ROUNDUP: Greenwich tops Mechanicville, remains undefeated

Norah Niesz scored 23 points and Adrianna Rojas added 21 Monday night as Greenwich remained undefeated at 16-0 overall with a 58-34 Wasaren League win over Mechanicville.
Also Monday, Macey Koval led four Schuylerville players in double figures as the Black Horses dominated Gloversville 74-23. Ashley Bordeau scored 15 points in Glens Falls' 66-34 loss to Amsterdam.
In Adirondack League play, Madison Lent netted 18 points and Jordanna Kenny had 14 to lead Hadley-Luzerne past Salem, 47-36.
GREENWICH 58, MECHANICVILLE 34
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville
2P 3P FT TP
Goverski 1 0 2 4
Germain 1 0 0 2
Phelps 3 0 1 7
Kenyon 1 0 0 2
Christensen 5 0 1 11
Fitzgerald 1 0 0 2
Zecca 1 0 0 2
Buchanan 1 0 0 2
Soney 1 0 0 2
Totals 15 0 4 34
Greenwich (11-0, 16-0)
2P 3P FT TP
Grace Autiello 1 0 0 2
Brooke Kuzmich 1 2 0 8
Adrianna Rojas 8 0 5 21
Jocelyn Spiezio 2 0 0 4
Norah Niesz 2 5 4 23
Totals 14 7 9 58
Mech. 10 9 2 13 — 34
Greenwich 16 18 16 8 — 58
Other stats: Rojas (Gre) 11 rebounds. Abate (Gre) 6 assists.
JV: Greenwich won
SCHUYLERVILLE 74, GLOVERSVILLE 23
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville
2P 3P FT TP
Brown 3 0 0 6
Chapin 1 0 0 2
Williams 0 0 2 2
Bouchard 0 3 1 10
Tesi 0 0 1 1
Christman 1 0 0 2
Totals 5 3 4 23
Schuylerville
2P 3P FT TP
Barton 3 0 5 11
Bodnar 2 0 0 4
Cilione 1 0 0 2
King 7 0 0 14
Koval 9 0 1 19
McShane 2 0 3 7
Pflieger 3 2 1 13
Kilburn 2 0 0 4
Totals 29 2 10 74
Gloversville 11 2 7 3 — 23
Schuylerville 12 18 24 20 — 74
AMSTERDAM 66, GLENS FALLS 34
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam
2P 3P FT TP
DiCarlo 2 3 1 14
Hoefs 7 2 1 21
Agresta 0 0 3 3
Goodsen 3 3 1 16
Stanavich 0 0 1 1
Lamont 1 2 1 9
Francisco 0 0 2 2
Totals 13 10 10 66
Glens Falls
2P 3P FT TP
Bordeau 4 0 7 15
Endieveri 2 0 1 5
Avery Hill 1 0 2 4
McTiernan 0 1 0 3
Lunt 2 1 0 7
Totals 9 2 10 34
Amsterdam 15 13 20 18 — 66
Glens Falls 7 10 14 3 — 34
JV: Glens Falls won
HADLEY-LUZERNE 47, SALEM 36
League: Adirondack League
Salem
2P 3P FT TP
Amber Terry 5 0 3 13
Katy Sweenor 0 1 2 5
Brook Tellstone 0 0 0 0
Alyssa Vandecar 0 0 1 1
Mary Kate McPhee 3 0 1 7
Annabelle Dean 0 0 1 1
Matty Jackson 0 0 0 0
Taylor Cary 0 0 0 0
Alyssa McGraw 0 1 1 4
Sierra Phillips 1 1 0 5
Totals 9 3 9 36
Hadley-Luzerne
2P 3P FT TP
Anita Daly 0 0 0 0
Sarah Abbott 0 0 1 1
Gabby Mosher 1 0 0 2
Gabby Graham 2 1 0 7
Jordanna Kenny 6 0 2 14
Cayden Williams 0 1 0 3
Madison Lent 7 0 4 18
Leena Haskell 1 0 0 2
Totals 17 2 7 47
Salem 5 11 11 9 — 36
Had.-Luzerne 18 9 13 7 — 47
Other stats: Kenny (HL) 16 rebounds. Lent (HL) 11 rebounds.
