ROUNDUP: Hart scores 34 points as Bulldogs win

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 75,
GLENS FALLS 31

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls (0-1, 0-1)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Hill;1;0;0;2

Hill;3;0;3;9

Hirsch;0;0;0;0

Holcomb;0;0;0;0

Pirozzolo;0;0;0;0

Lunt;1;0;2;4

Sylvia;0;0;0;0

McTieran;0;0;2;2

Bordeaux;3;1;1;10

Endieveri;2;0;0;4

Gross;0;0;0;0

Totals;10;1;8;31

South Glens Falls (1-0, 1-0)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Sydney Hart;8;3;9;34

Alivia Killian;0;2;1;7

Mary Fitzsimmons;0;1;0;3

Jade Maille;1;0;0;2

Kate McDonough;2;1;6;13

Abby Newell;0;0;0;0

Bailee Wolfe;0;2;3;9

Ashlyn Fish;0;0;0;0

Rori Novack;1;0;1;3

Elly Kennedy;1;0;2;4

Totals;13;9;22;75

Glens Falls;5;10;11;5 — 31

South High;20;18;21;16 — 75

JV: Glens Falls won.

Notes: South High jumped out to a 20-5 first-quarter lead in its season opener against the Glens Falls Indians. The Bulldogs continued their lock-down defense for four full quarters.

