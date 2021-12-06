ROUNDUP: Hart, McDonough lead Bulldogs past Tigers

Sydney Hart scored 29 points and Kaitlin McDonough finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds as South Glens Falls beat Hudson Falls 65-42 on Monday.
In another Foothills Council game, Broadalbin-Perth won a four-overtime thriller over Schuylerville, 54-51.
Emily Dingmon and Maddie Delisle led the way as Corinth beat Spa Catholic, 72-32 in a non-leaguer.
SOUTH HIGH 65, HUDSON FALLS 42
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Mary Fitzsimmons;0;1;0;3
Sydney Hart;2;6;7;29
Elena Kennedy;1;0;0;2
Alivia Killian;0;2;0;6
Jade Maille;0;0;1;1
Kaitlin McDonough;8;0;0;16
Abbigail Newell;0;0;1;1
Rori Novack;1;0;0;2
Baille Wolfe;1;1;0;5
Totals;13;10;9;65
Hudson Falls
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Seneca Williamson;5;0;2;12
Ashlyn Hutchinson;1;3;0;11
Maggie Potvin;1;0;0;2
Kayleigh Osterhaudt;1;0;2;4
Lily Lanphear;1;0;0;2
Emma Rose;1;1;0;5
Sami Peters;2;0;1;5
Marissa Jarvis;0;0;1;1
Totals;12;4;6;42
South Glens Falls;16;20;16;13 — 65
Hudson Falls;5;9;10;18 — 42
Other stats: McDonough (SGF) 16 rebounds.
JV: Hudson Falls won.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 54, SCHUYLERVILLE 51
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Goebel;1;2;5;13
Sassanella;3;0;0;6
Hayes;1;0;0;2
Russom;3;1;7;16
Mycek;0;0;1;1
Calderone;1;1;2;7
Marsden;4;0;1;9
Totals;13;4;16;54
Schuylerville
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Barton;4;0;3;11
King;5;1;1;14
Koval;8;0;2;18
McShane;2;0;1;5
Tavares;0;1;0;3
Totals;19;2;7;51
Broadalbin-Perth;8;7;14;7;18 — 54
Schuylerville;7;9;10;10;15 — 51
JV: B-P won.
CORINTH 72, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 32
League: Non-league
Corinth
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Olivia Mann;3;0;0;6
Emily Dingmon;9;0;2;20
Taylor Stone;1;0;0;2
Alexis Crossman;4;0;0;8
Whitney Cameron;1;0;0;2
Riley Dumas;3;0;0;6
Maddie Delisle;7;1;0;17
Sarah Pita;2;0;1;5
Alyssa Abbatanuono;1;0;0;2
Deandra Gill;2;0;0;4
Totals;33;1;3;72
Saratoga Central Catholic
;2P;3P;FT;TP
Ashley Upson;2;2;3;13
Katie Cronin;0;1;3;6
Kerry Gill;0;0;0;0
Ryan McDonald;0;0;0;0
Arianna Bennett;0;0;0;0
Rylee Cornell;0;1;0;3
Allison Motler;4;0;0;8
Laia Ruiz Perez;0;0;0;0
Danielle Gill;1;0;0;2
Totals;7;4;6;32
Corinth;15;18;23;16 — 72
Spa Catholic;5;8;8;11 — 32