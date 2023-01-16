ROUNDUP: H-L, South High post victories

Jordanna Kenny finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots as Hadley-Luzerne won a non-league girls basketball game against Schroon Lake on Monday, 51-30.

Madison Lent recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds and Gabby Graham netted 10 points as the Eagles improved to 7-4.

Dakota Cutting scored 14 points and MaKenzie Cutting added 10 for the Wildcats.

SOUTH HIGH 68, SCHUYLERVILLE 45: Freshman Bailee Wolfe hit seven 3-pointers for a career-high 27 points as the Bulldogs improved to 8-0 in Foothills play (11-2 overall).

Kaitlin McDonough had her 11th double-double with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Jordan Wolfe played a strong defensive game and added six points.

Leading scorers for Schuylerville were Lauren King (15), Star Pfieger (10) and Anika Buff (six).

HUDSON FALLS 66, JOHNSTOWN 29: Seneca Williamson had 16 points and three other players scored in double figures as the Tigers beat the Bills.

Mya Nolan finished with 14 points and Madalyn Dudley and Jerusha Fairbanks had 10 points apiece as Hudson Falls jumped out to an early lead.

HARRISVILLE 64, ARGYLE 26: Violet Atkinson scored 30 points as Section X’s Harrisville defeated the Scots on Saturday. Kylee Humiston was Argyle’s top scorer with 11 points.