;19
Mckenzie Johnson;3;1;0;9
Cailin Severance;0;2;0;6
Ava Nadeau;1;0;0;2
Reaghan Liebig;0;0;1;1
Isabelle Reynolds;0;0;0;0
Olivia Lindridge;0;0;0;0
Totals;20;6;7;65
Germantown;8;4;7;6 — 25
Hartford;15;17;19;14 — 65
Up next: Hartford, the top seed in Class D, next meets fourth-seeded Northville in the semifinals at Ballston Spa on Monday (7:30 p.m.)
NORTH WARREN 30,
BISHOP GIBBONS 26
Class D Quarterfinal
Bishop Gibbons
;2P;3P;FT;TP
K Alarcon;0;0;1;1
A Deitz;3;0;0;6
C Jusino;0;0;1;1
P Morgan;0;0;0;0
A Davis;1;0;0;2
J Nelson;3;0;6;12
T Lirerio;0;0;0;0
E Valdes;1;0;0;2
S Stuart;0;0;0;0
M Moran;0;0;0;0
A Kelly;1;0;0;2
Totals;9;0;8;26
North Warren (11-10)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Kiki LaGuerre;1;0;0;2
Megan Bruno;1;1;3;8
Sarah McGarr;0;0;5;5
Isabella Tucci;1;1;1;6
Nicole Buckman;2;0;5;9
Totals;5;2;14;30
Bishop Gibbons;10;2;10;4 — 26
North Warren;7;13;2;8 — 30
Up next: The second-seeded Cougars move on to face No. 3 Saratoga Catholic in the semifinals at Ballston Spa on Monday (6 p.m.).
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 60,
ARGYLE 41
Class D Quarterfinal
Argyle (9-12)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Carrie Humiston;1;0;4;6
Rebecca Campbell;0;0;0;0
Amber French;1;0;0;2
Kylee Humiston;3;2;2;14
Lilian Arellano;0;0;0;0
Reagan Humiston;2;0;0;4
Lexi Iazarry Hodfield;0;0;0;0
Lillianna Kingsley;6;0;3;15
Totals;13;2;9;41
Saratoga Central Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ashley Upson;7;2;0;20
Katie Cronin;4;1;1;12
Kerry Gill;0;0;0;0
Ryan McDonald;0;0;0;0
Arianna Bennett;0;0;0;0
Rylee Cornell;3;0;0;6
Allisn Motler;2;0;1;5
Laia Ruiz;0;0;0;0
Danielle Gill;8;0;1;17
Totals;24;3;3;60
Argyle;5;7;18;11 — 41
Spa Catholic;15;17;10;18 — 60
Up next: No. 3 Spa Catholic will take on No. 2 North Warren in Monday's semifinals at Ballston Spa (6 p.m.).
BRACKETS: Sectional boys and girls basketball
Class AA Boys Basketball
Class A Boys Basketball
Class B Boys Basketball
Class CC Boys Basketball
Class C Boys Basketball
Class D Boys Basketball
Section VII Boys Basketball
Class AA Girls Basketball
Class A Girls Basketball
Class B Girls Basketball
Class C Girls Basketball
Class D Girls Basketball
Section VII Girls Basketball
In this Series
PREP ROUNDUP: Playoff stories, photos, brackets and schedules
-
ROUNDUP: Whitehall beats Cambridge; H-L, Glens Falls rally for wins
-
PHOTOS: Cambridge at Whitehall boys basketball
-
ROUNDUP: Hartford, Cougars, Saints all move on
- 6 updates