ROUNDUP: Hart, McDonough lead Bulldogs past Tigers

Sydney Hart scored 29 points and Kaitlin McDonough finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds as South Glens Falls beat Hudson Falls 65-42 on Monday.

In another Foothills Council game, Broadalbin-Perth won a four-overtime thriller over Schuylerville, 54-51.

Emily Dingmon and Maddie Delisle led the way as Corinth beat Spa Catholic, 72-32 in a non-leaguer.

SOUTH HIGH 65, HUDSON FALLS 42

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Mary Fitzsimmons;0;1;0;3

Sydney Hart;2;6;7;29

Elena Kennedy;1;0;0;2

Alivia Killian;0;2;0;6

Jade Maille;0;0;1;1

Kaitlin McDonough;8;0;0;16

Abbigail Newell;0;0;1;1

Rori Novack;1;0;0;2

Baille Wolfe;1;1;0;5

Totals;13;10;9;65

Hudson Falls

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Seneca Williamson;5;0;2;12

Ashlyn Hutchinson;1;3;0;11

Maggie Potvin;1;0;0;2

Kayleigh Osterhaudt;1;0;2;4

Lily Lanphear;1;0;0;2

Emma Rose;1;1;0;5

Sami Peters;2;0;1;5

Marissa Jarvis;0;0;1;1

Totals;12;4;6;42

South Glens Falls;16;20;16;13 — 65

Hudson Falls;5;9;10;18 — 42

Other stats: McDonough (SGF) 16 rebounds.

JV: Hudson Falls won.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 54, SCHUYLERVILLE 51

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Goebel;1;2;5;13

Sassanella;3;0;0;6

Hayes;1;0;0;2

Russom;3;1;7;16

Mycek;0;0;1;1

Calderone;1;1;2;7

Marsden;4;0;1;9

Totals;13;4;16;54

Schuylerville

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Barton;4;0;3;11

King;5;1;1;14

Koval;8;0;2;18

McShane;2;0;1;5

Tavares;0;1;0;3

Totals;19;2;7;51

Broadalbin-Perth;8;7;14;7;18 — 54

Schuylerville;7;9;10;10;15 — 51

JV: B-P won.

CORINTH 72, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 32

League: Non-league

Corinth

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Olivia Mann;3;0;0;6

Emily Dingmon;9;0;2;20

Taylor Stone;1;0;0;2

Alexis Crossman;4;0;0;8

Whitney Cameron;1;0;0;2

Riley Dumas;3;0;0;6

Maddie Delisle;7;1;0;17

Sarah Pita;2;0;1;5

Alyssa Abbatanuono;1;0;0;2

Deandra Gill;2;0;0;4

Totals;33;1;3;72

Saratoga Central Catholic

;2P;3P;FT;TP

Ashley Upson;2;2;3;13

Katie Cronin;0;1;3;6

Kerry Gill;0;0;0;0

Ryan McDonald;0;0;0;0

Arianna Bennett;0;0;0;0

Rylee Cornell;0;1;0;3

Allison Motler;4;0;0;8

Laia Ruiz Perez;0;0;0;0

Danielle Gill;1;0;0;2

Totals;7;4;6;32

Corinth;15;18;23;16 — 72

Spa Catholic;5;8;8;11 — 32

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0