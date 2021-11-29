ROUNDUP: Hart scores 34 points as Bulldogs win

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 75,
GLENS FALLS 31
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls (0-1, 0-1)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Hill;1;0;0;2
Hill;3;0;3;9
Hirsch;0;0;0;0
Holcomb;0;0;0;0
Pirozzolo;0;0;0;0
Lunt;1;0;2;4
Sylvia;0;0;0;0
McTieran;0;0;2;2
Bordeaux;3;1;1;10
Endieveri;2;0;0;4
Gross;0;0;0;0
Totals;10;1;8;31
South Glens Falls (1-0, 1-0)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Sydney Hart;8;3;9;34
Alivia Killian;0;2;1;7
Mary Fitzsimmons;0;1;0;3
Jade Maille;1;0;0;2
Kate McDonough;2;1;6;13
Abby Newell;0;0;0;0
Bailee Wolfe;0;2;3;9
Ashlyn Fish;0;0;0;0
Rori Novack;1;0;1;3
Elly Kennedy;1;0;2;4
Totals;13;9;22;75
Glens Falls;5;10;11;5 — 31
South High;20;18;21;16 — 75
JV: Glens Falls won.
Notes: South High jumped out to a 20-5 first-quarter lead in its season opener against the Glens Falls Indians. The Bulldogs continued their lock-down defense for four full quarters.