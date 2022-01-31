ROUNDUP: Greenwich tops Mechanicville, remains undefeated

Norah Niesz scored 23 points and Adrianna Rojas added 21 Monday night as Greenwich remained undefeated at 16-0 overall with a 58-34 Wasaren League win over Mechanicville.

Also Monday, Macey Koval led four Schuylerville players in double figures as the Black Horses dominated Gloversville 74-23. Ashley Bordeau scored 15 points in Glens Falls' 66-34 loss to Amsterdam.

In Adirondack League play, Madison Lent netted 18 points and Jordanna Kenny had 14 to lead Hadley-Luzerne past Salem, 47-36.

GREENWICH 58, MECHANICVILLE 34

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville

2P 3P FT TP

Goverski 1 0 2 4

Germain 1 0 0 2

Phelps 3 0 1 7

Kenyon 1 0 0 2

Christensen 5 0 1 11

Fitzgerald 1 0 0 2

Zecca 1 0 0 2

Buchanan 1 0 0 2

Soney 1 0 0 2

Totals 15 0 4 34

Greenwich (11-0, 16-0)

2P 3P FT TP

Grace Autiello 1 0 0 2

Brooke Kuzmich 1 2 0 8

Adrianna Rojas 8 0 5 21

Jocelyn Spiezio 2 0 0 4

Norah Niesz 2 5 4 23

Totals 14 7 9 58

Mech. 10 9 2 13 — 34

Greenwich 16 18 16 8 — 58

Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 11 rebounds. Abate (Gre) 6 assists.

JV: Greenwich won

SCHUYLERVILLE 74, GLOVERSVILLE 23

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville

2P 3P FT TP

Brown 3 0 0 6

Chapin 1 0 0 2

Williams 0 0 2 2

Bouchard 0 3 1 10

Tesi 0 0 1 1

Christman 1 0 0 2

Totals 5 3 4 23

Schuylerville

2P 3P FT TP

Barton 3 0 5 11

Bodnar 2 0 0 4

Cilione 1 0 0 2

King 7 0 0 14

Koval 9 0 1 19

McShane 2 0 3 7

Pflieger 3 2 1 13

Kilburn 2 0 0 4

Totals 29 2 10 74

Gloversville 11 2 7 3 — 23

Schuylerville 12 18 24 20 — 74

AMSTERDAM 66, GLENS FALLS 34

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam

2P 3P FT TP

DiCarlo 2 3 1 14

Hoefs 7 2 1 21

Agresta 0 0 3 3

Goodsen 3 3 1 16

Stanavich 0 0 1 1

Lamont 1 2 1 9

Francisco 0 0 2 2

Totals 13 10 10 66

Glens Falls

2P 3P FT TP

Bordeau 4 0 7 15

Endieveri 2 0 1 5

Avery Hill 1 0 2 4

McTiernan 0 1 0 3

Lunt 2 1 0 7

Totals 9 2 10 34

Amsterdam 15 13 20 18 — 66

Glens Falls 7 10 14 3 — 34

JV: Glens Falls won

HADLEY-LUZERNE 47, SALEM 36

League: Adirondack League

Salem

2P 3P FT TP

Amber Terry 5 0 3 13

Katy Sweenor 0 1 2 5

Brook Tellstone 0 0 0 0

Alyssa Vandecar 0 0 1 1

Mary Kate McPhee 3 0 1 7

Annabelle Dean 0 0 1 1

Matty Jackson 0 0 0 0

Taylor Cary 0 0 0 0

Alyssa McGraw 0 1 1 4

Sierra Phillips 1 1 0 5

Totals 9 3 9 36

Hadley-Luzerne

2P 3P FT TP

Anita Daly 0 0 0 0

Sarah Abbott 0 0 1 1

Gabby Mosher 1 0 0 2

Gabby Graham 2 1 0 7

Jordanna Kenny 6 0 2 14

Cayden Williams 0 1 0 3

Madison Lent 7 0 4 18

Leena Haskell 1 0 0 2

Totals 17 2 7 47

Salem 5 11 11 9 — 36

Had.-Luzerne 18 9 13 7 — 47

Other stats: Kenny (HL) 16 rebounds. Lent (HL) 11 rebounds.

