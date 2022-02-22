ROUNDUP: Hartford, Cougars, Saints all move on

Top-seeded Hartford cruised to victory in the Class D quarterfinals on Tuesday, beating Germantown 65-25. Alawnah Dunda scored a career-high 19 points and Gabrielle McFarren finished with 17.

No. 2 seed North Warren won a defensive battle against Bishop Gibbons, 30-26. A strong first half carried third-seeded Saratoga Catholic to a 60-41 win over No. 6 Argyle.

Fourth-seeded Northville edged Salem 50-49.

HARTFORD 65, GERMANTOWN 25

Class D Quarterfinal

Germantown

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hannah Ferrer;0;0;0;0

Ryone Anderson;1;0;3;5

Marissa Cidras;2;0;0;4

Adele Heuer;2;0;0;4

Brooke Anderson;1;0;0;2

Marrin Ludwig;0;0;0;0

Jordan Wyant;0;0;1;1

Zoe Fox;0;0;0;0

Katie Bathrick;2;1;2;9

Totals;8;1;6;25

Hartford (17-4)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Gabrielle McFarren;4;3;0;17

Karlee Nims;4;0;2;10

Cassandra Wade;0;0;0;0

Isabelle French;0;0;1;1

Alawnah Dunda;8;0;3;19

Mckenzie Johnson;3;1;0;9

Cailin Severance;0;2;0;6

Ava Nadeau;1;0;0;2

Reaghan Liebig;0;0;1;1

Isabelle Reynolds;0;0;0;0

Olivia Lindridge;0;0;0;0

Totals;20;6;7;65

Germantown;8;4;7;6 — 25

Hartford;15;17;19;14 — 65

Up next: Hartford, the top seed in Class D, next meets fourth-seeded Northville in the semifinals at Ballston Spa on Monday (7:30 p.m.)

NORTH WARREN 30,

BISHOP GIBBONS 26

Class D Quarterfinal

Bishop Gibbons

;2P;3P;FT;TP

K Alarcon;0;0;1;1

A Deitz;3;0;0;6

C Jusino;0;0;1;1

P Morgan;0;0;0;0

A Davis;1;0;0;2

J Nelson;3;0;6;12

T Lirerio;0;0;0;0

E Valdes;1;0;0;2

S Stuart;0;0;0;0

M Moran;0;0;0;0

A Kelly;1;0;0;2

Totals;9;0;8;26

North Warren (11-10)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Kiki LaGuerre;1;0;0;2

Megan Bruno;1;1;3;8

Sarah McGarr;0;0;5;5

Isabella Tucci;1;1;1;6

Nicole Buckman;2;0;5;9

Totals;5;2;14;30

Bishop Gibbons;10;2;10;4 — 26

North Warren;7;13;2;8 — 30

Up next: The second-seeded Cougars move on to face No. 3 Saratoga Catholic in the semifinals at Ballston Spa on Monday (6 p.m.).

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 60,

ARGYLE 41

Class D Quarterfinal

Argyle (9-12)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Carrie Humiston;1;0;4;6

Rebecca Campbell;0;0;0;0

Amber French;1;0;0;2

Kylee Humiston;3;2;2;14

Lilian Arellano;0;0;0;0

Reagan Humiston;2;0;0;4

Lexi Iazarry Hodfield;0;0;0;0

Lillianna Kingsley;6;0;3;15

Totals;13;2;9;41

Saratoga Central Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ashley Upson;7;2;0;20

Katie Cronin;4;1;1;12

Kerry Gill;0;0;0;0

Ryan McDonald;0;0;0;0

Arianna Bennett;0;0;0;0

Rylee Cornell;3;0;0;6

Allisn Motler;2;0;1;5

Laia Ruiz;0;0;0;0

Danielle Gill;8;0;1;17

Totals;24;3;3;60

Argyle;5;7;18;11 — 41

Spa Catholic;15;17;10;18 — 60

Up next: No. 3 Spa Catholic will take on No. 2 North Warren in Monday's semifinals at Ballston Spa (6 p.m.).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0