ARGYLE 50, BISHOP GIBBONS 46
League: Non-league
Argyle (7-7)
2P 3P FT TP
Amber French 1 0 0 2
Kylee Humiston 2 4 3 19
Lilian Arellano 1 0 0 2
Raegan Humiston 4 0 0 8
Lillianna Kingsley 2 3 2 15
Hannah Brady 2 0 0 4
Totals 12 7 5 50
Bishop Gibbons
2P 3P FT TP
K Alarcon 0 0 0 0
A Dietz 5 2 4 20
C Jusino 3 2 0 12
P Moran 0 0 0 0
A Davis 0 0 0 0
J Nelson 3 0 2 8
T Uverio 0 0 0 0
S Verbucky 0 0 0 0
E Valdes 0 0 0 0
S Stuat 0 0 0 0
M Moran 1 0 0 2
A Kelly 2 0 0 4
Totals 14 4 6 46
Argyle 12 6 15 17 — 50
B. Gibbons 10 10 15 11 — 46
WARRENSBURG 35, STILLWATER 32
League: Non-league
Stillwater
2P 3P FT TP
Peyton Morris 3 0 1 7
Charisma Salecker 0 1 0 3
Lily Tanner 1 0 0 2
Riley O’Brien 1 0 3 5
Alicia Juliano 0 0 0 0
Ana Parella 1 0 1 3
Leanny Castro 0 0 0 0
Brooke Henderson 0 0 0 0
Sarah Folmann 1 3 1 12
Totals 7 4 6 32
Warrensburg (12-4)
2P 3P FT TP
Kara Bacon 0 0 0 0
Abby Cheney 1 0 0 2
Olivia Frazier 2 2 7 17
Bridget Anaman 2 0 0 4
Audrey Steves 0 0 0 0
Karla Sherman 0 0 0 0
Hope Sherman 4 0 4 12
Totals 9 2 11 35
Stillwater 12 5 10 5 — 32
Warrensburg 8 7 10 10 — 35
Other stats: Frazier (War) 15 rebounds. H. Sherman (War) 12 rebounds. Steves / K. Sherman (War) 6 rebounds.
JV: Warrensburg beat Granville
Notes: On Senior Night, Warrensburg used a 10-5 fourth-quarter advantage to beat Stillwater. Olivia Frazier led Warrensburg with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Frazier, Audrey Steves and Abby Cheney were all recognized prior to the game as seniors for Warrensburg. Peyton Morris and Sarah Folmann played well for Stillwater.
BOLTON 34, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 22
League: MVAC
Bolton (6-6, 8-8)
2P 3P FT TP
Jadynn Egloff 8 1 2 21
Ila Hubert 1 0 1 3
Jane Pfau 0 1 0 3
Ella Moskov 0 0 0 0
Maillie Kelley 1 0 1 3
Skyler Scott 1 0 0 2
Haven Varney 1 0 0 2
Natalie Figeuroa 0 0 0 0
Bailey Williams 0 0 0 0
Hannah Schwab 0 0 0 0
Jane Trowbridge 0 0 0 0
Totals 12 2 4 34
Johnsburg-Minerva
2P 3P FT TP
Charlize Bernard 4 0 1 9
Cassie Dunbar 1 0 1 3
Charity Lupo 0 0 0 0
Megan Mohowski 1 0 0 2
Mackenzie Mulligan 2 0 0 4
Eloise Noel 2 0 0 4
Sydney Scott 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 0 2 22
Bolton 12 14 2 6 — 34
J’burg-Minerva 4 5 7 6 — 22
BROADALBIN-PERTH 46, JOHNSTOWN 43
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown
2P 3P FT TP
J Wilson 5 2 8 24
A Chest 3 0 1 7
J Chest 1 2 4 12
Totals 9 4 13 43
Broadalbin-Perth
2P 3P FT TP
E Goebel 1 1 2 7
M Hodsoll 0 0 2 2
J Sassanella 2 1 5 12
M Russom 1 0 0 2
J Mycek 5 1 0 13
C Calderone 0 1 1 4
M Marsden 3 0 0 6
Totals 12 4 10 46
Johnstown 9 11 8 15 — 43
B-P 14 11 8 13 — 46
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 31, HEATLY 25
League: Non-league
Heatly
2P 3P FT TP
Bella Nolet 1 0 0 2
Karleigh Selloff 1 0 1 3
Tamara Dawson 2 0 0 4
Emma Sagendorf 3 0 0 6
Alexis McCarthy 5 0 0 10
Totals 12 0 1 25
Berlin-New Lebanon
2P 3P FT TP
Sophie Ericson 2 0 0 4
Nora Colin 0 0 2 2
McKenzie Krause 3 2 0 12
Rebecca Madsen 0 0 0 0
Lilly Gardell 5 0 0 10
Hannah Mace 0 1 0 3
Riley Robertson 0 0 0 0
Acelyn Plouffe 0 0 0 0
Totals 10 3 2 31
Heatly 6 4 7 8 — 25
Berlin-New Leb. 3 6 3 19 — 31