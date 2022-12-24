ROUNDUP: H. Valley hangs on to beat Spa Catholic

Jaquelyn Carlo scored 10 points, all in the second half, as Hoosic Valley hung on for a 39-38 Wasaren League girls basketball win over Saratoga Catholic on Friday.

Lainey Bochette added nine points and Megan Rice netted seven points.

Addison Whitbeck led the way with 14 points for Spa Catholic, which outscored the Valley 13-9 in the fourth quarter.

BALLSTON SPA 62, STILLWATER 42: Olivia Verdile finished with 18 points and Payton Missina recorded 12 as the Scotties won a non-league game.

Miranda Price (16 points) and Charisma Salecker (10) scored in double figures for Stillwater (2-4 overall).