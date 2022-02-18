ROUNDUP: Hart scores 34 in South High win

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 58,
EMMA WILLARD 51
Class A Opening Round
Emma Willard
;2P;3P;FT;TP
E. Shields;6;3;1;22
B. Harris;0;0;0;0
R. Kaur;0;0;0;0
P. Gunnels;0;0;0;0
A. Shields;3;3;4;19
N. Coulibaly;0;0;0;0
M. Li;2;0;0;4
M. Howland;0;0;0;0
C. Lucarelli;0;0;2;2
A. Raji;2;0;0;4
Totals;13;6;7;51
South Glens Falls (16-5)
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Bailee Wolfe;0;0;0;0
Jordan Wolfe;0;0;0;0
Kaitlin McDonough;6;0;3;15
Sydney Hart;3;7;7;34
Rori Novack;0;0;0;0
Alivia Killian;0;0;1;1
Mary Fitzsimmons;0;1;0;3
Jade Maille;1;0;1;3
Sophia Hallenback;0;0;0;0
Elena Kennedy;1;0;0;2
Totals;11;8;12;58
Emma Willard;11;9;16;15 — 51
South High;10;19;12;17 — 58
Notes: Sydney Hart scored 34 points and eighth-seeded South High held off Emma Willard in a Class A opening round game of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Friday. Kaitlin McDonough added 15 points.
Up next: The Bulldogs move on to visit No. 1 seed Averill Park in the quarterfinals on Thursday (7:30 p.m.).
HADLEY-LUZERNE 59,
CANAJOHARIE 32
Class C play-in, Thursday
Hadley-Luzerne
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Anita Daley;1;0;0;2
Sarah Abbott;0;0;0;0
Gabby Mosher;3;0;1;7
Gabby Graham;0;1;0;3
Jordanna Kenny;9;0;1;19
Madison Lent;10;0;1;21
Leena Haskell;3;0;1;7
Totals;26;1;4;59
Canajoharie
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Charlotte Nare;1;2;2;10
Felise Fowler;2;1;2;9
Arianna Leduc;0;0;0;0
Kaijah Fowler;2;1;2;9
Karla Tyler;1;0;0;2
Alexis Gritback;0;0;0;0
Monaysia Garrett;1;0;0;2
Jadalyn Lopez;0;0;0;0
Totals;7;4;6;32
Hadley-Luzerne;11;16;19;13 — 59
Canajoharie;5;14;11;2 — 32
Other stats: Lent (HL) 13 rebounds. Kenny (HL) 10 rebounds. Graham (HL) 5 rebounds, 5 assists.
Notes: The Eagles got off the long bus trip ready to play. Madison Lent and Jordanna Kenny led the charge, each recording a double-double, while Leena Haskell, Sarah Abbott, Gabby Graham and Gabby Mosher each contributed to the win on both sides of the floor.
Up next: Hadley-Luzerne travels to play top-seeded Duanesburg on Saturday night.