ARGYLE 50, BISHOP GIBBONS 46

League: Non-league

Argyle (7-7)

2P 3P FT TP

Amber French 1 0 0 2

Kylee Humiston 2 4 3 19

Lilian Arellano 1 0 0 2

Raegan Humiston 4 0 0 8

Lillianna Kingsley 2 3 2 15

Hannah Brady 2 0 0 4

Totals 12 7 5 50

Bishop Gibbons

2P 3P FT TP

K Alarcon 0 0 0 0

A Dietz 5 2 4 20

C Jusino 3 2 0 12

P Moran 0 0 0 0

A Davis 0 0 0 0

J Nelson 3 0 2 8

T Uverio 0 0 0 0

S Verbucky 0 0 0 0

E Valdes 0 0 0 0

S Stuat 0 0 0 0

M Moran 1 0 0 2

A Kelly 2 0 0 4

Totals 14 4 6 46

Argyle 12 6 15 17 — 50

B. Gibbons 10 10 15 11 — 46

WARRENSBURG 35, STILLWATER 32

League: Non-league

Stillwater

2P 3P FT TP

Peyton Morris 3 0 1 7

Charisma Salecker 0 1 0 3

Lily Tanner 1 0 0 2

Riley O’Brien 1 0 3 5

Alicia Juliano 0 0 0 0

Ana Parella 1 0 1 3

Leanny Castro 0 0 0 0

Brooke Henderson 0 0 0 0

Sarah Folmann 1 3 1 12

Totals 7 4 6 32

Warrensburg (12-4)

2P 3P FT TP

Kara Bacon 0 0 0 0

Abby Cheney 1 0 0 2

Olivia Frazier 2 2 7 17

Bridget Anaman 2 0 0 4

Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0

Karla Sherman 0 0 0 0

Hope Sherman 4 0 4 12

Totals 9 2 11 35

Stillwater 12 5 10 5 — 32

Warrensburg 8 7 10 10 — 35

Other stats: Frazier (War) 15 rebounds. H. Sherman (War) 12 rebounds. Steves / K. Sherman (War) 6 rebounds.

JV: Warrensburg beat Granville

Notes: On Senior Night, Warrensburg used a 10-5 fourth-quarter advantage to beat Stillwater. Olivia Frazier led Warrensburg with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Frazier, Audrey Steves and Abby Cheney were all recognized prior to the game as seniors for Warrensburg. Peyton Morris and Sarah Folmann played well for Stillwater.

BOLTON 34, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 22

League: MVAC

Bolton (6-6, 8-8)

2P 3P FT TP

Jadynn Egloff 8 1 2 21

Ila Hubert 1 0 1 3

Jane Pfau 0 1 0 3

Ella Moskov 0 0 0 0

Maillie Kelley 1 0 1 3

Skyler Scott 1 0 0 2

Haven Varney 1 0 0 2

Natalie Figeuroa 0 0 0 0

Bailey Williams 0 0 0 0

Hannah Schwab 0 0 0 0

Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0

Totals 12 2 4 34

Johnsburg-Minerva

2P 3P FT TP

Charlize Bernard 4 0 1 9

Cassie Dunbar 1 0 1 3

Charity Lupo 0 0 0 0

Megan Mohowski 1 0 0 2

Mackenzie Mulligan 2 0 0 4

Eloise Noel 2 0 0 4

Sydney Scott 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 0 2 22

Bolton 12 14 2 6 — 34

J’burg-Minerva 4 5 7 6 — 22

BROADALBIN-PERTH 46, JOHNSTOWN 43

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown

2P 3P FT TP

J Wilson 5 2 8 24

A Chest 3 0 1 7

J Chest 1 2 4 12

Totals 9 4 13 43

Broadalbin-Perth

2P 3P FT TP

E Goebel 1 1 2 7

M Hodsoll 0 0 2 2

J Sassanella 2 1 5 12

M Russom 1 0 0 2

J Mycek 5 1 0 13

C Calderone 0 1 1 4

M Marsden 3 0 0 6

Totals 12 4 10 46

Johnstown 9 11 8 15 — 43

B-P 14 11 8 13 — 46

BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 31, HEATLY 25

League: Non-league

Heatly

2P 3P FT TP

Bella Nolet 1 0 0 2

Karleigh Selloff 1 0 1 3

Tamara Dawson 2 0 0 4

Emma Sagendorf 3 0 0 6

Alexis McCarthy 5 0 0 10

Totals 12 0 1 25

Berlin-New Lebanon

2P 3P FT TP

Sophie Ericson 2 0 0 4

Nora Colin 0 0 2 2

McKenzie Krause 3 2 0 12

Rebecca Madsen 0 0 0 0

Lilly Gardell 5 0 0 10

Hannah Mace 0 1 0 3

Riley Robertson 0 0 0 0

Acelyn Plouffe 0 0 0 0

Totals 10 3 2 31

Heatly 6 4 7 8 — 25

Berlin-New Leb. 3 6 3 19 — 31

