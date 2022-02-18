ROUNDUP: Hart scores 34 in South High win

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 58,

EMMA WILLARD 51

Class A Opening Round

Emma Willard

;2P;3P;FT;TP

E. Shields;6;3;1;22

B. Harris;0;0;0;0

R. Kaur;0;0;0;0

P. Gunnels;0;0;0;0

A. Shields;3;3;4;19

N. Coulibaly;0;0;0;0

M. Li;2;0;0;4

M. Howland;0;0;0;0

C. Lucarelli;0;0;2;2

A. Raji;2;0;0;4

Totals;13;6;7;51

South Glens Falls (16-5)

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Bailee Wolfe;0;0;0;0

Jordan Wolfe;0;0;0;0

Kaitlin McDonough;6;0;3;15

Sydney Hart;3;7;7;34

Rori Novack;0;0;0;0

Alivia Killian;0;0;1;1

Mary Fitzsimmons;0;1;0;3

Jade Maille;1;0;1;3

Sophia Hallenback;0;0;0;0

Elena Kennedy;1;0;0;2

Totals;11;8;12;58

Emma Willard;11;9;16;15 — 51

South High;10;19;12;17 — 58

Notes: Sydney Hart scored 34 points and eighth-seeded South High held off Emma Willard in a Class A opening round game of the Section II Girls Basketball Tournament on Friday. Kaitlin McDonough added 15 points.

Up next: The Bulldogs move on to visit No. 1 seed Averill Park in the quarterfinals on Thursday (7:30 p.m.).

HADLEY-LUZERNE 59,

CANAJOHARIE 32

Class C play-in, Thursday

Hadley-Luzerne

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Anita Daley;1;0;0;2

Sarah Abbott;0;0;0;0

Gabby Mosher;3;0;1;7

Gabby Graham;0;1;0;3

Jordanna Kenny;9;0;1;19

Madison Lent;10;0;1;21

Leena Haskell;3;0;1;7

Totals;26;1;4;59

Canajoharie

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Charlotte Nare;1;2;2;10

Felise Fowler;2;1;2;9

Arianna Leduc;0;0;0;0

Kaijah Fowler;2;1;2;9

Karla Tyler;1;0;0;2

Alexis Gritback;0;0;0;0

Monaysia Garrett;1;0;0;2

Jadalyn Lopez;0;0;0;0

Totals;7;4;6;32

Hadley-Luzerne;11;16;19;13 — 59

Canajoharie;5;14;11;2 — 32

Other stats: Lent (HL) 13 rebounds. Kenny (HL) 10 rebounds. Graham (HL) 5 rebounds, 5 assists.

Notes: The Eagles got off the long bus trip ready to play. Madison Lent and Jordanna Kenny led the charge, each recording a double-double, while Leena Haskell, Sarah Abbott, Gabby Graham and Gabby Mosher each contributed to the win on both sides of the floor.

Up next: Hadley-Luzerne travels to play top-seeded Duanesburg on Saturday night.

